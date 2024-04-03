Михаил Руденко

Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) has found itself in a tale of two cities. On the upper end, the firm is experiencing significant demand in interest in their 800g transceiver technology as AI/ML applications are driving the datacom scale. On the other end, lower-rate equipment remains in a less-than-optimal position as networking equipment sales have experienced a sharp decline throughout CY23 to date. As the firm has showcased the ability to create an 800g scale through tethering 200g on multiple paths, I believe that Coherent is in a strong position as firms scale their AI capabilities over time. I provide COHR shares a BUY recommendation with a price target of $64.06/share at 12.14x eFY25 EV/aEBITDA.

Core Thesis

Gartner forecasted IT spending to grow by 8% in 2024 with a heavy skew towards software (13.8%), IT services (10.4%), and data center systems (9.5%). Communications was forecast to lag behind in capital projects and to grow by only 3.3%. My thesis for the return of growth is in the form of a cascading effect in which infrastructure will be the first leg of the build-out followed by network equipment, and finally devices. This rationale is based on the notion that GenAI-related projects are likely to not begin at the corporate level until closer to the end of CY24-1H25 as departments are focused on managing costs. My presumption is that as AI-related software begins to gain traction at the corporate level, CIOs will realize that the appropriate infrastructure and datacom equipment will be required to effectively utilize these large dataset-driven applications. This will be a driving factor for storage and data in transit. As it relates to Coherent, I believe that this can be a driving factor for 200g transceivers as additional network paths can be tethered to achieve 800g rates, as alluded to in their investor briefing from OFC. As mentioned in the analyst meeting, additional pathways can be added for scale without increasing data rates to achieve the same quality of data transmission. I believe that this can be a major growth opportunity as I do not anticipate companies with one toe in the water for GenAI to immediately jump into 800g rates.

Operations

As networking accounts for ~45%, it shouldn't be a surprise that Coherent has experienced headwinds in sales generation. This phenomenon has been experienced across all telco-related hardware designers, such as Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), amongst others. Despite the slow growth in the area, I do believe that there will be a significant recovery towards the end of CY24 and throughout CY25 as it pertains to my investment thesis above.

Management voiced significant optimism relating to the upswing in datacom as their 800g transceiver has been well received, reaching $100mm in revenue in 2Q24, up 100% sequentially. Management anticipates this growth to continue at a growing rate with 2H24 sales to reach ~$450mm for 800g. Though the technology still remains in the early stages of ramp-up, I believe that this is only scratching the surface for datacom growth returning and I believe that growth in eFY25 will dwarf the revenue generation achieved thus far for 800g. Management did voice some concerns as it pertains to lower gig-speed transceivers returning to growth in 2H24; however, I do anticipate a return to growth in FY25 as I anticipate corporate environments will seek to scale as opposed to overshooting with higher-class technology. As discussed in my report covering Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), a significant proportion of CIOs are showing some signs of interest in implementing AI/ML applications in their environments; however, this is likely to be at a gradual pace as use cases oftentimes need to be displayed and are less often sought out. To sidetrack briefly, Palantir's sales strategy of hands-on, small classroom-like presentations is what draws me to the company. My expectation is that as CIOs realize the value of software packages like these, the necessity for higher-performance compute and networking infrastructure will be in line for growth.

This positions Coherent for a massive turnaround in operations as companies invest in bolstering their AI-enabling infrastructure. Management expects 800g to grow at a 65% CAGR in the next five years, far surpassing the average growth rate across their other segments. Over that 5-year period, management anticipates their TAM to grow from $69b to $135b. Considering NVIDIA Corporation's (NVDA) growth trajectory in GPU sales, I believe that demand for faster data rates will only reciprocate as the GPUs are only as good as the accessibility to them from the devices.

Looking at Coherent's segments, I believe that their industrials vertical will experience exceptional growth in CY25-26 as domestic EV production has been pushed back due to waning near-term demand. I do expect that with semiconductor manufacturing returning to the States, Coherent should have the opportunity to realize increased sales to equipment manufacturers, like KLA Corporation (KLAC).

I also anticipate a gradual upswing in telco equipment sales as disaggregation occurs. Because of how capital-intensive building out 5g infrastructure is, I believe that a disaggregated network will provide the industry much needed relief to broaden the network and improve 5g capabilities.

Corporate Reports

Though this may mean less equipment sales overall as networks will be shared across telcos, I expect this to revitalize capital investments in the buildout process. This will also benefit their data center business as hyperscalers build out more regionalized data centers to cater to the higher volumes of data traffic. Oracle Corporation (ORCL), for example, is increasing their capital budget to $10b as the firm is currently in the process of building 20 new data centers. I believe that these large buildouts will drive Coherent's 800g transceivers as well as their extranet optics for outside connectivity.

As part of my broader thematic investment thesis, as it relates to corporate vs. consumer electronics, I anticipate Coherent's products as they relate to automotive, handhelds, and wearables to lag for the duration of CY24 as consumers grapple with high inflationary pressures. Though I do anticipate a return to growth in consumer electronics, I expect the refresh cycle to be pushed out as a result of this budgetary constraint.

TradingView

Financials

Corporate Reports

To add figures to my investment thesis, I anticipate Coherent to experience a lackluster e2H24 for segments outside of datacom as it relates to 800g. I do, however, anticipate these other segments to begin picking up momentum in eFY25, assuming appropriate economic conditions for the next phase in capital investments for networking-related equipment.

Corporate Reports

As an impact to realizing economies of scale for their higher-end equipment, I anticipate Coherent to experience some degree of margin expansion in their networking segment. I do expect some margin expansion in laser; however, this will most likely take effect in eFY25.

Though I am bullish on the long-term trajectory of Coherent's business, I do anticipate that near-term headwinds may occur as networking equipment sales remain sluggish. Though I expect this to ramp up in late 2024-2025, I believe this presumption assumes a calm economic environment. As referenced in previous reports covering cybersecurity and IT infrastructure OEMs, CIOs appear to be reluctant to invest in long-term capital projects as financing costs are creating a certain degree of budgetary constraint. I do expect this headwind to persist until the Fed reels in interest rates, which I do not believe will occur in 2024 without an exogenous event. Other negative catalysts may involve the lack of necessity for the higher data rates as found in their 800g transceivers. Though management is optimistic across the hyperscalers' demand for this equipment, it may not be necessary for the corporate data center. There may also be headwinds in their display laser segment as I anticipate consumers to push back purchases of new devices as a result of inflationary pressures. This may result in fewer OLED displays being cut, and in turn, less demand for supporting their annealing laser business.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

COHR shares are valued at 15.23x TTM EV/aEBITDA, which I believe is priced to perfection. I do believe there is more room for share appreciation as depicted in my probability-weighted valuation table below. For the blue-sky scenario to occur, I believe Coherent must experience significant growth in their 800g equipment as well as experience a faster return to growth for the lower-rate equipment. The gray-sky scenario would depict continued challenges in networking revenue returning to growth, which may hamper Coherent's overall growth trajectory and in turn, squeeze margins. I believe that the firm is optimally positioned to operate when the market returns; however, exogenous factors will be driving the growth story for the firm. Margin expansion will be the result of scaling. I provide COHR shares a BUY recommendation with a price target of $64.06/share.

Corporate Reports

For active traders, I do anticipate significant volatility in the shares as the firm navigates through this macro environment. As the firm is tied to the AI space, I do believe the stock can command the higher valuation in my table; however, support at this valuation will be driven by both operating growth just as much as market growth. Any signs of weakness from satellite AI-related firms must be considered when investing in COHR as any cracks in the macro growth story could sink the share price.

For long-term investors, I do believe that Coherent has a long runway to take advantage of in the AI megatrend. As the firm realizes other use cases for their laser technology, I believe that this can be a multi-tiered growth story that can realize long-term share appreciation.