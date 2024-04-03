Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paccar: Notable Insider Selling After A Big Rally

Apr. 03, 2024 11:37 AM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR) StockCMI, MBGAF, VWAGY
The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Paccar shares have surged 50% since late October, but there has been notable insider selling earlier this year.
  • The company reported strong Q4 earnings, beating both revenue and profit expectations as margins increased impressively.
  • The stock might have gotten ahead of itself given projected slowing sales growth and an expected profit decline in FY2024.
  • An analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Peterbilt Semi Tractor Trailer Trucks logo and truck grille. Peterbilt is owned by PACCAR Trucks.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Today, we put commercial truck manufacturer Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the spotlight. The shares of the maker of the Kenworth and Peterbilt truck brands have rocketed up by 50% since their recent lows in late October. However, there

Author's note: This is your chance to try us out – without any strings attached. Activate your two-week free trial period now and see if The Insiders Forum is right for you.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
8.38K Followers

We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group The Insiders Forum where we specialize in small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. The Insiders Forum portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 12-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that are attractively valued and have had some significant and recent insider purchases. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PCAR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News