Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pagaya: Financial Uncertainty Causes An Attractive Entry Opportunity

Apr. 03, 2024 12:19 PM ETPagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock2 Comments
Francisco Javier Garcia profile picture
Francisco Javier Garcia
1.27K Followers

Summary

  • Pagaya is experiencing turbulent times, with a stock split and unexpected equity rise.
  • The reverse stock split aimed to attract institutional investors but led to speculative movements in the stock price.
  • The unexpected equity rise, just five days after the split, has negatively impacted the company's stock price, suggesting financial difficulties.
  • With a ridiculously low market capitalization ($666 million as of today, April 2), I expect to see strong appreciation in the share price throughout this year 2024 and 2025.

Man in a business meeting using an interactive screen while giving a presentation

Hispanolistic

In recent days/weeks, Pagaya is experienced its most turbulent moments since its creation a few years ago as a SPAC company.

Thus, March 8 was the date of implementation of the reverse stock split through which the

This article was written by

Francisco Javier Garcia profile picture
Francisco Javier Garcia
1.27K Followers
More than 15 years in the stock markets. After a few years in the biotech sector, I now focus on looking for undervalued stocks in any sector with fundamental/chart analysis for good short/medium term revaluation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PGY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News