piranka

The Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK), $31.72 closing market price, has been the most popular and best performing technology growth CEF since its inception in November 2009.

A big reason for that is due to STK's lead portfolio manager, Paul Wick, who has been with the fund since its inception and oversees all of the moving parts of the fund.

How is that different than most option-income CEFs? Most option-income CEFs, whether they focus on using the S&P 500 (SPY), $518.84 closing market price, and/or the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), $441.11 closing market price, as their benchmark, will usually have a portfolio of stocks designed to mimic the performance of their benchmark and may even hold all of the stocks of the benchmark.

The other limitation of most option-income CEFs is that they sell (write) a set notional value percentage against the total value of their portfolio no matter what the broader market is doing.

In other words, almost all option-write CEFs employ a relatively non-actively managed portfolios and are fairly methodical in their written option strategy. But for STK, the portfolio managers not only utilize an actively managed equity portfolio, but they also have an actively managed option strategy using the CBOE NASDAQ-100 Volatility Index (the VXN Index) to determine the notional value percentage for the current month.

For those who don't understand notional value, it means the dollar value of the options if exercised. For example, in STK's most recent portfolio holdings as of Feb. 29, 2024, the fixed income portion of STK's portfolio is shown below and includes the following written options on the Nasdaq-100 NDX as well as some individual options on Apple (AAPL) and Dell (DELL):

Columbia Seligman

Note: The Columbia short term cash fund is STK's money market fund.

So if STK is short -134 option contracts on the Nasdaq-100 NDX with a strike price of 18150 then the notional value of the contracts is worth the number of contracts x the strike price x 100, which equals $243,210,000.

And if the total value of STK's portfolio was roughly $493 million as of Feb. 29, then that means the fund held short options worth a notional value of roughly 49% of the total portfolio value.

But if you back up to December 2023, the fixed income portion of STK's portfolio looks like this:

Columbia Seligman

Here you can see that the fund held short options against Comcast (CMCSA), and GoDaddy (GDDY) but more importantly, the fund held only -69 short contracts on NDX.

This means that the notional value of the contracts at the end of last year was a much lower $120 million vs. a total portfolio value of roughly $479 million. Thus the notional value written was only 25% back then.

I don't know of any other equity CEF that uses the CBOE Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index to determine the monthly notional Value of options written and this is how its defined in STK's Annual Report as of 12/31/23:

The VXN Index measures the market’s expectation of 30-day volatility implicit in the prices of near-term Nasdaq 100 Index options. The VXN Index, which is quoted in percentage points (e.g., 19.36), is a leading barometer of investor sentiment and market volatility relating to the Nasdaq 100 Index. In general, the Investment Manager intends to write more call options when market volatility, as represented by the VXN Index, is high (and premiums received for writing the option are high) and write fewer call options when market volatility, as represented by the VXN Index, is low (and premiums for writing the option are low).

And here that is in a table format:

Columbia Seligman

And this is from STK's Fact Sheet:

The aggregate notional amount of the call options will typically range from 25% to 90% of the underlying value of the fund’s holdings of common stock. The fund expects to generate current income from premiums received from writing call options on the Nasdaq 100 or its ETF equivalent

So how is that beneficial to shareholders? Generally, it means that STK will let its holdings ride when volatility is low and will write (sell) more written options when volatility is high.

Now compare to option-income CEFs that don't adjust their written option percentage and consistently write a high percentage of options, say 75% to 100%, against their portfolio value. And that can mean dramatically less NAV upside capture during a bull market like we've seen.

On the other hand, for option-income CEFs that sell a relatively low percentage of options, say, 25% to 50%, against their portfolio value, they can mean they are much more exposed to the downside in a bear market.

Mostly it means that STK's portfolio managers are going to be a lot more active in managing the portfolio compared to other option-income CEFs.

That doesn't mean that they will always be right, but you have to go on Mr. Wicks and the rest of the team's experience in managing the portfolio, both in what the portfolio currently holds as well as managing the written options to take advantage of volatility when it is in your favor.

And when you look at STK's actual portfolio (top 25 out of 59 positions shown below) as of Feb. 29, it doesn't even seem that "Mag 7-centric" anymore anyway:

Columbia Seligman

Note: The Magnificent 7 stocks, (MSFT), (META), (AMZN), (GOOGL), (NVDA), (AAPL) and (TSLA), was coined by Mark Hartnett of Bank of America in 2023.

But more importantly, if STK's current portfolio of roughly 60 large cap growth and technology stocks outperforms its benchmark, the S&P North American Technology Sector index, then the options that STK writes on NDX, a similar index which moves roughly the same as the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), then that can result in an outperforming NAV.

That's very difficult for any option-write equity CEF to outperform its benchmark in a ramp-up bull market, but so far this year, STK is doing just that, up +9.2% vs +8.7% for the QQQ's as of 3/28/24:

Y-Charts

And here's where the "unique opportunity" in STK comes in. See the purple line above? That's STK's total return MKT price YTD, up only +2.3%, and substantially below STK's total return NAV, +9.2% YTD.

Why is that happening? It's probably mostly attributable to the growing fear that large cap growth and technology stocks may have already peaked after their strong outperformance over the last year, or it could be due to the weakness we're now seeing in some of the Magnificent 7 stocks, like TSLA, which is down -30.4% on the year. But TSLA is not even a stock STK owns anymore.

But either way, that's not giving STK the benefit of the doubt and is creating what I believe is an opportunity as STK's premium valuation moves down from over a +10% premium a month ago to less than +1.8% today.

In other words, STK is trading at a valuation virtually no different than at the market lows in late October of last year:

CEF Connect

Conclusion

Technology and growth stocks do not necessarily have to outperform the markets for STK to outperform. What STK needs first and foremost is for its hand-picked portfolio of growth and technology stocks to outperform its benchmark in which it writes options on. And so far this year, STK is doing just that.

Some other things to keep in mind about STK. The fund uses no leverage so there's no added borrowing expenses on top of the management fee.

In addition, STK has a very reasonable 5.9% NAV yield which is why the fund has been able to maintain a consistent quarterly distribution of $0.4625/share for years.

That may translate to a modest +5.8% current market yield, though in bullish years for technology stocks, STK will usually have a year-end special capital gain dividend as well, which can boost the annual yield to as high as +9.8%, like in 2021.