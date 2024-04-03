Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) did an initial public offering of a small portion of its equity (Class A or public shares) at $24/share in April 2022. Excelerate’s stock price is now only 63% of that level ($15.20/share), 83% of its total equity is held by just two entities, and the dividend of $0.10/share (0.7%) is almost invisible.

The company bridges natural gas liquefaction and customers’ energy needs in the developing and developed world by providing infrastructure to help meet immediate or short-term liquid natural gas (LNG) demand as well as long-term demand. While this is important in providing energy to those that need it and reducing emissions by supplying LNG rather than coal (or using biomass or nothing and leaving demand unsatisfied), Excelerate does not appear to be an attractive format for individual investors. I am ranking it as a sell. Investors who don’t already own shares may instead prefer to think of this as a “don’t-buy” rating.

Because 76% of the equity as Class B shares are theoretically ready to come to market and 30% of the Class A shares are owned by the Kaiser Family Foundation, downward pressure on the company’s stock price is likely to continue.

Macro, LNG, and Excelerate Operations

On April 2, 2024, the US natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, was $1.85/MMBTU for May 2024 delivery. Gas is sufficiently oversupplied in the US, especially with the pause on new LNG permitting, that the gas price has actually gone negative again in the Permian Basin. The LNG market also reflects lower prices. For example, the most recent settle price for the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) was $8.29/MMBTU for May 2024 delivery. A third reference, for Asia, is the Japan Korea Marker, or JKM. The price of LNG at JKM for May 2024 delivery on April 2, 2024, was $9.47/MMBTU. The delta in the LNG price and the Henry Hub price —the margin — is much narrower than a few years ago.

In addition, shipping has become more difficult and expensive. Attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea have caused shippers to choose longer, more roundabout routes. Drought has severely limited capacity through the Panama Canal.

The Biden administration's pause on new LNG terminal permitting affects at least one of Excelerate’s supply-purchase agreements: a twenty-year agreement signed with Venture Global LNG in Louisiana for 0.7 million tonnes per annum (100 MMCF/D) in February 2023. The LNG permitting pause affects several other US LNG facilities, including those for Sempra (SRE), two Cheniere (LNG) trains, Commonwealth LNG, and an Energy Transfer (ET) export terminal.

Excelerate Energy operates floating liquefied natural gas regasification and storage units (FSRUs). It has eleven FSRUs in operation or under construction; ten of these are under contract. They provide natural gas for direct end-use and for electricity generation to countries around the world.

Natural gas from an FSRU can be used (instead of coal, oil, intermittent renewables, or nothing at all) to generate electricity round-the-clock. FSRU solutions allow countries energy access without enormous upfront capital costs and years-long delay of building onshore regasification terminals.

The chart below from the company shows its vessels and their capacities.

Vessel LNG Storage Capacity Peak Send-out Capacity (1) Delivery # Ports of Regasification Service (2) Sequoia 173,400 m3 850 MMscf/d 2020 2 Experience 173,400 m3 1200 MMscf/d 2014 3 Exemplar 150,900 m3 600 MMscf/d 2010 5 Expedient 150,900 m3 690 MMscf/d 2010 3 Exquisite 150,900 m3 840 MMscf/d 2009 4 Express 150,900 m3 690 MMscf/d 2009 4 Explorer 150,900 m3 960 MMscf/d 2008 3 Summit LNG 138,000 m3 690 MMscf/d 2006 5 Excellence 138,000 m3 690 MMscf/d 2005 5 Excelsior 138,000 m3 690 MMscf/d 2005 4 Click to enlarge

Customers

Per its 10-K, the company’s customers as of February 23, 2024, are shown below.

Excelerate Energy 10-K

2023 Results and Guidance

For 2023 Excelerate Energy reported net income of $126.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $347 million. For 2024, adjusted EBITDA is expected in a range around $325 million. Growth capex is $70-$80 million and maintenance capital is $50-$60 million.

In January 2024, Excelerate signed a 15-year agreement to purchase gas from QatarEnergy. This matches in volume and term to a 15-year agreement Excelerate signed in November 2023 to supply LNG to Petrobangla in Bangladesh.

Competitors

Excelerate is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, north of Houston. It is one of the largest FSRU owners. Some competitors include Hoegh LNG, New Fortress Energy (NFE), and Mitsui Lines.

Governance

On March 1, 2024, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Excelerate’s overall governance as a mediocre 7, with sub-scores of audit (9), board (9), shareholder rights (5), and compensation (6). In this ranking a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

Class A (publicly available) shares are 26.26 MM; however, implied shares (which includes Class B) are 108.28 MM shares. So, Class A shareholders have 24.3% of the total equity and the Class B shareholder—Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC—owns 75.7% of the total equity. Moreover, on December 31, 2023, the Kaiser Family Foundation was the largest Class A shareholder at 29.91% or 7.85 million Class A shares.

So, two major entities own 83% of Excelerate’s equity.

On March 15, 2023, shorts were 3.3% of the stock float.

Other large Class A shareholders are Vanguard at 7.5%, Ranger Investment at 6.1%, BlackRock at 5.3%, and American Century Companies at 4.2%.

The company has an outside board and suite of executives, headed by Steven Kobos as president and CEO.

The diagram below from the company’s 2022 investor prospectus shows the complex ownership structure. Shares available to public investors are Class A shares.

Excelerate Energy IPO prospectus

Financial and Stock Highlights of Excelerate Energy

Excelerate’s public market capitalization (Class A shares ONLY) at the April 2, 2024, closing price of $15.20/share is $400 million. These 26.26 million shares represent about 24.3% of the company’s equity; Class A and Class B shares added together give total market capitalization of $1.65 billion.

Trailing twelve-month (TTM) return on assets and equity are 4.6% and 7.2%, respectively.

The 52-week trading range is $13.38-$24.00/share: the most recent closing price is only 63% of the high and 68% of the one-year target of $22.44/share.

Trailing twelve months earnings per share (EPS) was $1.11 for a trailing price-earnings ratio of 13.7. Estimates of 2024 and 2025 EPS are $1.12/share and $1.00/share for a price-earnings ratio range of 13.6-15.2.

Excelerate Energy pays a $0.10/share annual dividend to Class A shareholders, a miniscule yield of 0.7%.

It has just announced a $50 million share repurchase program.

TTM operating cash flow was $232 million and levered free cash flow was -$99 million.

In its most recent 10-K, Excelerate provided a chart showing its poor performance relative to the S&P 500 and the energy sector.

Excelerate Energy 10-K

Total liabilities on December 31, 2023, were $1.05 billion, including $505 million of net long-term debt. Total assets were $2.86 billion for a liability-to-asset ratio of 37%.

Note that $172 million of the long-term debt is characterized as “related party."

The company’s book value is $19.25/share, higher than the stock price and thus a negative signal.

The average analyst rating from five analysts is 2.6, slightly closer to “hold” than “buy,” with at least one analyst calling the stock overvalued.

Positive and Negative Risks

Inflation could continue to increase the cost of newbuild FSRUs and the costs to deploy them. Moreover, inflation has tended to further impoverish the third-world countries that are key Excelerate customers.

Some of its customer countries, like Bangladesh, have credit risk that is not investment-grade.

Despite the independent board and executives, because the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Class B shareholder own most of the equity, they have operational control.

Recommendations

Class A (public) investors should be aware their interests may not align with the Class B non-public equity holder (Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC) nor with the holder of 30% of the Class A equity, The Kaiser Family Foundation. This is reflected in the company’s weak governance scores.

Excelerate Energy’s important mission of providing low-emissions LNG energy to developing countries is beneficial but the structure of the company does not offer attractive dividends (0.7%) or prospects of capital returns to individual shareholders. Many other companies inside and outside the energy sector are more attractive for individual investors.

I recommend against buying or holding Excelerate Energy at this time. It needs to resolve issues of potential dilution, returns to investors, and third-party credit weakness. Class A shareholders have few capital return prospects (dividends, only limited buybacks) and capital appreciation prospects because there is so much (76%) Class B equity that could enter the market or simply exercise control of operations in ways that don’t align with Class A shareholder interests.