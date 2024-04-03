Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Capitalizing On Capital One: Potential Merger Arb Returns With Discover Acquisition

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.36K Followers

Summary

  • Capital One's proposed acquisition of Discover Financial currently offers a 15.2% merger arbitrage premium (plus dividends) in DFS shares for investors willing to wait for the deal to close.
  • Merger arbitrage allows investors to profit from the price difference between the announcement of a deal and its closing.
  • With higher rates and a healthy amount of M&A activity, some solid merger arb opportunities currently exist in the market for investors willing to bear antitrust risk.
  • High-profile investors like Warren Buffett have quietly practiced merger arbitrage for decades.
Capital One To Purchase Discover Financial

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

“Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to arbitrage and you feed him forever.”

-Warren Buffett, 1988 annual letter to shareholders.

Capital One (NYSE:COF) made headlines this year after announcing

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.36K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DFS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COF
--
DFS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News