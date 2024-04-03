Scott Olson

BRK Is Near A Record Price

If you have been following our writings, you must know that we have been rating Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) as a Buy since 2022, when the stock was trading near the $160 price level. As seen in the figure below, we've argued in 2023 that it is still time to buy when it is priced in the $300 to $350 range.

Seeking Alpha

Today, as BRK's prices pushed near record levels (around $420 when I'm typing these lines), we started to get questions from more and more readers asking if we have changed our Buy rating. The questioners are all well versed in the stock and the questions are all well thought out, and we've learned a few new things about BRK in these exchanges. It would take a few articles to compile all the exchanges coherently. And today, I will start with the following question that has been a common theme:

Should we start selling as the P/B ratio now stands near a record level and far above the so-called Buffett price?

Our short answer is no. In the remainder of this article, I will answer this question in detail and argue why we maintain our Buy thesis. Our argument will be mainly built on two anchors. First, the commonly reported P/B ratio is biased. And second BRK is not an insurance company anymore (not only at least) and the P/B ratio no longer accurately captures its valuation.

The Buffett Price

The question above was triggered by the following figure. The figures show BRK.B's P/BV ratio in the past 10 years. As seen, BRK.B has a P/BV ratio of 1.610 currently. This is not only far above its historical average (1.384x) but also near the historical peak level in this period (1.616x), implying a good degree of overvaluation.

Seeking Alpha

Then some readers also mentioned the so-called "Buffett price" to strengthen the selling argument. For readers new to this term, it was coined by investors to refer to the P/B ratios at which Warren Buffett himself repurchased BRK shares historically. And the magical number seems to be somewhere near 1.2x, far below the current 1.6x P/B.

Now, with the question fully explained, let me provide my thoughts in detail.

First, I have always been skeptical about the Buffett price. I could find a reliable source where Buffett actually said he is willing to buy BRK shares at a 1.2x P/B ratio or below. The closest thing I can find is a 2016 interview in which he commented that "BRK stock is worth significantly more than 1.2 times book value." In my mind, it's simply speculation if we begin to guess how much more than 1.2x BRK is worth.

Second, the book value in the P/B ratio is a moving target itself. The 1.61x current is based on its most recently available financial statement (released in February 2024 for the fourth quarter of 2023). As seen, its BV was $561B as of Dec. 31, 2023. With approximately 2.17 billion B shares outstanding, the BV on each share turns about to be $258 and the P/B ratio is about 1.61 at the current price of around $420. However, I'm sure BRK's BV has changed quite a bit between Dec. 31, 2023, and now. For one, the overall equity market has advanced by more than 9% year-to-date. BRK has an equity portfolio worth about $340B. If I assume its equity portfolio advanced in tandem with the overall market, then the equity portfolio would have gained about $30.6 billion in this period, adding $14.1 of BV to each share. Thus, the updated P/B ratio would be around 1.54x, not 1.61x.

Seeking Alpha

Third, I'd like to argue that 1.54x would still be an exaggerated estimate because other factors can increase its BV during this period and they're not included yet - such as the earnings from its bond positions, the dividends from its equity holdings, organic operations, etc. With these factors, my estimate of its current P/B is around 1.5x, elevated by not to an absurd degree compared to its historical track record as seen in the chart below.

Finally, and probably most importantly, given the increasing role of its organic operations in addition to its insurance business, I do not suggest investors rely too much on the P/B ratio, as detailed next.

Seeking Alpha

Organic Operations

As shown in the chart below, insurance is not even the largest revenue stream anymore. The largest contributor to Berkshire Hathaway's revenue in 2023 was in the manufacturing sector, which generated more than $75.4 billion. Then the second and third largest contributors are the McLand Company ($52.6 Billion) and Service and Retailing ($40 billion). The contribution from its insurance business, combining its Reinsurance Group and GEICO, generated a total of $66.27 billion and was still lower than manufacturing and quite comparable to the McLand company. Other significant contributors include its railway business (BNSF) and its utility/energy business.

Statistica

The P/B ratio is of course a good valuation measure for the insurance segments. However, it can be misleading for other segments. Its railway business provides a good example. As shown in the next chart, many major railway stocks are trading at P/B multiples far exceeding the aggregated P/B ratio of BRK. Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) trades at a 5.5x P/B ratio and Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) trades at a 10x P/B ratio.

Seeking Alpha

Risks And Final Thoughts

There are a few additional risks worth mentioning before I close. On the upward direction, the company's well-diversified status ought to help orchestrate earnings growth over the long run. Such diversification is especially handy when a particular division lags behind and underperforms. BRK also has a strong record of making acquisitions and certainly has the capital to keep doing it. Unlike other businesses that make bolt-on acquisitions only, I see acquisitions as an integral part of BRK's growth strategy.

In terms of the downside risks, as a conglomerate, BRK is exposed to all the macroeconomic uncertainties as the rest of the economy (geopolitical conflicts, economic recession, et al). Although due to its significant exposure to the insurance and reinsurance business, it faces a few risks that are more particular to itself than the overall economy. The insurance business is sensitive to a variety of factors out of management control.

For example, last year was a difficult year for the insurance business due to severe weather-related events. Also, a large part of the company equity was invested in the stock market and it receives a sizable chunk of income from the dividends. I believe the recent 1~2 years were exceptionally strong for the overall equity markets, which contributed substantially to the bottom line and also the book value growth of the company. I won't expect the same degree of contribution from its equity portfolio in the years to come.

All told, my overall conclusion is that BRK still makes a compelling Buy case despite the recent large price rallies. The gist of my argument is quite simple - it's a collection of business at least as good as the overall economy yet it's trading at a much more reasonable valuation multiple than the overall market. By the way, the S&P 500 currently trades at 28.3x P/E (compared to BRK's 22x FWD P/E) and 4.8x P/B ratios. And then again, I don't recommend P/B as a sole (or even main) valuation factor for BRK given the caveats detailed in this article.