Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TAT Technologies: A Strong Buy On Aerospace And Defense Expansion

Apr. 03, 2024 2:52 PM ETTAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) Stock
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TAT Technologies is benefiting from increased demand for MRO services in the aerospace industry.
  • The company specializes in thermal management solutions and power and actuation products for both defense and commercial aircraft.
  • TAT Technologies has the potential for significant growth, particularly in the APU market, and is undervalued compared to its peers.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Qatar Airways Boeing 777 taxiing to the runway at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Alvin Man/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Currently, original equipment manufacturers such as Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) are struggling to meet demand due to significant strain on the aerospace supply chain and in Boeing’s case

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
16.17K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TATT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TATT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TATT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News