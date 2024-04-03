Hispanolistic

In recent days/weeks, Pagaya is experienced its most turbulent moments since its creation a few years ago as a SPAC company.

Thus, March 8 was the date of implementation of the reverse stock split through which the shares were divided by 12 and the price was multiplied by the same figure (1:12). The company justified this decision by improving the marketing of the shares and attracting institutional investors.

In the following days, the price suffered strong speculative movements typical of reverse splits.

To everyone's surprise, a few days later, on March 13, the company announced the intention to carry out an equity rise of 6.5 million class A shares at a price that was finally set at $12.7 (an approximate discount of 15% compared to the price of the previous day).

This offering has been totally unexpected for the market and for me (in fact in my previous article, in the section where I refuted some bearish theses, I stated that an equity rise was unlikely since a few months before Pagaya had signed a line of credit facility of up to $280M with some large financial entities), especially for having done so only 5 days after the implementation of the reverse split. As expected, the market has reacted very negatively and the price has plummeted approximately 40% since then.

The initial market feeling was that Pagaya is in a difficult financial situation and that it urgently needed capital.

Given the collapse in price and the great uncertainty that has arisen in the market, Pagaya decided to hold an informal chat a few days ago to explain in detail the latest movements and try to calm the markets. At this conference, very interesting points were discussed and the financial strategy that the company is adopting was explained.

As essential points, we could list:

-The equity rise has been carried out to give entry to 3 important institutional investors who were very interested in becoming part of Pagaya's shareholders.

-They are making adjustments to the financing structure with which they will be able to reduce the % of risk retention on the balance sheet from the current 5% to an interval of between 1% and 3%, thus covering future regulatory needs from ABS issues required will be substantially reduced.

-For a few months there has been a drastic reduction in the default rate, which stands at approximately 0.75%. This is very important because, according to the company, the default ratio had increased during the period 2022 and early 2023, a situation that has forced Pagaya to allocate losses on failed loans for an annual amount of 135 million dollars in 2023.

-They have signed a line of credit contract of up to $100M with Jeffreys.

-They continue to project positive net cash flow for early 2025. They will achieve this thanks to the increase in positive net cash flow generated by operating operations, and the reduction of net cash outflows from investment operations. This is perhaps the most important point of all, since, once a positive net cash flow is achieved, the main uncertainty that the market currently has will disappear: the financial viability of the company.

-They confirm the good results forecasts for the first quarter of the current year 2024 and for the entire year 2024. Likewise, they expect to achieve positive GAAP net results in the coming quarters.

Despite the explanations given in the fireside chat, the share prices in the market have not risen; On the contrary, they continue with the downward trend that has been going on for several weeks. Possibly the market no longer believes in the good words of the company's directors and what it needs is real data on the evolution of the business and the financial situation of the company to trust again. In this sense, at the beginning of May, the results for Q1 2024 will be published, results to which the market will be very attentive and which can serve to regain confidence in the company.

Summing up what has happened in recent weeks, I am going to give my personal opinion on the situation:

Regarding the reverse split, I think it was necessary because the price has been a little above $1 in recent months, without being able to start an upward trend despite the good results that the company has been publishing in recent quarters. The threat of being expelled from the Nasdaq index, of not being able to enter some important indices due to the low price (Russell Index), as well as the lack of important institutional investors in the shareholding, have been compelling reasons to carry out the reverse split.

Regarding the stock rise, I do believe that it has not been the best time to carry it out. Only 5 days after the reverse split, and with a 15% discount on the previous day's price, it has not been a good idea, as it has given the market the feeling of being in a delicate financial situation. In my opinion, they should have done it in a few months.

And do I really think the company is in a delicate financial situation?

No. Before the equity rise, Pagaya had sufficient cash to be able to finance operations for at least two years. Taking into account the cash balance as of 12/31/23 ($180M), the line of credit agreement signed with Black Rock of up to $280M, and the new line of credit signed with Jeffreys of $100M, Pagaya has approximately $560 million in cash. According to the 2023 Cash Flow statements, the net balance was negative by an approximate amount of $114M. Therefore, it can be seen that if similar operations are maintained as in 2023, the company has enough cash for several more years.

Do I think they will be able to generate sustainable net cash flow in 2025?

Yes.

Cash flow statements are divided into three sections:

1- Cash flows from operating activities

2- Cash flow from investing activities

3- Cash flow from financing activities

The net sum of the three sections gives the net cash balance for the period.

In the case of Pagaya, the income generated by the company's own business is reflected in section 1: “Operating activities”. This heading should increase quarter by quarter thanks to the increase in business volume and income. The second heading “investment activities”, reflects the volume of cash generated by assets retained on the balance sheet (amortization + interest) and payments made for the purchase of credit assets held on the balance sheet. This is where we find the higher volume of cash outflow due to the regulatory obligation to retain 5% of ABS issued. Regarding the last heading “financing activities”, reflects the cash balance of Pagaya's financing operations. When operating activities cashflows is not enough to generate enough cash flow to finance the investments, Pagaya has to resort to external financing (loans, credits, and equity rise). This is what has been happening so far and is expected to change starting next year, in 2025, when the positive cash balance from operating activities will be sufficient to finance payments from investment activities without the need to resort to third parties´ "financing activities".

If we analyze the Cash Flow Statements for 2022 and 2023 we can see that:

In 2022, the first section of the Statement of Cash Flows (operating activities) showed a balance of -$40M. This balance has been corrected for expenses associated with "stock-based compensation" of nearly $242 million.

In the second section (investment activities) the balance was -$265M. This data is fundamentally the result of the sum of two concepts: The cash inflows generated by the assets retained in the balance sheet (amortization + interest for the period) and the payments made for the assets retained in the balance sheet to meet the 5% withholding requirement of ABS issues for the period.

In the third section (financing activities) the balance was +$438M. Here the balance is the fundamental result of the sale of shares, income from external financing (secured credit products) and income from minority interests in other companies (income received from non-controlling interest). Therefore, it can be seen that in 2022 Pagaya had to resort to external financing sources (loans and credits) and an equity rise to be able to finance its activity.

The final net cash balance was +$132 million.

Therefore, in 2022 the Cash Flow Statement showed a positive final net result, but this was due to the contribution of section 3 (financing activities) where a significant cash flow was generated from the sale of shares ($292M). Pagaya had to resort to financing operations that year to achieve a positive net cash balance.

In the following year 2023, the first tranche (operational activities) showed a positive balance of +$9M. This balance was corrected by the amount of losses suffered that year due to unpaid loans ($134M). We now know that in 2023, especially in the first half, the default rate was very high, so Pagaya had to account for these losses in the income statement. Here, as a significant positive fact, Pagaya manages to obtain a positive net cash flow from the business's own operations. The second section (investment activities) showed a balance of -$412M. Here the accounting item for investments (-$412M) stands out for the withholdings of 5% of ABS issues. And finally the third heading (financing activities) with a balance of +$289M.

Here it is clearly reflected that Pagaya has had to resort to external financing sources such as loans and credits during the year 2023 to be able to develop its activity.

The ending net cash flow balance was -$114 million.

Therefore, both in 2022 and 2023, Pagaya has had to resort to external financing sources (loans and credits) and its own financing sources (capital increases) to be able to continue developing its activity.

The key here is that Pagaya has managed to generate a positive net cash flow in the operating activities section in 2023. The logical thing is to think that current year 2024, and with the good prospects for business volume and income, the net operating cash flow will be greater than that obtained in 2023. And so on in the following years.

In fact, Pagaya in the fireside chat specified what strategy they are adopting to achieve positive net cash flow (Cash flow from operating activities - Cash flow from investing activities - Cash flow from financing activities):

If you think about the net risk retention, let's think about it in the context of our FRLPC generation. On a run rate basis, in our personal loan portfolio, we are today at a blended approximately 5%, 5.5% net risk retention. That compares to 5.5% FRLPC we're generating on our personal loan business. So on a marginal basis, we are cash flow neutral on our most mature product which represents more than 60% by the way, of our total network volume. And by the way, as you know, at Pagaya, we don't earn fees -- we earn fees from 5 different asset classes. And some of them do not even require ABS funding. So if you think about it on a, call it, total volume basis, we're actually trending at a net risk retention of 3% to 4% while also earning 3% to 4% FRLPC. And by the way, what we mentioned before, this is important, based on the assets that we generate today, what we retain upfront on our balance sheet, we expect to get that based on the cash flow -- on the credit profile on the profile of those assets, what we generate today, what we retain upfront on our balance sheet, we expect to get that cash back over the life of the investment. So think about it a little bit as a long-term working capital, which, over time, further minimizes our net risk retention. Now speaking specifically overall to cash flow, how we're going to get to cash flow positive. There are basically 3 key components on our plan. First, continue the FRLPC growth as we deepen our monetization of our lending partnership and our products. Combine that with operating leverage on our business, that will drive continued increase in our cash flow from operating activities. Combine that with the third component, which is the increased capital efficiency, that's the path to cash flow positive. And by the way, as we said in our Q4 earnings, we're laser focused on driving that capital efficiency in how we fund the growth.

Basically what the previous paragraph means is that the net margin of Pagaya's operations is around 3% and 4%. On the other hand, the asset retention percentage, although the regulatory one is 5%, thanks to certain financial mechanisms they have managed to reduce this percentage to 3%-4%, so the net cash balance here would be neutral. On the other hand, Pagaya would receive the proceeds from the payment of amortizations and interest on the loans retained in the balance sheet, so that is where it would receive the positive cash balance.

With the good evolution of business volume and income, the reduction of the average retention below 5% and the income generated by credit assets retained on the balance sheet (amortization + interest), it is foreseeable that Pagaya will be able to generate a cash balance from operating activities enough to fund investment activities for the next year 2025.

And this coincides precisely with what Pagaya predicted in the informal chat:

No, that's a great question. So again, I want to state our plan is to get to cash flow positive by early 2025. And the way we look at that cash flow generation is as cash flow from operating activities, less what we retain net of financing against those investments.

MoneyLion (ML) is another company in the Fintech sector that has gone through the same phases as Pagaya in terms of cash management. Thus, in 2021 the balance of operating activities was -$8.57M, in 2022 it was +$3,361M and in 2023 it was +$116,346M. Money Lion shares have multiplied by 6 since last June.

Pagaya has achieved +$9M of operating cash flow in 2023 (comes from negative balances in previous quarters), and the evolution is likely to continue increasing in the coming quarters.

I am, therefore, very optimistic about the future of Pagaya, although we will have to closely follow the next quarterly results (Q1 Q2, Q3, etc.).

Pagaya intrinsic valuation

Let's estimate the intrinsic value of Pagaya using the EV/S parameter:

EV/S ratio

Pagaya foresees total revenue for this year 2024 of between 950 million and 1,050 million dollars. Let's take a billion dollars as data. The industry average EV/S ratio is 3.

Therefore, the estimated intrinsic value according to this parameter would be 1BX3=3B$ of Market cap, which would be equivalent to a price per share of $42.57 (post-split price).

Risks

As the main risks to take into account, we could describe:

1) Delay in the interest rate cut by the FED beyond this year 2024, which would cause a possible negative impact on income.

2) Possible economic recession that would cause an increase in delinquency rates.

3) Possible delay in upcoming alliances with large banks, which would cause income growth expectations to not be met.

4) The evolution of net cash flow is not as expected with the consequent uncertainty regarding financial risk.

Conclusion

Pagaya is living its last days as the most turbulent moment since its birth as a public company. First, a reverse split that divided the number of shares on the market into 12. Days later, an unexpected equity rise of 6.5M shares at $12.7 caused a true selling panic in the market due to alarm about a possible delicate financial situation. The company reacted and offered explanations in a fireside chat that ultimately failed to calm the markets.

Despite all this commotion and the decline suffered by Pagaya's shares, I remain very optimistic about the company's future. There are no objective red flags that would make me wary of my investment in Pagaya.

They will soon report the results for the first quarter of 2024, where they are very likely to publish good data on revenue figures, EBITDA and GAAP EPS. I expect to see positive GAAP earnings per share soon (Q1 or Q2) and positive net cash flow (cash flow from operating activities-investing-financing) by next year 2025.

With a ridiculously low market capitalization ($666 million as of today, April 2), I expect to see strong appreciation in the share price throughout this year 2024 and 2025.