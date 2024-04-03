Elena_Sistaliuk

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) reported solid results for its first quarter last week due to strong demand for leisure activities post-COVID. The cruise line company is also benefiting from strong booking and pricing trends which indicate solid revenue and EBITDA growth potential in FY 2024. While the outlook for the cruise line industry is not too bad, a major re-pricing post-pandemic has already occurred and the company's large debt remains a concern going forward. As a result, my rating for Carnival after the release of first-quarter results at the end of March remains unchanged at hold!

Previous rating

I rated Carnival a hold in December -- Solid Recovery, But Not A Bargain -- after the cruise line company reported third-quarter earnings in December 2023. My recommendation at the time was mainly due to the fact that the risk profile in the Middle East changed in October 2023 due to developments in Israel. Although the outlook for the cruise line industry is decent, the market likely already fully values Carnival at this point.

Carnival beats estimates

Carnival reported results for its first fiscal quarter a week ago and the cruise line company managed to exceed both top and bottom line estimates. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.14) per share, beating the estimate by $0.04 per share while revenues came in at $5.41B... beating the consensus prediction slightly.

Record revenues and positive operating income

Cruise line companies struggled with operating and net income profitability post-pandemic, for obvious reasons. With COVID-19 restrictions leading to a collapse in passenger numbers, cruise line companies have been in survival mode ever since the CDC first decided to place stifling sailing limitations on the sector in early 2020. But things started to turn around, in FY 2023 especially, which is when Carnival returned to positive operating income. Strong demand for ocean-going cruises is the number one reason why the company reported record revenues for Q1'24, $5.4B, which showed 22% year-over-year growth.

In the first quarter, Carnival also continued to generate positive operating income in the amount of $276M, showing a $448M swing compared to the year-earlier period. Higher passenger ticket sales and COVID-19-era cost reductions are now paying off for the cruise line company.

Strong EBITDA growth likely already priced into Carnival’s shares

Carnival guided for adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.63B in FY 2024 which represents a 30%+ year-over-year growth rate. Carnival’s EBITDA forecast is supported by positive book/pricing trends in Q1'24 and a favorable industry outlook that continues to see an upside in passenger numbers in FY 2024. Projections by the Cruise Lines International Association -- an industry lobbying group -- indicate that passenger volumes are set for a new post-pandemic high at 36M. In FY 2023, the industry returned to (and exceeded) the pre-pandemic passenger high of almost 30M.

A large amount of debt may be an anchor for Carnival

Returning passenger volumes and improving financials were positive takeaways from the company's Q1'24 earnings release. However, one big problem for Carnival remains its elevated debt. The company carries the largest amount of financial debt in the industry: at the end of the first quarter Carnival owed $28.5B. The leverage ratio- measured as the amount of financial debt owed relative to the company's equity- was 1.53X, which is comparable to an industry average ratio of 1.27X. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) had a higher leverage ratio than Carnival at 1.65X. Carnival's large financial obligations could be a drag on the company's financial performance, especially if a recession would lead to a decline in leisure spending.

Carnival's valuation

Carnival’s shares are currently valued at a P/E ratio of 11.0X which compares against an industry average P/E ratio of 11.4X. The industry average includes the P/E ratios of Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings. I previously said that I considered a 13X P/E ratio as fair value for Carnival, and my view as not changed since, because this is where the 1-year average P/E ratio was situated (it still is). With a fair value P/E ratio of 13.0X, Carnival may have upside potential to a fair value of $18, implying 18% upside. However, with so much debt on its balance sheet and passenger volumes having already recovered as much as they did in the last two years, I believe the risk profile is not skewed to the upside.

Risks with Carnival

The biggest risk for a Carnival, in my opinion, relates to a potential downturn in the global economy as spending on ocean-going voyages is a discretionary item for consumers and therefore highly adjustable in case economic prospects change. As a result, I believe with a near-full recovery in the cruise line industry, in terms of passenger numbers, incremental upside will be much harder to achieve than in FY 2022 and FY 2023.

Final thoughts

Carnival had clearly a financially successful first fiscal quarter and the industry outlook, as supported by passenger number projections by the Cruise Lines International Association, is positive. While it is true that Carnival had record revenues in Q1’24 and sees favorable booking and pricing trends for its cruises, the large amount of debt is a concern for me. With shares currently trading at a P/E ratio of 11X, which is only slightly below the industry average P/E ratio, I believe Carnival is not a promising buy for investors at this point, considering how much debt the company has on its balance sheet... which would especially be a problem if the industry had to deal with an earnings recession. As a result, Carnival remains a hold after the company’s first-quarter earnings last week!