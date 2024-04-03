eAlisa

Small-caps have been one of the most frustrating parts of the marketplace over the last year when looking at broad based averages like the Russell 2000 (RTY), which despite the "bull market" is still trading well below its 2021 peak. Much of this has to do with the risk of so-called "zombie companies" that are small and highly levered being unable to deal with higher for longer rates. If you're going to be a long-term investor in small-caps, you probably want to filed those out. Fortunately, there are funds like the Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) which can help do that for you.

XSHQ is a passively managed, index-based fund that targets quality within the small-cap universe. Launched by Invesco Capital Management LLC, the fund seeks to track the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality Index. This index comprises approximately 120 high-quality securities in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The quality score of each security is calculated based on three fundamental measures, namely, return on equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage ratio.

The fund strives for a close replication of the index and rebalances semi-annually in June and December. However, due to the costs associated with the fund's operations, perfect replication may not always be possible. XSHQ has grown commendably and boasts a total of $144 million in assets under management.

Breaking Down the Holdings of XSHQ

A closer look into the holdings of XSHQ reveals that it consists of 119 common stocks with no position making up more than 2.46% of the fund. This is well diversified in terms of overall exposures and weightings.

invesco.com

These holdings reflect the fund's focus on high-quality small-cap stocks, each demonstrating strong financial health and growth potential.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The sector composition of XSHQ is quite diverse, with the industrials sector taking the largest allocation. The consumer discretionary and financials sectors follow closely. Information technology ranks fifth, making XSHQ a good counterbalance to large-cap ETFs where technology usually ranks first. The fund also has a solid allocation to the energy sector, which can fluctuate based on petroleum prices.

invesco.com

Comparing XSHQ Against Other Similar ETFs

When compared with similar ETFs, XSHQ exhibits a strong performance. Over the past year, it has outperformed several peers like the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) and the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS). Again - this relates directly to zombie companies making up a chunk of the portfolios for IJR and IJS, serving as a tailwind, which XSHQ essentially screens out through its screening.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in XSHQ

Investing in XSHQ comes with its set of advantages and disadvantages. On the plus side, the fund's focus on high-quality small-cap stocks can potentially offer superior returns, especially during periods of economic growth. The fund's diverse sector allocation also adds an extra layer of risk mitigation.

On the downside, small-cap stocks are generally more volatile and riskier than their large-cap counterparts. Also, despite the fund's impressive performance, it has not been able to consistently outperform the broader market or all its peers. Finally, the fund's expense ratio, while reasonable at 0.29%, is slightly higher than some of its peers.

Wrapping Up: To Invest or Not to Invest

In conclusion, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF presents a good investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to high-quality small-cap stocks. While it does have certain drawbacks, its strong performance and potential for high returns make it a worthy consideration for any investor's portfolio.

If you're looking to diversify your portfolio with small-cap exposure, Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF is undoubtedly an option to consider. At least there should be more isolation to a higher interest rate environment, and provides a counter to large-cap market averages which are largely allocated to Technology, and over-owned. Great fund in my view given its methodology.