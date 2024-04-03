Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coherent Is Priced To Perfection But Still Has Upside Potential

Apr. 03, 2024 11:59 AM ETCoherent Corp. (COHR) StockAVGO, MRVL, HPE, DELL, ORCL
Summary

  • Coherent is experiencing strong demand and interest for their 800g transceiver technology due to AI/ML application adoption.
  • Despite traditional networking equipment's headwinds, higher gig rate equipment will drive growth in e2H24-2025.
  • Management expects significant growth in datacom, with 800g transceiver sales projected to reach $450 million in e2H24, up from $150mm in 1H24.

laser reflect on optic table un quantum laboratory b

Михаил Руденко

Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) has found itself in a tale of two cities. On the upper end, the firm is experiencing significant demand in interest in their 800g transceiver technology as AI/ML applications are driving the datacom scale. On the other

Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

