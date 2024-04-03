Alex Borderline/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Wall Street doesn't give companies a chance to take victory laps; it is very much a "what have you done for me lately?" or "what are you doing for me tomorrow?" sort of place. To that end, while FEMSA (NYSE:FMX) management has done a good job of executing on its restructuring and capital return initiatives, the shares have come under some pressure from unexpected changes in the C-suite, some near-term pressures on margin, and arguably some disappointment about the pace of capital returns to shareholders.

Shares are down about 10% from their mid-February high, but still up around 20% since my last update - weaker than the S&P 500, but ahead of the broader Mexican market and Wal-Mart de Mexico (OTCQX:WMMVY) ("Walmex"). Mid-single-digit revenue growth and modest margin improvement from here can support a respectable long-term annualized return and a near-term fair value close to $140. That's not "can't miss cheap" to me, but for a quality company with an underappreciated growth runway, I think it still meets the bar for "growth at a reasonable price".

Returning Capital, But Does The Street Want More?

I don't think it's just a coincidence that the shares hit their 52-week high just before the company unveiled its capital allocation plans on February 15. While management's plans do represent a meaningful improvement in capital returns to shareholders, I think investors had convinced themselves that even more would be coming in the short term. Management announced a 20% hike to the regular dividend, as well as an extraordinary dividend for the next four quarters amounting to about 70% of the regular dividend. All told, it roughly doubles the dividend yield - from around 1.7% to around 3.5%. Additionally, the company is buying back shares with a target total return yield (dividends and buybacks) of around 6%. FEMSA has already been active with those buybacks, including the March 15 announcement of a $400M accelerated repurchase of the depository shares.

Looking ahead, the company is targeting a 2x net debt/EBITDA ratio (excluding Coca-Cola FEMSA's (KOF) balance sheet), which suggests ample room to leverage up to fund further capital returns and the company's growth plans.

On that point, management also announced growth investments of around $14B (Ps 237B), with more than 70% of that earmarked for growth projects within Mexico. Management has likewise reiterated that their growth plans are overwhelmingly organic - while not ruling out smaller deals along the way, management has made it clear that "transformative" large-scale M&A is off the table.

Why did all of this drive a decline in the share price? I suspect that the Street had talked itself into believing that there would be even greater upfront capital returns. In the short-term world of Wall Street, buybacks today are sadly usually more highly valued than prudent reinvestment into a business designed to drive better longer-term growth. To that end, I believe there could be upside to FEMSA's capital return potential in the coming years, but at least some of the run-up in FEMSA shares was driven by the pivot toward returning capital back to shareholders, and that story has now played out for the short term.

FEMSA also announced the departure of its CFO and COO, two long-serving members of the senior executive team that were instrumental in the recent restructuring efforts. Coupled with the midyear change in CEO in 2023 (for medical reasons), that's serious turnover and it's understandable that investors would be nervous, even though the company has appointed experienced FEMSA executives to take on those roles.

More Focus Doesn't Have To Mean Less Growth

Last year saw FEMSA management bow to ongoing pressure from investors to stop diversifying the business away from its consumer retailing core - namely, Coca-Cola (KO) bottling and distribution throughout much of Latin America, Oxxo convenience stores, and other retail channels like pharmacies - and sell its stake in Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HKHHY).

Although FEMSA's ventures outside its traditional core were successful (the returns on investment realized in the divestment process were solid), investors wanted the company to refocus on that core and prioritize capital returns over further inorganic expansion. Fair enough. A sub-2% dividend yield is arguably too low considering the nature of the business and expansion beyond core operations always carries a risk of spreading management too thin and/or venturing into businesses that they really don't understand (a phenomenon often called "diworsification").

The fact that FEMSA has reined in its ambitions, however, does not mean that growth is suddenly going to become scarce.

Oxxo is one of the leading retailers in Mexico and well ahead of rivals like Seven & i's (OTCPK:SVNDY) 7-Eleven, but informal "mom-and-pop" stores still number in the hundreds of thousands (exact numbers are hard to pin down). Not only is there still potential share growth, Oxxo's footprint is relatively smaller in areas like Central and Southeast Mexico where a large percentage of the population lives.

Looking beyond share and unit growth, there are still opportunities to grow per-store revenue as well. Management has started using investments in its digital and distribution infrastructure to be more dynamic with its store assortments, and there is still ongoing growth potential from in-store financial services led by programs like Spin and Spin Premia.

FEMSA likewise has a long runway of opportunities outside of Oxxo in Mexico. The company had 359 Bara stores open as of the end of Q4'23, and the hard discount food retail opportunity in Mexico is large. Today, the category only accounts for around 2%-3% of Mexico's market, versus 20%-plus in countries like Colombia, Germany, Poland, and Turkey, and FEMSA saw 13% same-store sales growth here in Q4'23. The company is also seeing strong growth from Grupo Nos in Brazil (nearly 10% SSS growth in Q4'23) and there is a large addressable market for convenience stores across Latin America, not to mention the United States as well.

I also want to note ongoing opportunities in Europe with Valora. The company saw high single-digit same-store sales growth here in the last quarter, as well as meaningful operating margin improvement (5.2% versus 3.4% in the year-ago period), and I believe this remains an underrated long-term turnaround/expansion opportunity for FEMSA.

The Outlook

I'm not too concerned about the near-term sales outlook for FEMSA. The company has continued to grow faster than its peers in Mexico, and with sector-wide same-store sales up about 3% in January and 7% in February, the economic backdrop seems okay despite persistent inflation. Where inflation does concern me, though, is on the income statement - the company missed sell-side EBITDA expectations in Q4'23 due to higher labor costs and I think 2024 could be a year where there's a juggling act trying to recoup some of the labor cost inflation through pricing without alienating customers.

FEMSA is looking at some tough comps in 2024 (the Latin American retailing business saw same-store growth of over 14% in 2023), but I believe FEMSA remains placed for long-term mid-single-digit revenue growth, possibly reaching into the high single-digits or low double-digits in exceptional years. With ongoing investments into digital and distribution infrastructure and upgrading the in-store assortment, as well as expanding financial services through its Spin offerings, I believe EBITDA margins can move from 13%s to the low-to-mid-14%s over the next few years. Longer term, while I think the business could generate "steady state" free cash flow margins of 10% or more, I expect the company to continue to reinvest in growth projects. Even so, I expect around double-digit annualized FCF growth, as well as growth in returns of capital to shareholders.

Between discounted free cash flow and an EV/EBITDA approach (a 9.5x multiple to my '24 estimate), I think FEMSA should trade closer to $140, and I think the shares can deliver long-term total annualized returns in the high single-digit to the low double-digit range.

The Bottom Line

Apart from the margin impact of higher labor costs, and perhaps some turbulence from upcoming elections in Mexico, I think the biggest issue facing FEMSA shares is the "what's next?" question. The big capital return news is out, and future growth projects are likely to be more incremental than eye-catching. The risk, then, is that FEMSA is dismissed as "boring" or "lacking catalysts" by investors and analysts. Still, for patient investors who want to own a high-quality consumer-facing Latin American business with ongoing growth opportunities, I think the risk/reward potential here is still attractive for longer-term investors.