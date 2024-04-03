akinbostanci

Insurance stocks have been among the market leaders since the middle of last year. While interest rates have been volatile since Q3 2023, the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) has been in rally mode. The fund has returned 33% over the past nine months. One of the ETF's major holdings is another massive winner since the S&P 500’s low in October last year.

I reiterate a buy rating on The Travelers Cos (NYSE:TRV). While the stock is up about 45% since the low last fall, its strong earnings growth and low PEG ratio are compelling. It is a high-momentum stock, and there are some concerning ‘overbought’ readings on the chart.

P&C Insurance Stocks Producing Major Alpha

According to Bank of America Global Research, Travelers is a large, diversified property & casualty insurer deriving a mix of business from commercial and personal lines, particularly in the U.S., largely sourced through independent agents. Its commercial business tends to be tilted toward small business and middle market risks, while its personal lines business aims to sell bundled home/auto policies. The company has a long track record of returning to shareholders almost all the capital it generates through dividends and repurchases.

Back in January, the Financial-sector stalwart issued a gang-buster Q4 report. Non-GAAP EPS of $7.01 soared past analysts’ expectations of just $5.09. Net written premiums of $10 billion was up 13% from year-ago levels and was a modest beat. Shares climbed 6.7% the following session – the best post-earnings response in at least three years, according to data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). The at-the-money straddle for this month’s profit report prices in a small 2.5% swing, per ORATS, while consensus EPS expectations call for $4.81 in operating profits which would be a whopping 50% climb YoY.

Seeking Alpha reports that there have been an impressive 18 EPS upgrades in the past 90 days compared to just two downgrades. We’ll see if Q1 builds on the previous quarter’s massive rise in homeowners’ underwriting (Q4 2023 was the best since Q4 2017) and Travelers notched a record Business Insurance margin. Still, there’s uncertainty in how the future of homeowners’ insurance will perform in the years ahead.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings growing at a 42% clip this year with healthy growth in the out year. The current Seeking Alpha consensus forecast shows $18.23 of non-GAAP EPS in 2024 and more than $20 next year while top-line growth ebbs from 11.5% to about flat by 2026. Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to increase modestly over the coming quarters, though the yield is not all that high.

Travelers: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we assume normalized EPS of $20 and apply the stock’s 5-year average earnings multiple of 13.2, then shares should trade near $264, making TRV materially undervalued today. Also take a look at the forward non-GAAP PEG ratio – it's just 0.74, more than 50% below its long-term average.

Travelers: Cheap On a Forward EPS Basis, Low Yield

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, TRV features weak valuation grades, but a strong growth trajectory. Moreover, with industry-leading profitability trends and robust share-price momentum, there are several fundamental and technical tailwinds at play. Finally, after the massive EPS beat in January, analysts are coming around to the reality that future profits may indeed be on the rise in a big way.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q1 2024 earnings date of Wednesday, April 17 before the open. The company holds a conference call later that morning. You can listen live here.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

TRV’s rally has been something to behold. Notice in the chart below that the RSI momentum oscillator reached a nose-bleed level near 90 earlier this year. A cool-down is absolutely warranted. And I see that a bearish RSI divergence has developed on the chart in recent weeks. That tells me that some downside is possible. I took a look at retracement levels: if $231 proves to be a near-term top, then watch the $203 mark as it is the 38.2% retracement level, and that has confluence with a price gap from the January quarterly release (near $198).

We must also monitor the rising 50-day moving average which is currently at $219 – shares haven’t touched it in five months. Long-term, support is seen at the early 2023 highs around $195. So, with the stock up big from October 2023, being mindful of pullback levels is prudent. Another thing I spot in the chart patterns is the measured move upside target of $231 having been achieved from the height of the consolidation range last year ($37, added on top of $194.51).

Overall, there is no doubt that TRV has made quite a move. While I have a fundamental target above the current price, being mindful of a near-term pullback is warranted.

TRV: Monitoring Downside Support Levels

The Bottom Line

I have a fundamental buy rating on TRV. I see fair value above $260 while technicals suggest caution on this high-momentum stock.