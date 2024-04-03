2 Strong Dividend Buys And 2 Sells For Q2 2024

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Introduction

As dividend investors, there are three boxes which we need to tick before hitting buy on a stock:

We need to like the business model and its prospects. The combination of dividend yield and our estimate of future dividend growth must be attractive. The stock needs to be undervalued.

Of course there are many ramifications and details that go into these tasks, and getting it right requires skill, thought, and timeliness. But generally speaking if a stock ticks all 3 of these boxes, you might be on a winner. It follows then, that there are 3 reasons for which we might then sell a dividend stock:

The business model or the prospects have changed, and we no longer like it. The dividend profile is no longer attractive. Either the dividend has been cut, or the prospects of dividend growth have worsened. The stock has become overvalued.

In all our years of covering dividend stocks, I've never had any objections about points 1 and 2. But point 3 gets a certain crowd going. The Buy and Hold group of investors never want to sell, even if valuations are crazy high. Some of these folks are not even concerned with buying when a stock is undervalued.

These are people who, like me, had uncle Warren Buffett shape their investment philosophy. And they have a few Buffett quotes they like to throw my way any time we have this debate.

The first is:

It's better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price.

This statement has been misunderstood by so many investors. It is made to stress that business quality is more important than valuation. Why? Because a durable competitive advantage is a strategic advantage, whereas valuation is a tactical advantage.

Once valuation resolves itself, there might be no good reasons to own a fair business, whereas a high quality business continues to generate superior returns. But you should underestimate this statement as: quality first, valuation second. It does not mean that valuation doesn't matter, just that quality matters more. If Warren Buffett quotes are our weapon of choice in this debate, I like to push back with this one:

Whether it's stocks or socks, I like to buy quality merchandise at a discount.

See, both quality and price matter. Some folks agree with the buying low part of the equation, they just disagree with the selling high part. These folks always hit me with the following Warren Buffett quote:

Our favorite holding period is forever.

For context, in that particular letter to shareholders, Buffett follows up with:

We are just the opposite of those who hurry to sell and book profits when companies perform well but who tenaciously hang on to businesses that disappoint.

And here's the thing: I agree with this 100%. But investors often make one key mistake: they interchange the word company/business with the word stock too freely. Buffett here is purely talking about operational performance. And when a stock price goes up hand in hand with its profits and performance, then we usually see no reason to sell either.

Our Strategy through examples

A common example I give of this is Snap-on (SNA). I built a position starting in September 2020 at $145. Today SNA is trading at $294, so it has more than doubled, but we've yet to sell a share.

We're not in a hurry to sell and book profits when companies perform well.

SNA DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

The DFT chart shows the increase in valuation ranges as the dividend increases. Since 2020, SNA has grown its dividend at a 14% CAGR, and its payout ratios have remained stable in the 30-40% range of earnings and free cash flow.

SNA Payout Ratios (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Despite the price doubling in 4 years, SNA is still far from being overvalued. I want to stress that there is a difference between the business doing well, and the stock price doing well. Sometimes the business is doing well, but the stock price does a little too well. Then we move into overvalued territory. Let me give you an example.

After having been buyers of Pfizer (PFE) throughout 2020, we started telling investors that the stock was a sell as we arrived towards the end of 2021.

PFE DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

We didn't get the top, but we sold in the mid 50s. Pfizer's fortunes changed soon after, as the market realized it had projected vaccine sales ad-infinitum when the bulk of the profits were really to be made just over a couple of years. It was clear to us, and it became clear to everyone later, that the stock price was doing better than the business. When this happens, stocks become overvalued, and we decide to sell.

Anybody who can look at me in the eye and tell me it was a bad idea to sell Pfizer at $50 3 years ago is plain crazy. There, I said it. At this point in the debate, some people usually get a bit grumpy and look through their collection of stock market adages they can throw in.

I usually get hit with:

Time in the market is more important than timing the market.

Yes that is true, but it is irrelevant. This quote means that you shouldn't be moving from equities to cash back and forth, because equities have always been a superior asset to own to build wealth. You can sell stocks, without jeopardizing your "time in the market", as long as you purchase another stock with the proceeds of the sale.

The stock market adage I always respond to this with is:

it's a market of stocks, not a stock market.

This is to say that at any point in time there are undervalued stocks, overvalued stocks, always something worth selling, always something worth buying. For instance, at the very time we suggested selling Pfizer, we were suggesting buying IBM (IBM).

IBM DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

IBM's business was in the midst of a transformation after the Red Hat acquisition and the fortunate departure of Ginni Rometty as CEO. This was a case of the stock price doing worse than the business, which is often a prerequisite for creating undervalued stocks.

So sure you could have bought Pfizer when we said "buy" at $36.9 in 2020 and held onto your shares. Before dividends, you would have returned negative 25%. Or you could have booked a 40% gain, reinvested in an undervalued stock like IBM, and gained another 40% in that position, which you would now be looking to start scaling out of also.

I believe these three examples above show our strategy in real time. These are not "doctored" examples, all of this is documented on Seeking Alpha. Our philosophy is both simple and effective:

Buy Low, Sell High, Get Paid to wait.

With that covered let's move on to 2 stocks which we believe are currently brilliant buys for Q2 2024 as well as 2 that investors should sell.

Buy #1: Verizon

Verizon (VZ) is one of the best stocks that dividend investors can currently buy.

Why?

It has a large moat around its business due to the nature of the industry, its large spectrum holdings and extensive network. It has the best dividend track record among all its peers and yields 6.3%. It is severely undervalued following the stock price crashing in 2022 and 2023. It's been making a comeback and based off our definition is now a momentum stock. It is well positioned to profit from rate cuts.

Verizon's share price did not react well at all to the Fed's rate hike campaign.

This is largely because the market was worried that the $150bn in debt was too much debt.

This is something I always shrugged to because VZ's debt is considered investment grade. Relative to EBITDA, debt is 2.6x, which is not low, but not painstakingly high either.

VZ Investor Presentation

Furthermore cashflows are very stable, and as CapEx continues to trend down after a period during which it was elevated, VZ should have the wiggle room to continue reducing its debt.

VZ DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

As you can see in the DFT chart, while VZ is up 35% from its lows, it is still significantly below its historical range. Until 2022, For over 10 years VZ's yield was stable between 4% and 5%.

This changed dramatically in 2022 and 2023, and I believe it was a gross overreaction.

The speed at which VZ has sprung back to life in 2024 is a testament to this. In fact, when you look at momentum metrics, VZ's 3 and 6 month performance is better than 90% of all US stocks. Its 12 month performance is better than 80% of all US stocks.

According to the traditional definition of the momentum factor, VZ is now a momentum stock. It's got the wind in its back, and you get 6.3% to wait. If you haven't loaded up on VZ, now is the time. It is still a wonderful buy at $42.

What could go wrong with Verizon?

It is clear that Verizon is getting a lot of its momentum from the expectation that rates will be cut, and given its high debt load it will be viewed by the market as a beneficiary. If for whatever reason the Fed deviates from its hints and doesn't start cutting rates until much later, we might see sluggishness from VZ.

From an operations standpoint however, the constant growth in the demand for data makes it a durable, long lasting business which will continue to operate well regardless.

Buy #2: Nexstar Media

Nexstar (NXST) is one of those companies where your brain doesn't want to believe it does so well. Local TV stations? In 2024? Give me a break... until you see the actual numbers.

The slides below are from H2 2023 data which is quite dated now, but gives you an overview of the cash generated ability of NXST.

NXST Investor Presentation

Think of it this way: the stock yields 4%, but the company only pays out 12% of its FCF as a dividend.

For those of you who are good in math, this means that NXST is trading at less than 5x FCF.

NXST Investor Presentation

And this ignores the fact that political advertising, which NXST is the prime beneficiary of, goes up every cycle, but only shows up in the revenue numbers every other year: midterms and presidential.

Political ad spending is going to beat new records, likely 30% higher than the previous cycle.

Yet the market is totally ignoring this, like "meh".

NXST DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

NXST increased its dividend by 25% this year. It increased by 50% the previous year. NXST could be a $300 stock by the end of the year as the market will start warming up to its numbers coming in with political ad revenues. In the meantime you get a 4% yield which is growing at mind numbing pace.

In 2023, NXST also bought back 11% of their shares. They'll be buying back more in 2024. At these valuations, it just makes sense. Sooner or later, the investment community will catch up. At $170, NXST is an amazing buy.

The nature of television and broadcasting rights has been changing. We've seen bundling of classical TV and the newer DTC subscriptions.

Management is of the opinion that deals like the Disney/Charter deal demonstrate that broadcast station content is the most wanted/premium content and should continue to benefit Nexstar.

NXST Investor Presentation

While I agree with this premise, it is possible that the market is changing quickly and could cause some pricing pressures on Nexstar which I have not foreseen.

Sell #1: AbbVie

I'll be giving two types of sells, the first which I believe is a brilliant company, but is now becoming overvalued, and the second which I believe is abusing its Dividend Aristocrat status with token dividend increases AND is obscenely overvalued.

The first is AbbVie (ABBV). We've been long term shareholders of AbbVie, as we believed that for years between 2018 and 2021 the market was exaggerating the impact that losing Humira sales would have on the firms profitability.

The dividend kept increasing. The model shifted to other products.

Our track record with the stock hasn't been perfect though, We missed the last high in AbbVie.

In March 2022, it reached our prior "sell above" target of $160. Because of the dividend profile, we decided not to sell, and bumped the sell above to $180.

A month later, the stock peaked at $175.

We never sold any as a consequence.

AbbVie stock went down and back up since then, and is now above $180.

ABBV DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Is it tragic that we didn't sell? No of course not.

If I had a crystal ball and could have sold ABBV at $175 and bought back at $135, then yes there might have been an extra 0.1-0.5% of performance at the portfolio level, especially when considering the opportunity cost.

But let's not think for a second that holding ABBV throughout that period of time was a bad thing.

We bought AbbVie at various points, mostly between $80 and $110, which came with yields of anywhere from 4.5% to over 5% at the time.

Since then we've had 3 dividend increases of 8%, 4.9% and 4.7%.

Needless to say that dividends growing at that rate with those sort of yields when you buy, do very nicely for your portfolio.

Holding ABBV throughout, or "getting paid to wait", is a clear example of our strategy.

In an interesting turn of events, there has been big tailwinds to its botox line of products.

Why? Ozempic, and other weight-loss drugs are causing some trouble. Dermatologists are calling this "semaglutide face", the public is going for "Ozempic face".

Basically rapid weight loss leads to sagging skin, as the stretched out skin doesn't have the time to naturally flex back to a tighter form.

Medical News Today

What's the obvious solution? Botox of course! Sales are up 12% YoY!

According to AbbVie's Head of Aesthetics:

And as we ask our consumers and our customers about it, really, what we've learned is that it does reinforce the long-term tailwind because the majority of people who engage in these medical weight loss products are more interested in aesthetics afterwards than they were before.

Now folks, I'm not going to give a lecture on how weird it is that after consuming lab designed foods, one must resort to lab designed weight loss pills, and then lab designed beauty injections.

We seem as a society to have accepted this as normal. I guess I'm the lunatic. But I don't invest on ideology, I invest on facts.

From a Seeking Alpha news article:

The Illinois-based pharma giant posted $14.3B in net revenue for the quarter, with a ~5% YoY drop as global Humira net revenues fell ~41% YoY to $3.3B amid rising uptake for off-patent versions of the drug. However, its potential replacements for the biologic, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, added $2.4B and $1.3B to the topline with ~51% YoY and ~63% YoY growth, respectively, exceeding the consensus, according to Bloomberg data. The company also raised its long-term outlook for the two drugs, expecting over $27B in revenue from Skyrizi and Rinvoq in 2027, up from over $21B previously. Meanwhile, Botox Cosmetic and Botox Therapeutic brought $718M and $776M with ~12% YoY and ~7% YoY growth, respectively, ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

The reason that ABBV was so cheap in 2019 to 2021, was because of the fear that Humira sales would not be replaced.

The numbers suggest they are being replaced. The timing of this can always be a little bit touchy, which has led to the lower revenues this year. Nonetheless, as Humira's contribution to revenues gets increasingly lower, its drag will get lower and lower.

By 2025 the company will return to growth, with high single digit growth throughout the rest of the decade.

This should support 4%-6% dividend growth throughout the rest of the decade.

But I believe that the share price has now gotten ahead of the business performance, and that this anticipation is making AbbVie overvalued.

We have started to take a small gain at $180, and will be scaling out of the position as it knocks out further benchmarks.

Sell #2: Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric (EMR) is considered a dividend aristocrat. Not unlike aristocrats, I believe that EMR's share price is behaving in an entitled manner up in an ivory tower, disconnected from reality. Folks this equity does not qualify as a dividend stock in my eyes.

EMR yields less than 2%, and for the past 5 years has grown the dividend at a 1.4% compound annual growth rate. Do you know how weak a dividend profile this is?

If you invest $10,000 in EMR at the current price, and reinvest the dividends at the current yield, while the dividend continues to grow at 1.4%, then this is what the dividend income from the position will look like over the upcoming decade:

EMR Dividend Simulation (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

You could also just buy VZ and get 3x what you'll get in 10 years, today.

EMR's price relative to its dividend is as high as it has historically gotten.

Looking back at a long term 25 year DFT chart (so the same as those presented above but over a 25 year span), we can clearly see that the only times EMR's valuations got this high was late 90s, 2001, 2007-2008, 2021.

EMR DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

You can lecture me all you want on automation, and how EMR is the beneficiary of all of this, when it comes to being a dividend investor, there is no justification for being exposed to this stock at the current price.

If you do own EMR however, you probably have a big capital gain which you can book, and redeploy in an undervalued stock which will boost your dividend income, shift you to value, and set you up for success.

Conclusions

There is always something to buy, always something to sell, don't get attached to your stocks, be willing to move from overvalued names to undervalued. Don't be in a rush to sell, don't be in a rush to buy. Use common sense to guide your investing, and you'll come out on top.