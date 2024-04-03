manassanant pamai/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we put Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) in the spotlight. The stock has had a huge move up following positive trial data for its lead product candidate. The company has used the increase in market value to execute a large secondary offering to raise additional capital. There was some also some significant insider selling in the back half of March. A sign the shares have come too far, too fast? An analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Seeking Alpha

Vera Therapeutics is clinical staged biotech concern headquartered in Brisbane, CA. With the recent large rally in the stock, the shares are above the $40 level and have an approximate $2.3 billion market capitalization. A fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection called atacicept is Vera's primary asset.

February 2024 Company Presentation

Atacicept targets B cell activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand and is currently being evaluated both to treat immunoglobulin A nephropathy [IgAN] as well as lupus nephritis in separate studies. Atacicept is a once-weekly, self-administered injectable.

February 2024 Company Presentation

What Set This Party Off:

On January 25th, the company disclosed encouraging long-term data from a Phase 2b study "ORIGIN 2b." Atacicept met its 36-week endpoint for this IgAN trial and renal function remained stable in patients in this study. A pivotal Phase 3 study "ORIGIN 3" is currently enrolling patients. Enrollment should be complete in this trial by end of this quarter and top line results from this evaluation won't be out until the first half of 2025. The stock moved up 30% in the first day of trading after this data was posted, and the shares continue to rise until late February. The equity has pulled back a bit since that peak.

February 2024 Company Presentation February 2024 Company Presentation

Leadership took advantage of the big spike in the stock to execute a $250 million secondary offering at the end of January, raising proceeds at $31.00 a share. One company director also took advantage of the big rise of the shares by selling just over one million shares in the second half of March. He still retains nearly 2.8 million shares of stock in VERA, it should be noted.

Also of note, since trial news came out in late January, six analyst firms including Guggenheim, JPMorgan, and Oppenheimer have either reiterated/assigned or upgraded to Buy ratings around VERA. Price targets proffered range from $34 to $60 a share. Wedbush maintained its Hold rating and $34 price target on the shares.

February 2026 Company Presentation

It is important to keep in mind that Atacicept, if it is approved, will not launch until 2026 at the earliest. Fortunately, with the approximate $160 million of cash of marketable securities the company had on hand at the end of 2023 combined with proceeds with the recent secondary, provides more than enough funding to that potential launch date.

February 2024 Company Presentation

IgAN is a chronic kidney disease that makes up a large and growing market. Based on early data, atacicept could be a best-in-class drug and one of the first to potentially launch to treat IgAN. Guggenheim recently noted it sees a 75% chance of success around ORIGIN 3, potential approval of atacicept in 2026 and $1.25 billion in peak sales by 2038.

February 2024 Company Presentation

Atacicept is also being evaluated to treat lupus nephritis and the company believes it has potential for other indications as well. Vera owns all global rights to Atacicept, which could make it an attractive buyout target or attract partnership interest for rights outside the U.S.

February 2024 Company Presentation

Conclusion:

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. is targeting a large market, and trial results to this point have been solid. However, the stock has made a better than 150% move since the first of the year, and the company also diluted shareholders to some degree with its recent secondary offering. More importantly, outside of a buyout, there is little in the way of market-making news on the horizon. The enrollment for the pivotal ORIGIN 3 study should be complete this quarter, but top line results from that key trial will not be out until the first half of next year.

When trial data came out in late January, Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. They also boosted their price target from $29 to $37 a share on the news. The big rise in the shares since then has taken the equity above that revised price target.

For these reasons, I am not going to chase this rally. There is a decent chance that, if I am patient, Vera Therapeutics, Inc. stock will fall back nearer the $31 level of its recent capital raise. If that happens, I will establish an initial position in this intriguing clinical stage concern.