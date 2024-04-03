ArLawKa AungTun

Most of the real estate sector continues to get beaten up due to the higher interest rate environment. I believe this presents a Strong Buy opportunity for Vanguard's Real Estate Index (NYSEARCA:VNQ). I previously covered this back in December of last year. Since then the price has remained mostly flat and underperformed the S&P (SPY) during the same time horizon. The legendary Buffet quote "Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful" definitely applies here since a lot of investors believe there to be some kind of upcoming real estate crash. However, I disagree with this sentiment since real estate is still in high demand and supply still suffers. The lack of supply is likely to actually boost valuations.

However, I wanted to revisit VNQ to discuss some potential catalysts that are likely to influence a nice price recovery over the coming year. For reference, we can see some top tier REITs that have also experienced some lackluster growth performance over the last three years so this underperformance is not unique to VNQ. Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC) are both two REITs that I've also covered and rated as Strong Buys recently. Realty Income is probably the most popular REIT within the sector due to the monthly dividend payments and consistent growth. Agree Realty is an up and comer that I believe has the portfolio growth to deliver high total returns over the next decade as well.

The rating upgrade can be attributed to the portfolio shifts within that I believe strengthen the ETF. These shifts have the potential to lead to greater price upside once rates come back down. In addition, since my last coverage of VNQ, the dividend has also slightly increased which makes the current dividend yield more appealing than it was when I initially covered it. The current dividend yield is slightly above 4%. Although the dividend growth has been quite underwhelming through recent history, I believe the growth will begin growing once interest rates start to come back down and the overall real estate market begins to settle. I personally expect this to happen by Q4 of 2024 when the Fed is most likely to begin reducing interest rates. The Fed has held off on rate cuts as they await more economic data to flow through in relation to inflationary data, the job market, consumer spend, and other similar indicators. I will circle back to this later in this article.

For context, VNQ focuses exclusively on companies within the real estate sector and serves as a starting point for those looking to get diverse exposure to the sector. There are a ton of well-performing REITs as well as a ton of under-performing REITs and VNQ offers a middle ground by holding 159 different stocks that make up the index. VNQ gets a rating upgrade because it can be difficult to single out those high quality ones. Speaking from experience, I initially thought Medical Properties Trust (MPW) was a solid buy, but later was proven wrong as the price collapsed. The instant diversification offered here means that you increase your chances of getting a slice of those top performing REITs and limit your risk profile by only being exposed to a small few of them.

Portfolio Shifts For The Better

Since my last coverage, the portfolio weights have change a bit. I have compiled a summary of those changes below and why I believe these changes are beneficial for VNQ. I have filtered to only show sectors that have seen a percentage change in weight. Starting off, we can see that Data Center REITs and Industrial REIT exposure have seen the most change in weighting. In addition, we've also seen a large decrease in the exposure to Telecom Tower REITs and Healthcare REITs.

Sector VNQ Weight Change From 12/5/23 Data Center REITs 9.40% +1.20% Industrial REITs 12.90% +0.80% Real Estate Services 7.00% +0.60% Self-Storage REITs 6.50% +0.30% Office REITs 4.60% +0.30% Retail REITs 12.80% +0.10% Other Specialized REITs 6.20% +0.10% Hotel & Resort REITs 3.00% +0.20% Diversified REITs 1.90% -0.20% Real Estate Operating Companies 0.30% -0.10% Single-Family Residential REITs 4.60% -0.30% Health Care REITs 7.80% -0.70% Telecom Tower REITs 12.10% -0.80% Multi-Family Residential REITs 8.10% -0.50% Click to enlarge

For additional clarity, here are the list of the top ten holdings broken down by weight. We can see the top holding is Vanguard's very own real estate index (VRTPX), followed by Prologis (PLD), American Tower (AMT), and Equinix (EQIX).

Ticker Holdings % of fund Shares — Vanguard Real Estate II Index Fund Institutional Plus Shares 13.02% 404,732,304 PLD Prologis Inc. 7.86% 37,705,708 AMT American Tower Corp. 5.92% 19,023,381 EQIX Equinix Inc. 5.33% 3,831,191 WELL Welltower Inc. 3.15 % 21,833,186 SPG Simon Property Group Inc. 3.09% 13,313,448 CCI Crown Castle International Corp. 3.05% 17,698,233 PSA Public Storage 2.87% 6,458,030 O Realty Income Corp. 2.77% 33,945,220 DLR Digital Realty Trust Inc. 2.75% 11,983,872 Click to enlarge

I want to start with the decreases first. Telecom tower REIT, American Tower (AMT) has suffered to continue growing their revenue and as a result, cut the dividend last month by 4.7%. Their AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) growth has seen a decrease YoY by -2.47%. The problem with telecom REITs is that it seems like there are slower growth prospects going forward as most towers are already being utilized to their max efficiency level.

Secondly, Healthcare REITs saw a decrease in weight by -0.70%. The main REIT that comes to mind here is Medical Properties Trust (MPW) which I recently provided an update on. VNQ has a large position in MPW, owning 3,771 shares. While it's unclear at what cost these shares were acquired, we can take a look at MPW and see the horrific performance over the last three year period. To summarize, MPW's largest tenant effective had issues paying rent after the pandemic. As a result, it snowballed into other issues that eventually led to MPW having to sell off assets to increase liquidity. As a result, MPW's share price is down 80% and the dividend may need to be cut even further than it has been already.

On the other side of this spectrum, there are also some positive shifts in the holding shifts. In my opinion, the increase in Data Center REITs and Industrial REITs will be hugely beneficial as the real estate sector starts to stabilize. For example, one of VNQ's largest holdings by weight is Equinix (EQIX). This is a data center REIT that has outperformed the S&P in total return since inception. Looking at the smaller time frame of only ten years, we can also see the superior total return in comparison. EQIX has consistently delivered excellent results and I believe we are likely to see continued growth of data center REITs as the AI industry starts to grow. In addition, EQIX has also increase their dividend by a massive 25% recently.

Additionally, industrials have performed really well so there's no surprise here that VNQ buffed up their exposure to the sector. Prologis (PLD) is VNQ's single largest holding and it's classified as an industrial REIT. They focus primarily on logistics facilities and have a diverse set of customers spanning over 6,500. They focus on properties that can be used for retail / online fulfillment, such as warehouses. PLD raised their dividend by 10.3% recently and same store net operating income has been projected to grow by 8 or 9% over the next year. As interest rates come down, we will likely see REITs appreciate in share price.

Interest Rates

Interest rates rose faster than they ever have historically throughout 2022 and into 2023. As a result, many REIT prices suffered and VNQ is no exception. We can see the inverse relationship that the federal funds rate had on VNQ's share price. As rates were cut near-zero levels, the price took off. Conversely, as rates began rising, the price came down from the previous high over $112 per share. As a result, I do believe that future interest rate cuts will hugely benefit VNQ and serve as a catalyst for a price recovery back to the previous highs.

The Fed may cut interest rates by the end of this year. In the very beginning of the year, cuts were anticipated early on in the year but that outlook has since changed. They seem to be dragging their feet because they are awaiting more economic data to come in, such as what inflation will look like for the remainder of the year. In a recent interview by CNBC, we received this confirmation:

I continue to think that the most likely scenario is that inflation will continue on its downward trajectory to 2 percent over time. But I need to see more data to raise my confidence. - Loretta Mester, Fed President

I believe that lower rates will serve as a catalyst for price growth for a few reasons. First, lower rates means that REITs have the opportunity to refinance their debt to better conditions. A lower rate on debt can free up some cash by reducing the interest expenses they pay. In turn, this addition capital can then be used for expansion opportunities or dividend increases. A biproduct of lower rates means that real estate as an asset class becomes more attractive. As demand rises, so do property valuations. This can easily translate into a higher stock price as demonstrated in the previous chart that compared VNQ against the effective federal funds rate.

Dividend & Risk

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.7324, the current dividend yield sit slightly above 4%. The benefit of buying a real estate ETF like VNQ is that you are unlikely to ever see any drastic cut of the dividend. While the dividend does vary from time to time based on market conditions, the historical trend is that the dividend stays within a predictable range. If you are looking or superior dividend growth, VNQ is unlikely to provide it unfortunately.

While VNQ has paid out 18 years of consecutive dividend payments, there have only been 2 years of consecutive growth. For reference, the dividend CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the last ten year period is only 2.16%. Therefore, by buying into VNQ you must accept the risk of lackluster dividend growth. If exposure to real estate is all you're after and the dividend is secondary to you, then VNQ is a great choice.

In my last coverage of VNQ, I talked about how the risk of underperformance in total return to some of the top holdings was prevalent. I'd like to now highlight how the risk you take with VNQ is the continued disappointment in dividend growth in comparison to some other REITs within their portfolio. Here is some of the growth data for REITs that I have covered in the past.

We can see below how the growth of VNQ compared to:

VICI Properties (VICI): Dividend has grown at a CAGR of 7.76% over the last 5 years. Rated as a Strong Buy due to the strong portfolio that supports continued growth.

Crown Castle (CCI): Management states they are targeting a dividend growth of 7-8% after 2025.

CubeSmart (CUBE): Achieved a 5 year dividend growth rate of 10%. I previously rated as a Buy.

Realty Income (O): I rated them as a Strong Buy because of the projected AFFO growth alongside 53 years of consecutive payments.

Valuation

While it's difficult to give an exact valuation of indexes such as this, I do want to briefly cover what my outlook and price targets are. At the end of 2021, shares reached as high as $114 per share. Over the course of 2022, shares plummeted all the way down to the $70 per share mark. Now that we have stabilized a bit and sit in the mid $80s range, I do believe it's entirely possible to get back to the previous highs. Just as a reference point, the S&P (SPY) and Vanguard's Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) have both previously crossed back above the highs of 2021.

Therefore, I think we can see some momentum back to the $100 per share range once the economic cycle improves. The main roadblock for many REITs would be the higher interest rates. Once those start to come down by the tail end of 2024, we have the possibility of seeing some upward momentum finally as valuations get boosted and debt can be refinanced at more attractive rates.

In addition, the supply of new real estate has the possibility of further decreasing, which in turn will boost valuations. There have been many sources that indicate REITs to be trading at discounts to their net asset value, with diversified REITs making up the largest portion. There's even a possibility that a lot of the price suppression we see is from the perceived collapse of office buildings due to the rise of remote work since the pandemic.

Takeaway

Vanguard's Real Estate Index (VNQ) is a great option if you want instant and diverse exposure to the real estate sector. However, it remains a lackluster choice if you want exposure to real estate and consistent dividend growth. The dividend growth over the last ten year period is underwhelming when compared against some of the REITs mentioned previously. However, the current starting dividend yield is slightly over 4% and serves as a decent starting point.

Although the dividend growth has been poor, I believe there to be some upside potential when rates start to come back down. The rapidly rising interest rates hit the REIT sector hard and we are still seeing the effects of that today. I believe that the portfolio changes that they made have increased the likelihood for price appreciation once rates finally do come back down. The increase exposure to data centers and industrials has the potential to be hugely beneficial while the reduction in healthcare and telecom REITs will also limit exposure to suffering industries.