Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Bottom 3 S&P 500 Stocks Of Q1 2024

Apr. 03, 2024 10:43 AM ETSP500, SPY, TSLA, BA, CHTR, TSLA:CA, BA:CA4 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 Index performed well in Q1 2024, but some stocks underperformed.
  • The three biggest laggards were Tesla, Boeing, and Charter Communications.
  • Reasons for underperformance include higher interest rates, inflation, competition, and debt burdens.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Cash Flow Club. Learn More »

Bleiben Sie hinter dem Rest zurück. Schlechte Leistung. Unzureichende Leistung. Unter dem Durchschnitt. Potenziale nicht freisetzen. Stress und Trostlosigkeit.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

The broad market was up strongly during the first quarter of the current year, but not all stocks participated. In this article, we will take a look at the three biggest laggards and the reasons

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
50.12K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
TSLA--
Tesla, Inc.
BA--
The Boeing Company
CHTR--
Charter Communications, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News