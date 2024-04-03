Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.58K Followers

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 3, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan O'Brien - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Clarkson - Van Clemens

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Flexible Solutions International Full Year 2023 Financials. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call may be recorded, and I'll be standing by if you need in any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Dan O'Brien. Please go ahead.

Dan O'Brien

Thanks, James. Good morning. This is Dan O'Brien, CEO of Flexible Solutions. The safe harbor provision. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Welcome to the FSI conference call for full year 2023. To start, I'd like to discuss our company condition and our product lines, along with what we think may occur in 2024. I will comment on our financials afterwards.

The NanoChem division. NCS represents approximately 70% of FSI's revenue. This division makes thermal polyaspartic acid, called TPA for short, a biodegradable polymer with many valuable uses. NCS also manufactures SUN 27 and N Savr 30, which are used to reduce nitrogen fertilizer loss from soil.

In 2022, MTS started food-grade toll operations using the spray dryer we installed over the last several years. TPA is used in agriculture to significantly increase crop yield. It acts by slowing crystal growth between fertilizer ions

Recommended For You

About FSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSI

Trending Analysis

Trending News