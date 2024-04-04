2 Fat Dividends I Am Buying Now

gradyreese/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

Recent statistics reveal that a shocking number of people earning six figures a year are still living paycheck to paycheck. Part of this can be attributed to poor financial management. Many people making six figures are carrying six-figure-sized student loans, weighing down on their personal finances decades after they've graduated. Additionally, some people may have sizeable credit card debts or other high-interest debts, either in addition to their student loans or in place of them. Above all those burdens, the effects of inflation have made that six-figure income a lot less powerful when they approach the economy.

As you plan for your retirement and get closer to this significant life event, you may find yourself burdened with large amounts of debt and overwhelmed by fear and anxiety. Despite this being the time to enjoy your golden years, many individuals commonly experience these feelings. It's a daunting prospect to watch your savings dwindle, leaving you with only Social Security to depend on. The famous 4% withdrawal rule has a low failure rate, but that's because it's expected to have a high probability of lasting for 30 years. Retirees need to know that if their savings are inadequate, the 4% strategy forces many to live on significantly less income than they require. Those smaller withdrawals are what reduce the failure rate.

Many advisers are beginning to suggest a higher withdrawal rate to combat inflation, but this also leads to a higher failure rate. If you've ever sat on the beach and dug a hole, you may know that as water starts getting into your hole, it quickly erodes the sides of the hole and makes it more of a divot than a focused tunnel. Inflation works similarly to water in the above example, quickly reducing the value of your savings.

I'm happy to tell you that thousands of people just like you, retirees and those planning for retirement, are living an enjoyable and sustainable lifestyle off dividends paid by their portfolio holdings.

Today, I'd like to discuss two companies that facilitate this type of investing and lifestyle.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: ARCC - Yield 9.3%

Coming into 2024, the market was convinced that interest rate cuts were coming sooner rather than later. Three months later, the market is relenting to a "higher for longer" outlook, with most expecting that rates won't be cut until June or even July.

Of course, the market's outlook could change tomorrow. This is why we have taken an "agnostic" approach, with a combination of investments that benefit from higher rates and some that benefit from lower/declining interest rates. As a BDC (Business Development Company), Ares Capital (ARCC) falls into the category of companies that have benefited from high interest rates. ARCC lends using floating rates and borrows at fixed rates. As a result, rising interest rates have been beneficial to earnings.

In 2023, ARCC experienced a record-high return on equity, thanks to rising interest rates. Source.

In 2024, ARCC has only $1.3 billion in debt maturing, so its average interest expense will remain low, even if rates remain high. ARCC recently proved it can issue debt at 5.875%.

As a result, "higher for longer" will be a distinct positive for ARCC. The main risk that is aggravated by higher rates is credit issues. We've seen this primarily in commercial real estate, where some borrowers are struggling to pay the higher interest rates and defaulting because of them. ARCC's focus on larger "upper middle market" companies is a niche that has held up well. ARCC has seen its Grade 1 (lowest credit quality) and Grade 2 holdings stay low even as interest rates rose.

That higher rates benefit ARCC's business is one reason to be buying in a rising rate environment and makes it a key pick for our "agnostic" approach to interest rates.

What if interest rates decline? ARCC has been out-earning its dividend by a significant amount. Asked about interest rates and spreads on the earnings call, CEO deVeer said:

So I think the expectation is that base rates are likely to go down this year, so we'll see a little bit of pressure there. And if the economy remains resilient and defaults, even if they creep up modestly, don't spike, which is my expectation. I think you'll see sort of a stable spread environment, with perhaps a little bit of pressure as transaction activity picks up. So I do think, the general trend is likely to see the all-in yield on new investments come down from the prior year or two where they've been elevated very attractive. We've obviously taken advantage of that. But I'll just remind everybody, I mean, it doesn't have a particular impact I think on us having earned $0.60 plus of core earnings against a $0.48 dividend this quarter. We've sort of built in as it relates to the dividend, an assumption that over time yields are likely to come down and we've got plenty of earnings capacity to continue to support the current dividend, in fact, supports the dividend plus add to NAV over the next couple of quarters."

This is exactly what we want - a company that benefits from rates being "higher for longer," but if rates do decline, we can still have a lot of confidence that the current regular dividend will be maintained. High rates, we collect dividends, at lower rates we still collect dividends!

Pick #2: AT&T - Yield 6.3%

AT&T Inc. (T) is a leading global telecom firm currently maintaining a heavy focus on 5G and fiber infrastructure expansion. The company ended FY 2023 with a wireless network covering over 302 million with 5G technology and 8.3 million fiber broadband customers.

In recent months, the company has been launching several minor features that are geared towards optimizing costs and increasing margins. The most notable development is the preview of AT&T Turbo, which resembles priority boarding on an aircraft. Most network carriers promise amazing connection speeds but put a disclaimer around throttling during network congestion. With Turbo, AT&T proposes prioritized high speeds during congestion for a fee.

In another vein, the company initiated a project with Ericson to build a commercial-scale Open RAN, which allows operators to mix and match hardware and software from different companies. AT&T expects to scale this through 2025 and have 70% of its traffic flow across open-capable platforms by late 2026. This brings several long-term benefits, such as:

Cost Savings: Open RAN provides network operators more options to choose from and can pick the best and most cost-effective solutions. Flexibility: It provides greater flexibility to upgrade and adapt the network as technology evolves. Operators can easily add new features and services without being locked into products from a single supplier. Innovation: Open RAN encourages competition and innovation among suppliers, leading to better and more advanced technologies being available in the market.

Last year, AT&T launched Internet Air to allow residential consumers to access wireless home networks utilizing 5G technology. The company added around 68,000 new connections in Q4, pushing its total Internet Air customer base to 93,000 total connections. Now, the telecom company is preparing to launch a similar enterprise-focused service.

There are a lot of exciting tuck-in improvements to AT&T's offerings, positioning the company well to increase operating efficiency and improve asset monetization. This makes AT&T's current discounted valuation an opportunity to lock in high yields and ride the growing free cash flow wave. AT&T expects FY 2024 FCF between $17 - 18 billion, backed by a 3% growth in wireless service revenue and 7% broadband revenue growth. For Q1 2024, the company expects FCF to be around $2.5 billion, with the rest weighted towards the end of the fiscal year.

AT&T spent $7.9 billion on common stock dividends in FY 2023. If the company maintains the same dividend level for 2024, it will enjoy a 45% FCF payout ratio. Looking at the company's adjusted EPS guidance for 2024 - $2.15 - $2.25, we see the current $0.2775/share quarterly dividend would be placed at a sustainable 50% payout ratio.

We expect AT&T to achieve its guidance numbers just like it did in FY 2023. With capex reduction and FCF growth, the company is also well-positioned to bring down its debt to achieve its target 2.5x EBITDA by 1H 2025. We get to see all those financial and transformational improvements while collecting our well-covered 6.3% qualified yield.

Conclusion

With AT&T and ARCC, we're able to benefit regardless of the economic situation. The American telecom industry is an oligarchy controlled by a few companies despite being a capital-intensive business requiring regular investments to maintain and improve the network. Many of these companies foolishly pursued side ventures to try and break into new markets. It is good to see AT&T's management team refocus on the core business, positioning us (the shareholders) well in the long run. ARCC directly benefits from higher for longer interest rates. If interest rates are cut, we expect their supplemental dividends to go away but their regular dividends to be maintained. Both of these companies generate steady income, regardless of economic conditions. This allows you to live off of dividends at a much higher rate than withdrawing 4% of your portfolio annually.

In retirement, having a steady income to cover your expenses is crucial. You can either disassemble your life savings and life's work to pay those bills, one brick at a time, or you can live in the castle that is your portfolio and use just the income that it generates to power your lifestyle. This way, you still have all four walls around you when you're 90. It is commonly believed that the walls surrounding a city provide protection from the external environment. However, if you take down those walls in an attempt to survive, you will become increasingly vulnerable. The same goes for your retirement. Use your income wisely and live a life of financial freedom.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.