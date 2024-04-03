Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rising Noise Levels Put Eurozone Equities To The Test

Apr. 03, 2024 10:35 AM ETHEDJ
Summary

  • Eurozone equities are trading at record highs, supported by strong earnings announcements and global sales of leading European companies, potentially sustained by a pivot in monetary policy by the European Central Bank before the Federal Reserve.
  • The ECB is expected to pivot sooner than the Fed due to downward pressure from wages and a softening labor market, which could lead to rate cuts and a more favorable equity market backdrop.
  • The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF provides exposure to dividend-paying eurozone companies with significant revenues outside of the eurozone, resulting in stronger earnings growth and outperforming the EuroStoxx 600 Index and MSCI Europe Index in 2024.

Euro banknotes on the map of Europe, selective focus. Concept for european economy, eurozone countries

Oleg Elkov

The buzz around artificial intelligence (AI), in lockstep with the strong earnings announcements, has lent a strong impetus to equity markets, and the eurozone in particular. Eurozone equities are trading at record highs, with the EuroStoxx 600 Index hitting the 496 level.

