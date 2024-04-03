abriendomundo/iStock via Getty Images

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is the holding company of one of the world's largest polysilicon manufacturers, Xinjiang Daqo, which is listed as a subsidiary of Daqo on the Shanghai Stock Exchange via A-shares.

Thesis

The investment thesis is very simple. Daqo New Energy currently holds around 72.68% of the Chinese subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo, which currently has a market capitalization of around 8.05 billion and is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The stake in the subsidiary is therefore worth around $5.8 billion. With a market capitalization of around $1.74bn, Daqo is therefore currently valued at 29.9% to NAV, which translates into an upside to fair value of 235% (or $62.70 per share) and potentially much more if the polysilicon price, which I will discuss further below, turns in Daqo's favor. So one can buy Daqo for 30 cents on the dollar, implying a huge margin of safety.

Author´s Calculations

(Note: It is important to mention that a large part of Daqo´s reported cash is held by the subsidiary. My estimate is that Daqo New Energy currently has around $100-200m of cash sitting in off-shore accounts, which can be freely utilized, but for conservative reasons I use net cash of zero for my fair value calculation.)

Catalysts

Daqo's Management, which is also part of the management of Xinjiang Daqo, is aware of the discrepancy between market value and NAV and is acting rationally from a capital allocation perspective in my opinion. The company bought back around 16% of the outstanding shares in 2023 and plans to continue to do so in 2024. Since no new buyback program has been introduced to date and the last one expired in 2023, this is subject to a certain degree of uncertainty. However, two upcoming dates are in my opinion important in this respect:

On 01.04.24 it was announced that the directors of Xianjiang Daqo have approved a new dividend to shareholders of RMB893 million (or $123 million). If the dividend is approved at the Xinjiang Daqo annual shareholder meeting, Daqo New Energy will receive around $90 million, which together with the cash sitting at the HoldCo of around $100-200 million can be used for further buybacks at attractive prices. This will be further supported by buybacks of Xinjiang Daqo of its own shares, which will effectively increase Daqo New Energy's stake in the company over time. In the call for Q223, the management discussed that the company is not allowed to sell shares of the subsidiary on the open market within the first three years after the listing due to IPO restrictions. The period ends in July 2024, which means that the company will be able to sell A-shares of the subsidiary to buy back US shares (ADRs) from this point onwards. Daqo´s Management has proactively discussed the possibility and I assume that management will consider this option in the future for further value creation. The transaction would also happen at attractive price given the current price discrepancy.

The second catalyst lies in the operating business and, in a positive scenario, leads to a strong increase in the value of the subsidiary and therefore also in the value of the holding company. Xinjiang Daqo is currently able to produce 200,000 megatons (mt) of polysilicon. However, capacity will increase to 300k mt by the end of 2024 due to the commissioning of the Phase 5B project in Inner Mongolia. The matrix below shows on an EBIT level how much EBIT is generated by the subsidiary in various polysilicon price scenarios. The calculation is: Polysilicon sales at market price - production costs. The graphic further shows at which EBIT-multiple Xinjiang Daqo would be valued at the respective scenario:

Author´s Calculations

The red arrow shows approximately where we are at the moment. To put the graph into context: The historical price average for polysilicon between 1975-2018 was well over $20 USD. Current prices are therefore well below the historical average (I will further discuss below why this is the case).

It can be seen that due to enormous operating leverage, an increase in the market price of polysilicon can relatively quickly lead to a level at which Xinjiang Daqo is valued very favorably on an enterprise value basis. Should the price of polysilicon return to its historical average, the business would be valued at an EBIT multiple of below 1.9-2.6x, depending on production costs, which means that the investment would be recouped within 2-3 years (equivalent to a 30-50% coupon). Even if the price of polysilicon remains far below the historical average, the business is valued quite cheap if the polysilicon price turns slightly positive towards $10-12.

It should be noted that my calculation does include net cash of zero for conservative reasons (Xinjiang Daqo currently holds around 30% net cash in relation to market capitalization). The calculation therefore contains a certain downside protection.

As most producers are currently producing at a loss, I assume that the price of polysilicon will not fall significantly below the $6.5 level (and if it does, production capacities will be massively reduced within a short period of time and the level will therefore not last for very long). However, this is of course possible.

Looking at the discrepancy to NAV and the discussed catalysts that could reduce the price discrepancy or even lead to an increase in enterprise value, Daqo New Energy looks like a no brainer. But what are the risks involved?

Risks

I) Regulatory Headwinds

In December 2021, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) was introduced by the U.S. In short, the act bans the import of all products containing materials from Xinjiang until the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirms that they were not produced with forced labor. Since Xinjiang Daqo as one of several Chinese poly producers is on the blacklist (about 1/3 of its production comes from Xinjiang), all U.S. imports of the company are banned. In response, Daqo proactively submitted a Labor Due Diligence Report on September 27, 2023, stating that the allegations of forced labor are not true. Although this is a good first step in my opinion, 1) the report is not made in line with international best practice and 2) it is very difficult to be removed from the blacklist (as far as I know, there is no historical example where this has happened).

Even if the Act sounds like a high operational risk at first and is discussed as a huge red flag in the investor community, the risk is in my opinion a rather theoretical one and has very little practical operational significance for Daqo. Moreover, the UFLPA is also very difficult to implement in the real world. Why?

Firstly, there is an asymmetrical dependency between China and the USA within the supply chain. The USA is only responsible for <10% of (mostly indirect) polysilicon purchases worldwide, which means that the USA only plays a minor operational role for Chinese polysilicon producers (especially Xinjiang Daqo).

Even if one were to say that Daqo is highly dependent on the USA (contrary to the general distribution of the market), there is another aspect to consider. The polysilicon supply chain is highly complex and in reality almost impossible to trace (partly because the polysilicon is usually already installed in the modules when it is delivered to the USA and new supply routes are also opened up via Southeast Asia to circumvent the ban), which makes verification arbitrary. In July 2023, for example, a delivery from solar module producer Longi was rejected because it contained polysilicon from Tongwei. However, Tongwei has no polysilicon production in Xinjiang, which shows the pointlessness of the controls quite well. Although greater visibility is possible in the future, it is not very likely, as the implementation of monitoring mechanisms is highly complex and could potentially take many years.

Could the USA (and perhaps Europe with a market share of around 20% as a latecomer) completely forego Chinese polysilicon?

No. Around >92% of global polysilicon production comes from China and around 50% from the Xinjiang region, which means that the Western solar industry is heavily dependent on China. Despite regulatory tailwinds (such as the IRA), this dependency is very likely to increase further in the future. While capacity in China is constantly being expanded, there are only four producers outside of China (Wacker Chemie, OCI, Hemlock and REC Silicon) that have been losing market share for over a decade and reducing net production capacity, either by closing production facilities or, in order to survive, by shifting production capacity to polysilicon production for semiconductor manufacturing, which generally requires higher purity and is therefore a niche market. I therefore consider the operating risk in the long term to be almost non-existent.

Since Daqo is listed via ADRs on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, I see the greater risk in a potential delisting. However, I see a misinterpretation of the investor community at the regulatory level. Daqo New Energy is merely a holding company and has a stake in the subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo, but is NOT itself on the UFLPA blacklist and has no major operational connection to Xinjiang Daqo in terms of polysilicon production. For a potential delisting, the UFLPA would have to be extended to shareholders and partners within the supply chain, which would also affect some Western companies and is unrealistic in my opinion. Even in the worst case (in the event of a delisting from NASDAQ), Daqo could apply for a primary listing on its "home exchange" Hong Kong. However, there are currently no announcements in this regard. However, this point needs to be monitored on an ongoing basis.

Overall, I consider the operational risks to be low and the regulatory risk to be manageable.

II) The pork cycle is running longer than expected

The industry is currently in a strong supply surplus, which has led to the sharp drop in prices over the past year. The reason for this is a sharp increase in production capacity due to brutal competition in the Chinese market, on the one hand from existing Tier 1 producers such as Tongwei, GCL and Daqo, but also from new producers entering the market. As a result of the competition, the majority of producers are currently forced to produce below the contribution margin and are therefore making losses. The market is extremely opaque at present, both on the demand side and on the supply side, and it is unclear whether and for how long the polysilicon price will remain at this level.

However, on the supply side, Xinjiang Daqo has two competitive advantages to weather the storm and to be the last man standing in a potential worst case scenario: Firstly, as an established company, Xinjiang Daqo is one of the cheapest producers in the market. While new competitors have average production costs of RMB75-80/kg (the current market price for the cheaper n-type material is RMB56/kg), Daqo can only produce around 50-60k mt (i.e. around 20% of capacity) unprofitably at prices between RMB65-70/kg. On the one hand, this is due to the fact that Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia are very low-cost production locations due to their favorable location to coal deposits (energy accounts for around 40% of production costs) and at the same time the company can demonstrate a high degree of efficiency thanks to its many years of expertise. In addition, Xinjiang Daqo by my own estimates should have a cash cushion of around $1,8-2 billion (after accounting for the 5A, 5B and silicon metal project) after 2024 in contrast to new entries (which are often financed by debt), which offers enormous resilience in the current market phase. So even in a worst case scenario (polysilicon price sub $6,5), Xinjiang Daqo should be fine for the next 4-5 years.

Discussing the broader market, we have currently reached a situation where, despite the ongoing irrational environment, we are seeing the first announcements of production stops/closures, which I believe is a positive sign and can be seen as a potential turning point. In the long term, I assume that the competitive advantage of existing Tier 1 producers will continue to strengthen. In the current situation, they have further expanded their economies of scale compared to smaller competitors, which means that after the very likely upcoming market clearing of producers with high costs (as has been the case several times in the past, particularly in 2010-2013 and 2018-2020), new competitors are less and less likely to enter and the market will slowly consolidate. When this will happen is merely a question of time (how long are producers prepared to produce irrationally at a loss?).

However, it is clear that supply must be reduced, so that a positive return can be generated in the industry. Current estimates assume that production capacity is more than twice as high as the actual demand (at >2.5 million mt total poly capacity /2.4 mt poly required per watt / 444 GW installations in 2023 = at least 2.35 poly capacity per watt).

I see the greater risk on the demand side.

Although the estimates vary greatly (with ~444 GW in worldwide new installations in 2023, the WEF estimates only around 500 GW in new installations in 2030, while Bernreuter expects 1,100 GW in 2027), most estimates assume an increase in new installations in the coming years. I see two risks here.

Around 50% of global demand comes from China (~217 GW in 2023). A political rethink would lead to a slump in the market relatively quickly. In addition, optimistic estimates would expect a further increase in the coming years despite a historically very cyclical market and a high level of installations in 2023. I see a real risk in these assumptions.

At the same time, I believe that the international situation is unclear due to the high level of Chinese dependency. Do the USA and Europe want to support a market that subsidizes the Chinese economy in the long term? Despite the continuing trend towards greater sustainability, I see a certain risk that there will be a rethink in the western world and the focus will be directed towards other alternatives (such as nuclear power), which could lead to a market collapse in the worst case scenario, just like a Chinese rethink would do.

So on the demand side, it´s therefore very unclear where we are heading.

An extended pork cycle may lead to a failure of the investment case. If there is an extreme development in the market, it cannot be ruled out that the polysilicon price will not recover in the medium to long term (within the next 3-5 years) and that the investment will therefore potentially turns out to be a value trap. Although this risk is real, the threshold of unprofitable production for Xinjiang Daqo is very high and therefore the probability of such an extreme situation occurring is in my opinion rather low.

Conversely, given the operational leverage of Xinjiang Daqo described above, the current headwind can very quickly develop into a strong tailwind if 1) a reduction in supply is achieved faster than expected through market rationality and/or 2) the more optimistic forecasts for demand turn out to be true. In my opinion, the greater leverage lies on the supply side.

III) Innovations

The solar industry is a technologically very demanding market that is constantly being made more efficient through innovations. There is currently a drastic switch from n-type poly to the more efficient p-type poly, which has taken a market share of 45% within a relatively short period of time and is expected to dominate the market as early as 2024. Since Daqo is one of the leading companies in the transition (around 60% of production has already been converted to p-type), I only see a very low risk in the transformation.

However, trends that need to be actively monitored are the production of thin-film solar cells, which consume very little poly (but are currently also far less efficient) and the further development of the fluidized bed reactor production process, which consumes significantly less energy than the Siemens process that has been established in the industry for decades and could therefore reduce the locational advantage of Chinese producers. The adaptation of the FBR process is currently making almost no progress, which means that there is currently no acute risk to the operating business of Xinjiang Daqo.

IV) Other risks

Of course, the discussed risks are not the only risks, but they are the ones that I believe could have the greatest impact on the investment.

China risks (such as the VIE structure, the Taiwan conflict, etc..) have already been discussed extensively and are understood very well in the investor community, so I won't go into them further.

However, other smaller risks that need to be monitored are:

The share of stock-based compensation in SG&A, which, in my opinion, were very high in the past, especially in the period from 2021-22 and in individual quarters (like Q323).

Customer concentration (the three largest customers account for 55% of sales)

Capital allocation: Xinjiang Daqo is very aggressive with its expansion plans in my opinion. There are several projects underway totaling sub $3 billion in capital (of which some of the cost is already in the past)

Summary

For the reasons described, despite the risks involved I consider Daqo to be an attractive investment with an asymmetrical risk/reward ratio and a multi-bagger potential. There is a high probability that the discrepancy between Daqo's market value and NAV will be reduced in the medium term and at the same time a high probability that Xinjiang Daqo will be able to increase its value in the long term due to the existing low valuation and existing trends in the industry.

Although a total loss is of course possible in theory, as Mohnish Pabrai likes to say, in my opinion the investment can be described as a "Heads I win, Tails I don't lose much" scenario.

