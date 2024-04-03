Maskot

Investment overview

I give a buy rating for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) as I believe the weak FY25 growth is due to the transition in sales strategy (i.e., self-inflicted) and management being conservative because of the uncertain macro condition rather than weakness in its business. Moreover, management has a good history of beating its own guidance (i.e., being conservative), which suggests the FY25 guide could be conservative too. As CXM laps this transition, I expect FY26 growth to accelerate.

Business description

CXM offers a cloud-based Customer Experience Management platform that enables companies to facilitate customer-facing functions. CXM product offerings are trusted by some of the biggest companies in the world, such as Microsoft (MSFT), Acer, Uber (UBER), Prada, etc. Due to the nature of CXM solutions (subscription-based), it has strong visibility into its revenue stream, with >90% in subscription revenue. CXM primarily operates in the Americas region but has gradually turned its focus overseas. As of FY24, Americas is 59.4% of revenue, EMEA is 32.5%, and the rest of the world is at 8.1%.

4Q24 results has good momentum

CXM reported its 4Q24 results just last week, and it was a very strong set of results. 4Q24 subscription revenue saw $177 million, representing a growth of 19.3%, beating the midpoint of management’s guidance by 2%. This drove total revenue growth of 17.5% to $194.2 million, beating the midpoint of guidance by 3%. Healthy top-line results flowed through to the bottom line, with 4Q24 adj EBIT reported at $32.4 million, which is a major outperformance ($11 million) vs. the midpoint of the guided range. From a margin perspective, CXM saw an adj. EBIT margin of 16.7% vs. the guided 11%.

For FY25, revenue was guided in a range between $804.5 million and $805.5 million, implying ~10% growth at the midpoint. While this is a step down from 4Q24 results, note that this is in line with management 3Q24 guidance for 10% growth, so this should not be a surprise. FY25 adj EBIT margin is guided at 13%, which is optically depressed as the guide incorporates subscription gross margin compression of 200bps given the one-time costs associated with a new cloud environment to support new CCaaS customers.

“This equates to approximately a 10% total revenue growth for the full year, which we believe is the appropriate starting point for FY '25” - 3Q24 call

FY25 impacted by change in sales strategy

I expect CXM to continue to go through the pain of transition for most of FY25 before it sees an acceleration in FY26. For context, I expect weak performance because of CXM's adjustment towards its go-to-market strategy, where it is focusing on the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) opportunity. This transition is likely to take multiple quarters to complete, but I believe CXM should have no issues achieving this due to multiple reasons. Firstly, they have put in place a new Chief Customer Officer (Scott Harvey) and interim COO (Trac Pham), both of whom have strong experience scaling businesses. Especially for Scott Harvey, who has deep experience in the software industry (at ServiceNow for ~7 years, VMware for ~12 years, and Stripe for ~3 years). Secondly, to supercharge the transition in go-to-market strategy, CXM has also leveraged an external consultant to help bring all teams on the same page and increase accountability.

Financial outlook for FY25

Note that despite the impacts of the transition, the leading operating metrics from the 4Q24 results still show very strong growth. Calculated billings grew 17% to $271 million, subscription billings grew 18%, and RPO grew 34% to $967 million. As such, I believe there is potential for CXM to beat its FY25 guidance (i.e., I think management might be too conservative as they incorporate headwinds from the transition and the uncertain macro outlook). Historically, management has proven to lean towards being conservative, where it has often beaten the midpoint of its quarterly revenue guidance by an average of 3%. Therefore, I do not think that this FY25 10% growth guide is a good reason to support the bear case that CXM growth is structurally impaired. For context, the bear case here is that if CXM really grows 10% and growth stays weak for FY26, it becomes very unlikely that CXM can achieve the $1 billion revenue target by FY27. Assuming 10%/8% for FY25/26 (implying further deceleration), it implies FY26 revenue of ~$870 million and that CXM needs to accelerate growth from 8% to 15% in FY27 to achieve $1 billion in revenue. Although it is not impossible, investors are unlikely to price in that acceleration given FY25/26 performance, which would depress the share price. However, based on my view and calculation, CXM should grow 13% in FY25 (same 3% beat) and see growth acceleration in FY26 as it finishes the transition (say it grows 14%, just 100 bps acceleration). CXM should generate ~$943 million in FY26, which makes the $1 billion target in FY27 a lot easier to hit (it just needs 6% growth from FY26). One thing to remember here is that CXM has shown that it can grow in the high teens (as seen in 4Q24), so mid-teen growth is definitely possible.

In addition, one should not ignore the fact that CXM is seeing strong improvements in profitability, where its 4Q24 EBIT margin hit 16.7%, well ahead of consensus expectation of 11.3%. Although the headline guide for FY25 EBIT margin is 13% (implying a 370bps deceleration from 4Q24), as I noted above, the like-for-like FY25 EBIT margin should be 15%, which is still a big step up from FY24 (1200bps). I would expect margins to continue improving as management sees a strong opportunity for further expansion as the company leverages its own GenAI technology internally (it was noted that this could drive up to a 45% increase in productivity).

A large electronics retailer that recently implemented our contact center solution reported a whopping 45% increase in customer service productivity because of our conversational self-service AI capability. Company 4Q23 earnings

Valuation

May Investing Ideas

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for CXM is $14.08.

Revenue should grow 13% in FY24, beating management guidance by 3% using historical actual performance vs. guidance as a guide, and should grow 14% in FY25 as CXM finishes the go-to-market transition.

EBIT should come in line with FY24 guidance of 11% margin (management has typically beaten its own guide by a large margin, average 90% over the past 6 guides), and see 400bps step up in FY25 to 15% EBIT margin (200bps from the absence of one-time cost mentioned above, and another 200bps from organic operating leverage). My 200bps assumption is derived from Salesforce's (CRM) historical margin expansion performance. Between FY16 and FY19, CRM scaled its EBITDA margin from 9% to 14%, which is about ~170 bps a year.

The stock should trade at a 23x forward EBIT multiple, a 1x discount from where it is trading today. Compared to CRM, CXM is a much smaller player, with similar growth rates, despite higher EBIT growth because of the lower margin base. As such, I don’t think CXM should trade at a premium. At best, it should trade in line with CRM.

Risk

If CXM continues to report a deceleration in growth, it could imply that CXM core products are facing structural headwinds and that even the transition in sales strategy is unable to cushion the decline. This will lead to market consensus downgrading their estimates as the target for $1 billion in revenue in FY25 becomes less likely to be achieved. As seen from the recent share price movement, the market is clearly not forgiving when it comes to growth slowdowns.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for CXM. I believe the FY25 guide is due to management being conservative because of macro uncertainty and the shift in sales strategy. Notably, CXM has a history of exceeding guidance and strong leading metrics do suggest potential for upside in FY25. As CXM lapses the transition, I expect to see growth acceleration in FY26. Another point to note here is that margin could further expand, which should continue to support very healthy EBIT growth ahead. Valuation wise, my view is that CXM should at best trade in line with CRM, and not at a premium because it is a much smaller business (negative point), has similar growth (neutral point), but higher EBIT growth potential (positive point), which balances out to be neutral relatively.