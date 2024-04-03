Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LRT Capital Management March 2024 Investor Update

Apr. 03, 2024 9:30 AM ETWSM, PSX, ABG, XOM, ALGN, FN, EPAM, XOM:CA
Summary

  • LRT Capital is a fundamental investment hedge fund. Our sole aim in crafting our investment program is to maximize long-term investment returns.
  • For the month of March, the strategy was down -0.26%, bringing overall results to +21.05% for the year.
  • Our longs contributed to performance partially offset by our shorts.
Dear Friends & Partners,

Our investment returns are summarized in the table below:

Strategy

Month

YTD

12 Months

24 Months

36 Months

Inception

LRT Global Opportunities

-0.26%

+21.05%

+9.45%

-1.67%

+5.02%

+20.48%
Results as of 3/31/2024. Periods longer than one year are annualized. All results are net of all fees and expenses. Past returns are no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this letter for additional disclosures.

LRT Global Opportunities is a systematic long/ short strategy that seeks to generate positive returns while controlling downside risks and maintaining a low net exposure to the equity markets.

For the month of March, the strategy was down - 0.26%, bringing overall results to+21.05% for the year. All results are net of fees. Beta-adjusted net exposure was 16.39% at month end. The attribution of March's return was 0.51% from market beta, and -0.77% from our alpha generation.1 Our longs contributed to performance partially offset by our shorts. Top gainers on the long side included Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), Phillips 66 (PSX), Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG), Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), and Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), partially offset by losses on Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B), Fabrinet (FN), and EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM). See the appendix for additional disclosures. We continue to be cautious on the overall market as evidenced by our current low market beta.

I take seriously the responsibility and the trust that you have given me as a steward of a part of your savings. As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me. I appreciate all your ongoing support.

Lukasz Tomicki, Portfolio Manager, LRT Capital

Attributions and Holdings as of 4/1/2024
