Currently, original equipment manufacturers such as Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) are struggling to meet demand due to significant strain on the aerospace supply chain and in Boeing’s case increased scrutiny on its production processes. As a result, demand for MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) on in-fleet aircraft is increasing to keep airplanes in service longer. This obviously drives value for MRO providers. One such provider is TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT). Its stock price has more than doubled over the past year, and in this report, I will be analyzing whether there is additional upside.

What Does TAT Technologies Do?

Since this is my first time covering TAT Technologies and coverage of the company is scarce on Seeking Alpha, it is worth to include a description of the company's activities. TAT Technologies has exposure to the Defense and commercial airplane industry. Furthermore, its products and services consist of direct sales to OEMs and MRO.

The company specializes in thermal management solutions and power and actuation products. The company for instance provides heat exchangers for the F-15, electronics cooling, military environmental control units and fuel coolers for UAVs. In its Defense MRO services portfolio, it supports the heat exchangers on the F-15, precoolers on the KC-135, oil coolers for the AH-1/UH-1 helicopter and reheater condensers for the F/A-18. In the Power and Actuation segment, the company provides solutions for F/A-18 valves, turbine power units and bleed air valves for the F-16 as well as solutions for the Apache and Blackhawk helicopters.

In the commercial segment, the company specializes in MRO services for Honeywell (HON) APUs used on the Boeing 757, Boeing 767 and Boeing 737 Classic, landing gear support for Embraer (ERJ) and ATR airplanes and turbofan fan blades, vanes and blades. Direct sales to OEMs are mostly focused on coolers and heat exchangers.

The company has a backlog of $406 million of which 44% is attributed to OEMs and 56% for MRO services and products. By product, 54% of the backlog is for heat exchangers, 20% for APUs or auxiliary power units, 16% for landing gears and the remaining 10% for other products and services.

In 2023, sales grew 35% to $113.8 million driven by 68% growth in APU MRO products and services, nearly 40% growth in heat exchangers as well as 18% growth in landing gear MRO activities and 26% growth in trading and leasing. With modest growth of 6% and 2% in accessories and other sales. Gross margins increased from 18.9% to 19.7% while adjusted cost rose only 2.5% providing a favorable cost growth compared to revenue growth putting the operating margin a 5.3% compared to adjusted operating margin near the break-even level last year. Generally, I am looking for operating margins of roughly 10% to 15% so with that in mind TAT Technologies does not quite meet expectations, but it could very well be the case that its growth profile will be favorable allowing for top-line growth exceeding cost growth.

In 2023, the company completed certification to provide MRO services for the APUs for the Boeing 777, Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 which should provide growth in the coming years starting 2024. The APU market for the Boeing 767 and Boeing 757 is estimated at $85 million annually and TAT Technologies has a market share of 29%. APU services for the Boeing 777 have an annual market size of $145 million while it is even $1 billion for the Boeing 737 and A320 APUs.

APU Platform Current market size in $ millions Current market share Captured market in $ millions Market share potential Left to capture in $ millions 331-20X Boeing 757/767 and C17 $ 85.00 29% $ 24.65 53% $ 20.40 331-500 Boeing 777 $ 145.00 0 $ - 10% $ 14.50 131 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 $ 1,000.00 0 $ - 5% $ 50.00 Total $ 24.65 $ 84.90 Click to enlarge

A quick calculation of the current market shares and annual sizes shows that TAT aims to increase its Honeywell APU revenues from roughly $25 million to $110 million. So, there is a lot of growth that could be captured. The market share gain will be gradual but on 2023 revenues of $113.8 million the potential of adding $85 million in revenues shows quite well that there is significant growth potential ahead and possibly also explains why stock prices have doubled over the past 12 months.

The big question is how much of the upside that TAT Technologies has already been embedded in the stock price. If we value the company at its median EV/EBITDA, there is no upside for 2024. However, given the longer-term growth drivers for TAT Technologies I believe valuing the stock at 2025 earnings, there is 24% upside with a $14.36 price target and a strong buy rating as the stock is trading at a significant discount compared to its peer group.

What Are The Risks For TAT Technologies?

The main risk I see for TAT Technologies is a general one and that is that the company might not be able to capture as market share on the APU platforms that have been added to the portfolio as envisioned. However, while the MRO space is a competitive one, I do believe that the company could significantly expand its APU sales in the current environment where there is a shortage of commercial airplanes and the company is not aiming for huge market shares in its growth platforms. So, while not capturing sufficient market share is a risk, I don’t think the projections made by TAT Technologies are unrealistic.

Conclusion: TAT Technologies Has A Lot Of Growth Ahead

I do believe that TAT Technologies has a lot of growth ahead. Demand for air travel remains high, which means that demand for MRO will also remain elevated and in that environment, TAT Technologies is adding more serviceable platforms allowing the company to capture a bigger share of the market and I believe that will allow the company to increase sales and better amortize costs. As a result, and with the undervaluation relative to the peer group in mind, I mark the stock a strong buy.