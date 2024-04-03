Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

The broad market was up strongly during the first quarter of the current year, but not all stocks participated. In this article, we will take a look at the three biggest laggards and the reasons for their underperformance in order to evaluate whether they could be positioned for gains during the remainder of the year.

S&P 500 Q1 2024 Performance

The S&P 500 index (SP500, SPY), the most widely watched U.S. stock market index, performed very well during the January to March period of 2024. During the first three months of this year, the S&P 500 rose by 10%, or close to 50% annualized.

Of course, this does not mean that the index will continue to climb higher during the current quarter and beyond. However, for those who were invested in the first three months, the year started out nicely.

Data by YCharts

We see that there was some volatility, but not to a large extent. Overall, markets moved up pretty consistently, with gains in January, February, and March. Markets had already performed well towards the end of 2023, when hopes about interest rate cuts in 2024 started to emerge. But while the market was expecting up to six rate cuts in 2024 a couple of months ago, the market is now only expecting three rate cuts for the current year. Despite fewer expected rate cuts, market euphoria about lower interest rates in the future didn't wane, which is somewhat surprising. On the other hand, there was some positive macro news such as ongoing economic growth and declining inflation.

S&P 500 Bottom Performers Of Q1 2024

But while the broad market has performed very nicely during the first couple of months of the current year, not all stocks participated. Instead, there is a wide range when it comes to the performance of individual stocks during the quarter. For every company like Nvidia (NVDA) that outperformed the index, there also was an underperformed. The worst performers in the S&P 500 index during the first quarter of 2024 were the following ones:

1) Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) -29.25%

2) The Boeing Company (BA) -25.96%

3) Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) -25.23%

I have covered two of these companies in the past, with my most recent article on Tesla being from January, in which I rated the stock a sell. Shares are down around 20% since then. I last covered Boeing in 2021 and have never covered Charter Communications before.

Let's take a look at why these companies have underperformed the broad market so much in the year-to-date period.

Tesla

In the case of Tesla, the worst performer among these three and in the entire S&P 500 index, several negative factors played a role. While the company benefitted from cheap money and fiscal stimulus spending during the pandemic, the company has faced headwinds from higher interest rates and inflation in the more recent past. Higher interest rates make financing a new vehicle more costly, and inflation hurts consumers. When they have to spend more on food, housing, insurance, and so on, less money is available for discretionary consumer goods purchases such as acquiring a new vehicle.

On top of that, Tesla suffers from increasing competition. While the company had the EV market for itself, or at least a high market share, for years, more and more able competitors are pushing into the market. This competition includes young EV pure-plays such as Rivian (RIVN), which has success with its trucks and SUVs, legacy automakers such as KIA with its strong introductions such as the EV9, and tech companies that are pushing into the vehicle market, such as Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACY), which is getting a lot of attention with for first EV. Especially in China, Tesla is under pressure from local competitors such as BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF), which has overtaken Tesla in global EV sales.

A weak macro picture that spells trouble for automobile manufacturers and growing competition make for a bad outlook for Tesla. Since the company was aiming for 50% annual volume growth, and since it is becoming clear that this will be increasingly hard to achieve, investor sentiment has soured and Tesla's shares have pulled back substantially so far this year. In early April, this trend continued when Tesla announced Q1 sales results that were significantly worse than expected.

Boeing

Boeing has its own set of problems. The company had fared very well up to 2019 both share price-wise and when it comes to underlying results. Between 2014 and 2019, Boeing's shares returned around 300%. But since then, Boeing has been running into problems again and again.

First, the B737 MAX problems that caused two fatal crashes emerged, resulting in additional costs to fix the design of these planes. Shareholder returns had to be cut as cash flows took a hit. Then COVID hit the global air travel industry, and unlike Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), Boeing wasn't able to recover quickly.

Over the last couple of months, there have been several incidents with Boeing airplanes that have gotten a lot of media attention, such as a missing panel on a United Airlines (UAL) flight. It is far from clear which of these incidents was Boeing's fault and which was not, but it is pretty clear that these incidents have hurt Boeing's reputation among both air travelers and investors.

Add items such as the CEO leaving, a potential defense asset sale, debt rating issues, customers being unhappy, and so on, and Boeing has a lot of different problems to tackle. With Boeing trading at a pretty high valuation going into 2024 -- the valuation is still high, at 27x next year's earnings even following the share price slump in Q1 -- the investor community became increasingly bearish on BA stock, and selling pressure caused a major share price decline.

Charter Communications

While Charter Communications has performed better than Tesla and Boeing, it still experienced a pullback of around 25% during Q1. Unlike Tesla and Boeing, Charter Communications wasn't expensive going into 2024. Today, shares trade for just 8.2x this year's expected profits, meaning the earnings multiple at the beginning of the year was roughly 10. That's not a high valuation at all. Boeing and Tesla were expensive and have become less expensive as shareholder optimism waned, while Charter was already cheap and became even cheaper -- some might argue that the company is now priced for a disaster, considering the fact that shares are now trading with an earnings yield of around 12%. In other words, if Charter Communications were to never grow again while just keeping profits stable, Charter Communications could be a good investment.

So what caused investors to sell off this already inexpensive company? Charter Communications is heavily indebted, with long-term debt standing at $96 billion. With EBITDA being forecasted at around $22 billion this year, that makes for an EV to EBITDA ratio of more than 4, which is quite high. High interest rates naturally hurt heavily indebted companies such as Charter Communications. Going into the year, up to six rate cuts were expected, but as investors now expect only three rate cuts this year, it looks like heavily indebted companies such as CHTR could suffer from high interest rates for a longer time, which likely explains why investors became more bearish on the company. Fewer expected rate cuts mean higher expected forward interest rates, which hurts companies such as Charter Communications.

Investment Implications And Conclusion

There are cases where underperformers turn into outperformers in the following months and years. Meta Platforms (META) was sold off in 2022 due to worries about Metaverse spending and slowing growth, but the company turned around and shares soared in 2023.

This could happen for the above companies as well, although I don't see immediate catalysts for now. Tesla and Boeing are still widely expensive and the competitive pressures for Tesla will likely not wane anytime soon, while Boeing continues to fall behind Airbus when it comes to execution and receiving new orders. Charter Communications isn't cheap, but due to its high leverage investors aren't very interested in the company right now. This might change once interest rates are lowered, but at least for now, I deem none of these companies particularly attractive.

I believe that staying on the sidelines when it comes to these three companies, at least until things are improving (macro picture and/or company-specific issues), could make sense. I have no position in Tesla, Boeing, and Charter Communications. If I had to pick one of these for a long position, I would go with Charter Communications due to its comparatively undemanding valuation and due to potential rate cut tailwinds, but I don't think the bull case is convincing enough to make CHTR a buy right now.