The last time I wrote about Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) was when it was making progress in advancing the use of its drug VERVE-101 for the treatment of patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia [HeFH] in the phase 1b heart-1 study. This was in a prior Seeking Alpha article I wrote titled "Verve: Potential To Advance Gene Based Editing Drugs for ASCVD." One of the main points I made is that this drug established proof of concept in using VERVE-101 for the treatment of this patient population, reducing LDL-C [bad cholesterol] by as much as 55% after a single dose of it. At this present time, I'm changing my rating to a "hold" for this stock. Why is that? That's because despite good proof-of-concept being established for VERVE-101, there was a grade 3 adverse event observed in one of the patients enrolled for this study that took 0.45 mg/kg dose of it.

Thus, Verve has decided to move on to its other asset VERVE-102, which also targets PCSK9. However, I believe there is still potential to do well here because this particular gene editing drug deploys an entirely different lipid nanoparticle [LNP] delivery system. Another thing to remain cautious about would be what its partner Eli Lilly (LLY) is going to do, as it was partnered with Verve for VERVE-101 and many other assets in the pipeline. It's possible that this big pharma could remain in place to see how VERVE-102 plays out, along with several of the other partnered assets.

Despite the roadblock of VERVE-101, I still believe that Verve Therapeutics remains a "Hold" rating. The only way I would think it would be time to change to a "Sell" rating is if VERVE-102, despite a novel LNP delivery system, still has adverse event issues.

Out With The Old And In With The New

As I noted above, Verve Therapeutics was doing really well with its lead gene editing asset VERVE-101 for the treatment of patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia [HeFH] in the phase 1b heart-1 study. The problem is that a sixth patient enrolled in this trial, who was given the 0.45 mg/kg dose of it. It was shown that this patient experienced Grade 3 transient ALT elevation [bad for the liver] and thrombocytopenia. Based on this adverse event issue, the company decided that it was best to pause enrollment of the heart-1 study.

Not only that, but it has decided it was best to move forward with the next asset in its pipeline, known as VERVE-102. I would like to reiterate that I believe the stock itself is a hold because of two considerations. The first consideration is that before this Grade 3 adverse event was noted from this study, the targeting of PCSK9 was going well. Matter of fact, the average LDL-C reduction observed for the first 5 patients who took 0.45 mg/kg of VERVE-101 was 46%, with a cut-off date of March 18th of 2024.

If this was the roadblock, then what leads me to keeping this stock with a "Hold" rating? I believe this would be the fact that despite VERVE-102 also being a PCSK9 targeting agent, it has two distinct modalities. The different modalities that VERVE-102 has compared to VERVE-101 are as follows:

It has a different ionizable lipid which has already been used in other third-party clinical trials of gene editing candidates with no safety issues observed there

GalNAc allows for an entirely different delivery system, which in many studies has already proven to be safe and effective; There is a choice to target liver cells with either asialoglycoprotein receptor [ASGPR] or the low-density lipoprotein receptor [LDLR]

I believe the GalNAc delivery system being deployed in VERVE-102 should solve the safety issues observed in the prior candidate. Why is that? That's because GalNAC as a LNP delivery system is nothing new. The use of this specific LNP delivery system has been utilized in many clinical studies to date. In addition, several drugs that use it as a delivery method have been approved to treat a variety of diseases. One such company that uses GalNAc effectively would be Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY). It utilizes this LNP delivery method for several of its approved drugs like Givlaari, Oxlumo, Amvuttra and Leqivo.

It remains to be seen if Verve's proprietary GalNAc works just as well or better than others, but it is good that it has already been established that its safe for use in humans. More importantly, it may not result in VERVE-102 seeing a Grade 3 or greater adverse event in clinical testing.

Regardless, it may be a bit of a wait and see at the moment. That's because the phase 1b Heart-2 study, using VERVE-102 for the treatment of patients with HeFH or premature coronary artery disease, is just about to begin any day now in Q2 of 2024.

Big Pharma Partnership In Place For Now

Another reason for my "Hold" rating change would be the wait and see approach as it relates to the partnership that Verve Therapeutics established with Eli Lilly. That's because it is hard to say one way or another what this big pharma intends to do with the VERVE-101 having enrollment paused and Verve moving to VERVE-102.

The partnership to advance these drug candidates, along with many others, was established back in June of 2023. At that time, it received an upfront payment, equity investment and was eligible for other milestones. Plus, there was an opt-in right given to it so that it could co-fund and share margins for the Lp[a] program [instead of milestones and royalties].

I believe that Eli Lilly would not terminate this collaboration agreement at the moment and that it would instead wait to see if VERVE-102, as a PCSK9 inhibitor with GalNAc delivery, can do better in treating patients with cardiovascular disorders. If this collaboration agreement falls apart because of the recent news or for any other reason, with Eli Lilly terminating it, then this would be a reason to move my rating of the stock to a "Sell."

Verve Therapeutics Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Verve Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $624 million as of December 31st of 2023. There are two major reasons for the cash on hand that it has. The first reason is that it enacted an underwritten public offering on December 23rd of 2023. That is when it offered to sell 14,375,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10 per share. Total net proceeds that were generated for this offering were about $134.7 million after deducting expenses.

At the very same time of this proceeds being obtained, it also closed a private placement agreement of 2,296,317 shares of its common stock to Eli Lilly at a price per share to that of the public offering. Total net proceeds from this private offering were approximately $23 million. A second reason for the cash projection being increased was because of an expansion Verve had made with Eli Lilly. That is, this big pharma acquired certain product rights from Beam Therapeutics to Verve's cardiovascular in vivo gene editing programs, which are to target both PCSK9 and ANGPTL3 [along with a 3rd undisclosed cardiovascular target]. Based on its cash on hand, it believes that it has enough to fund its operations into late 2026.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Verve Therapeutics.

The first risk to consider would be with the respect to the VERVE-101 clinical candidate being paused. That's because this puts the company slightly back into "square one," where it has to initiate a phase 1b Heart-2 study using its other similar candidate. Not only that, but there is no assurance that this program will ever be resurrected again for advancement in HeFH or any other cardiovascular disease. Truth be told, it just honestly depends upon what happens with the investigation into the Grade 3 adverse event that was experienced by the one patient that took the 0.45 mg/kg dose of VERVE-101. Regardless, this is on the back burner for now, until something else changes.

A second risk to consider would be in terms of the advancement of the other PCSK9 gene editing drug, known as VERVE-102. Why I believe this is a risk is because despite deploying an entirely different ionizable lipid already used in many third-party studies, there can be no guarantee that any safety issue won't arise when clinical testing gets underway. Another risk, which relates to this other drug would be the change of delivery mechanism. The goal is to use the GalNAc delivery system to get the drug to liver cells. However, there is no assurance that changing to this LNP delivery system will reduce any unwanted side effects. Nor, that it will end up increasing the odds of clinical success, if and when data from the phase 1b heart-2 study is ultimately released.

The third and final risk to consider would be with respect to the established partnership with Eli Lilly. It is my belief that Eli Lilly may decide to wait and see what happens with VERVE-102 for cardiovascular diseases. Why do I believe that? That's because there is a possibility that a different ionizable lipid and GalNAc delivery technology may end up working out. The risk is that Eli Lilly may not choose to wait and see what happens with this other PCSK9 gene editing product candidate. Thus, it could just terminate this collaboration agreement at any moment.

Conclusion

I could see why people would be cautious with an investment here, after Verve Therapeutics suffered a major setback with respect to advancing VERVE-102 for the treatment of patients with HeFH. However, I believe it remains a "hold" rating for now because of the ability for it to quickly transition to the phase 1b heart-2 study, using VERVE-102 for the treatment of patients with HeFH or premature coronary artery disease.

I think that the changing of the delivery mechanism alone would be enough to overcome the safety issue observed with VERVE-101. The addition of changing the ionizable lipid being deployed in VERVE-102 is a second de-risking event, that could also ultimately change the final clinical outcome.

Again, the only way I believe Verve Therapeutics, Inc. stock should become a "Sell" rating would be in two instances. That would be if it either loses its collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly and if it observed another safety problem in the heart-2 study. If neither of these events come to fruition, then I believe Verve Therapeutics will be on a strong track yet again. Its first-generation drug, VERVE-101, has already established proof-of-concept that targeting PCSK9 works.

The only thing that remains now with this biotech, is to see if it can bridge the gap of not only establishing efficacy in treating cardiovascular disorders, but that the changes it makes will allow it to overcome safety problems noted thus far