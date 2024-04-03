Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VNQ: Portfolio Holding Shifts Improve This ETF [Upgrade]

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
1.87K Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard's Real Estate Index presents a Strong Buy opportunity in the beaten-up real estate sector.
  • Portfolio shifts towards data center and industrial REITs are beneficial for VNQ's price recovery.
  • Lower interest rates and potential future rate cuts could serve as catalysts for VNQ's price growth.
  • Although the dividend growth has been lackluster, VNQ still serves as a great way to get instant and diversified exposure to the sector.
real estate agent Explain house plans to view house plans and sales contracts, house purchase contracts with land and insurance with rental house concepts, business success.

ArLawKa AungTun

Overview

Most of the real estate sector continues to get beaten up due to the higher interest rate environment. I believe this presents a Strong Buy opportunity for Vanguard's Real Estate Index (NYSEARCA:VNQ). I previously covered this back

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
1.87K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio. The Gaming Dividend is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VNQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VNQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News