Sadeugra/iStock via Getty Images

Fundamental data out of India has continued to be very strong through the first quarter of 2024. Forward-looking manufacturing PMI numbers, for instance, just printed a sixteen-year high (up to 59.1 in March from 56.9 in February) on strength across both output and new orders. With India still in the early innings of its latest capex upcycle and core inflation also pacing at relatively benign levels, the near-term macro setup continues to stand out among the major economies.

Indian Express

Underwriting the next leg of the Indian growth story, though, will depend on the outcome of this year's general elections, set to be held in phases from mid-April to early June. The key question here is no longer whether the incumbent BJP-led NDA coalition (i.e., the 'National Democratic Alliance') will win the election but rather by what margin. A status quo ~350 seat victory (in line with the 2019 elections) would still be a net positive outcome, even if it has likely been priced into markets, as it lends support to ongoing reform efforts and the capex trajectory.

The more interesting possibility, on the other hand, is a scenario where we see the NDA achieve or surpass Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 370-seat target. While no doubt a high bar that would require significant inroads into opposition states, such an outcome would leave the NDA with a much stronger mandate to expand its reform push - think land reform legislation (previously shot down) and the controversial nationwide 'uniform civil code' among others. It also expands the government's fiscal leeway on the infrastructure investment and manufacturing fronts - both key tenets of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' (i.e., Developed India). Now, I wouldn't pencil in a blue sky scenario for NDA just yet, but it's certainly worth noting that some recent polls indicate a ~400-seat outcome isn't at all out of the question.

CNBC TV-18

Plus, there's ample cushion from earnings growth, which, after a +26% year in 2023, should continue to pace at a very solid low to mid-teens percentage through 2025. Also worth noting is that even after the pre-election rally, Indian large-caps are priced quite fairly, in my view, at ~22x forward earnings. As the lowest-cost single-country vehicle with exposure to virtually all of India's key themes, Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) remains a great way to capture pre/post-election upside.

Yardeni

FLIN Overview - Even Larger and More Liquid Than Before; Fee Edge Intact

The Franklin FTSE India ETF, the lowest-fee Indian large-cap tracker, has seen its asset base grow quite significantly to ~$898m (up from ~719m previously (see FLIN: Invest In The Newly Crowned Fourth-Largest Stock Market Via Its Lowest-Fee ETF). FLIN's larger size has also translated into better liquidity, with its 30-day median bid/ask spread further narrowing to ~3bps - impressively, only one basis point behind the largest and most liquid tracker, iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)) and ~5bps better than iShares India 50 ETF (INDY).

Complementing FLIN's tighter spreads is its ultra-low fee structure, which, at ~0.2%, remains far below key alternatives, INDA (0.65%) and INDY (0.89%). In sum, FLIN's overall cost edge has only widened in recent months, solidifying this ETF's status as the go-to Indian investment vehicle for cost-sensitive investors.

Franklin Templeton

FLIN Portfolio - A More Balanced Allocation

In addition to FLIN's ultra-low fees, the ETF's weight caps, inherited via the capitalization-weighted FTSE India Capped Index it tracks, also differentiate it from straightforward MSCI India and Nifty 50 trackers. For context, FLIN maintains a 20% cap for any individual holding and a cumulative 48% cap for all +4.5% holdings - subject to semi-annual review and reconstitution.

As a result, the FLIN sector breakdown tends to be slightly less top-heavy than INDA and much less so than the more concentrated INDY. Case in point - per Franklin's latest reporting, FLIN allocates less to its top sector exposure, Financials (23.3%), than both INDA (24.8%) and INDY (33.5%). Elsewhere in the FLIN portfolio, there has been some minor reshuffling, with Information Technology (11.7%) ceding share to Consumer Discretionary (12.5%) after a big pullback in Q1 2024 for staple tech names. Energy and Materials also remain significant portfolio exposures at 11.3% and 9.9%, respectively.

Sector Weight (%) FINANCIALS 23.3 CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY 12.5 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 11.7 ENERGY 11.3 MATERIALS 9.9 INDUSTRIALS 9.8 CONSUMER STAPLES 7.2 HEALTH CARE 6.0 UTILITIES 5.8 COMMUNICATION SERVICES 3.3 REAL ESTATE 1.6 CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS 0.2 - -2.7 Grand Total 100.0 Click to enlarge

Source: Franklin Templeton

At the single-stock level, FLIN's portfolio has been expanded yet again to 228 names. That said, the two major holdings (Reliance Industries Ltd. (RLNIY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)) remain broadly unchanged. Tech services names like Infosys Limited (INFY) and Tata Consultancy Services (TTNQY), on the other hand, have seen their allocations reduced following a challenging first quarter. Also notable is FLIN's larger net long exposure at ~103% (attributable to derivatives and unsettled trades), which lends the fund slightly more beta than comparable India trackers.

Franklin Templeton

FLIN Performance - A Relative Outperformer but Mind the Tracking Error

Having ended 2023 with a +20.7% NAV return (+20.6% in market price terms), FLIN has started this year on a very positive note as well (+5.9% to date). On a relative basis, this keeps FLIN well ahead of other large-cap Indian trackers. Of note, relative to FLIN's +34.6% one-year return, higher fee INDA and INDY have underperformed at +31.7% and +23.0%, respectively. Over longer three and five-year timelines, FLIN has similarly outpaced its large-cap comparables, delivering an annualized total return of +11.8% and +12.2%, respectively.

Franklin Templeton

To a large extent, this relative outperformance is down to FLIN's more balanced asset allocation approach and lower fees, though the fund's higher net long exposure has certainly also played a part. The latter may also have been key to FLIN narrowing the delta to its FTSE India Capped Index benchmark (i.e., the 'tracking error') to ~72bps year-to-date. That being said, I'd continue to keep a close eye on the fund's tracking error, as even after adjusting for its low fees, FLIN has given up a lot more to its index in bull markets (seven to eight percentage points over the last year) compared to iShares' India ETFs.

Ride this Ultra Low-Cost ETF into India's General Elections

Having outperformed through 2023, FLIN, along with the rest of India's large-cap universe, looks on track for another great year. The macro/micro setup might be as attractive as it's ever been, but the key needle-mover will be general elections (phased throughout Q2 this year), which will see the incumbent government looking to expand its lower house majority for the next five years. Having done a stellar job on the economic front so far, the market will no doubt be looking for an NDA win; any upside to the current ~350 seat 'Lok Sabha' majority could, thus, see equities rally strongly post-election. In the meantime, Indian large-caps are still compounding earnings at an impressive pace, so there's still plenty of upside left for FLIN investors either way.