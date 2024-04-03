Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carnival: The Juice Is Not Worth The Squeeze

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.57K Followers

Summary

  • Carnival Corporation reported record revenues for Q1 due to strong post-COVID demand for ocean-going cruises.
  • The cruise line company exceeded both top and bottom line estimates for the quarter.
  • Large amount of financial debt is likely to remain a weight on the company's shares.
  • While the industry outlook is positive, I don't see much upside for Carnival.

Cruise ship. Large luxury white cruise ship liner on sea water and cloudy sky background. Montenegro, Kotor

Elena_Sistaliuk

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) reported solid results for its first quarter last week due to strong demand for leisure activities post-COVID. The cruise line company is also benefiting from strong booking and pricing trends which indicate solid revenue and

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.57K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News