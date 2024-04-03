RyanJLane

The Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:LDP) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-focused investors can purchase as a means of pursuing their goals. The fund does reasonably well at this task, as it currently boasts a 7.85% yield. This is a higher yield than many other closed-end funds possess, but it is not particularly high in comparison to the yields that are offered by some of the fund's peers. Morningstar classifies the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund as "Fixed Income-Taxable Preferreds."

Here is how the fund's yield compares to that of some other funds with the same classification:

Fund Morningstar Classification Current Yield Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income fund Fixed Income-Taxable Preferreds 7.85% First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) Fixed Income-Taxable Preferreds 9.33% Flaherty&Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD) Fixed Income-Taxable Preferreds 6.34% John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Fixed Income-Taxable Preferreds 9.01% Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) Fixed Income-Taxable Preferreds 7.95% Click to enlarge

As we can see here, the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund manages to beat the Flaherty & Crumrine preferred stock funds (all of them) in terms of yield, but that is about it. There are a few funds on this list that manage to beat this fund's yield by more than 100 basis points. The fact that this fund's yield is lower than that of many of its peers might deter some income-focused investors, especially because some of these funds also have a more attractive distribution history than this fund. However, a low yield relative to peers does not necessarily mean that a fund is a bad option.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in late December 2023. While the fixed-income market remained strong for about a week after that article was published, for the most part, it has been quite weak so far this year. As inflation and economic data have come in during the first three months of the year, the market has begun to realize that it was far too optimistic about the prospect of interest rate cuts in 2024. At the start of the year, the market was expecting six or seven interest rate cuts this year, which is not likely to happen. As investors have now realized this, they have begun to reprice fixed-income assets lower and are allowing long-term interest rates to rise. As such, we might not expect this fund to have delivered a very strong performance since the date that the previous article was published. However, this is not the case, as shares of the fund are up 7.00% since the previous article was published. This is substantially better than the 2.15% gain of the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index (PFF) and the 1.98% decline of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG):

This is something that many investors will undoubtedly be pleased with as everybody likes an outperforming fund. However, it also means that we should pay some close attention to the fund's valuation, as this fund's shares have outperformed its underlying portfolio by quite a lot over the period so there is a risk that investors today might not be getting as good a deal as they were a few months ago.

Investors in this fund have actually done even better than the share price performance alone would suggest. As I have pointed out numerous times in the past, the share price performance of a fund understates the actual return that investors receive because of the business model that is employed by these funds. I explained this business model in a recent article (edited slightly to apply to this fund specifically):

However, as I have pointed out in various previous articles, a simple look at the price performance of a closed-end fund does not tell the whole story. This is because funds such as the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund typically pay out all of their investment profits to the shareholders in the form of distributions. The basic business model is to keep the size of the fund's portfolio relatively stable over time while giving the fund's shareholders all of the profits that are produced by the portfolio. These distributions provide the fund's investors with a return that is not reflected in the share price performance. In short, the fund's shareholders will always do much better than the share price performance would suggest.

When we include the impact of the distribution in the above chart, we see that shareholders in this fund benefited from a 9.18% total return since the prior article was published:

Once again, this is far better than the total return that was provided by either preferred stocks or investment-grade bonds over the same period. It is admittedly surprising that preferred stocks appreciated at the same time that bonds declined as both assets typically trade inversely to interest rates. In fact, when interest rates rise, as they did in the first three months of 2024, preferred stocks almost always decline much more than bonds. We saw this in 2022:

This chart shows the performance of the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund against both the preferred stock and investment-grade bond indices over the full-year 2022 period. The chart does include the beneficial impact of the distributions paid by all three funds and it clearly shows that preferred stocks underperformed bonds even after adjusting for the higher yields of preferred stocks. The fact that this has not been the case in 2024 year-to-date could suggest that preferred stocks are poised for a decline in the very near future. When we combine that with the fact that this fund's shares have been outperforming its portfolio recently, the fund might be riskier than it was only a few short months ago. Potential investors may want to take this into account before purchasing shares of the fund.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. This makes a great deal of sense considering the strategy that the fund employs to achieve this objective. The website itself is not especially clear on the strategy that the fund will employ, but its fact sheet does provide a pretty good explanation:

The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. Preferred and other income securities are issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies like banks, insurance companies, REITs, other diversified financials as well as utility, energy, pipeline, and telecommunications companies.

Preferred securities work very much like bonds that have no maturity date. In short, the overwhelming majority of their investment returns will be provided via direct payments to their owners. In this case, that owner would be the fund itself. These dividend payments provide a source of income for the fund and in most cases, the yields paid by preferred stocks are higher than the yields paid by bonds issued by the same company. As such, the fund's current income objective works pretty well. However, its long-term capital appreciation objective does not make as much sense because preferred stocks do not deliver long-term capital appreciation as they have no connection to the growth and prosperity of the issuing company.

While it is true that preferred stocks will go up in price as interest rates decline, there is a limit as to how far they can rise because interest rates will never go below a specified level. As such, the potential for long-term capital appreciation simply does not exist with preferred stocks, but it could be possible for the fund to earn some trading profits from these securities.

The quote above, which comes from the fund's fact sheet, states that the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund invests in both preferred stock and "other income-producing securities," which suggests that it might also purchase bonds, mezzanine debt, senior loans, or something similar. However, right now the fund is entirely invested in preferred stock:

Fund Fact Sheet

The three asset weightings in the above table add up to 100%, so the three types of preferred stock shown in the table account for all of the fund's assets. This is a bit different than what we saw the last time that we discussed this fund, as its semi-annual report specifically stated that the fund did have a small allocation to corporate bonds. The fund's annual report says the same thing, although it does place the fund's allocation to corporate bonds at lower than we saw mid-year:

Asset Type Annual Report Stated Weight Semi-Annual Report Stated Weight Exchange-Traded Funds 0.9% N/A Preferred Stock - Exchange Traded 12.6% 13.4% Preferred Stock - Over The Counter 133.7% 136.7% Corporate Bonds 0.3% 0.6% Short-Term Investments 3.3% 2.5% Click to enlarge

One of the takeaways from this is that the fund did sell off some of the bonds that it held during the second half of 2023. There are only two bonds listed in the annual report's schedule of investments but there are three listed in the semi-annual report. The fund obviously sold off all of its banking sector bonds at some point in the second half of 2023 based on the changes between the two reports.

The schedule of investments provided in the annual report shows the fund's assets as of December 31, 2023, and the fact sheet carries the same date. Thus, the numbers provided in the fact sheet's asset allocation chart above are clearly rounded. The fund is not entirely invested in preferred stock, but it is pretty close.

The one surprising thing that we see here is that the fund appears to have sold off some of its preferred securities during the second half of the year and did not replace them. The annual report shows a much higher cash balance than the semi-annual report and it accounts for a greater proportion of the fund's total assets. The fund's portfolio as a whole did grow over the period as well, as its total securities holdings increased by more than its cash balances but clearly, it appears that the fund tried to take a little risk off of the table during the period. That may not have been a bad decision considering that many fixed-income securities were overpriced at the start of this year.

In previous articles on preferred stock closed-end funds, I pointed out that many of these funds are very heavily invested in the banking sector. There is a very good reason for that, which I explained in the previous article on this fund:

It is not unusual for a fund that focuses on preferred stocks to be heavily invested in the banking sector. This is because banks are by far the biggest issuers of preferred stock due to international banking regulations. In short, regulations require that banks maintain a certain percentage of their assets in the form of Tier one capital. Tier one capital is that portion of a bank's total assets that are not simultaneously a liability to someone else, such as a depositor or creditor. When regulations require a bank to increase its Tier one capital, it must issue either common stock or preferred stock. Most banks will opt to issue preferred stock in order to avoid diluting the common stockholders. As companies in other sectors do not have these regulations, they usually issue debt when they need to raise capital as debt is much cheaper than preferred stock.

The Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund is no exception to this rule about preferred stock funds having an outsized exposure to the banking sector. As we can see here, 58% of this fund's assets are invested in securities issued by banks:

Fund Fact Sheet

This is a very similar weighting to the 58.77% weighting that the fund had to the banking sector the last time that we discussed it. This is something that may concern some investors, especially now that the Federal Reserve has shut down the emergency bank support program that began following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last Spring. The fear is that because interest rates are still much higher than they were back in 2020 and 2021, banks are still sitting on large unrealized losses on the bonds that they bought in those years. In addition, many regional banks are sitting on troubled loans to the commercial real estate sector that has yet to recover from the loss of tenants that occurred during and immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. There could be some reasons to believe that this sector will never recover as the trend towards remote work continues and rising crime in several American cities has frightened workers from making the commute to downtown areas.

However, the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund is somewhat less exposed to the banking sector than the preferred stock index. The iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF lists a 73.77% weighting towards financial institutions on its website:

BlackRock

The iShares product appears to be considering insurance companies to be financial institutions. If we proceed with that assumption, we still see that the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund only has 70% of its assets invested in financial institutions as opposed to 73.77% of the index fund. Thus, it appears that this fund is underweight to these companies relative to the index.

It is also pretty important to note that the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation will probably do something to prevent an epidemic of bank failures in a worst-case scenario resulting from either commercial real estate loan defaults or depositors withdrawing large amounts of their money from the banking system. The financial crisis of 2007 to 2009 as well as the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in 2023 showed us that governments are generally willing to pull out all of the stops when it comes to saving banks from any serious problems. There is no reason to expect that to change, so the fact that this fund is heavily invested in bank preferred stock is probably nothing that we really need to worry about.

For the most part, the largest positions in the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund are large global banks. There are a few utilities and real estate companies in the mix, though. Here they are:

Fund Fact Sheet

There have been a few changes to the fund's largest positions since the last time that we discussed the fund. Perhaps the most important of these is that the fund removed two interest rate swaps and a preferred stock issue from First Horizon Bank (FHN) from the largest holdings in the fund. In their place, we have preferred stock issues from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), UBS Group (UBS), and Southern California Edison (EIX). These are quite a few changes considering that only three months have passed since the date of the prior article, and the removal of the interest rate swaps is surprising. One of the major selling points of this fund is that it hedged its interest rate risk with respect to its leverage. Basically, this fund was using interest rate swaps to protect itself from suffering the adverse effects that rising interest rates would have on its net investment income. There have been a few other closed-end funds that were forced to reduce their distributions just because the interest rate on the fund's own borrowings rose rapidly over the last few years and applied negative pressure to the fund's net investment income. The removal of these swaps from the fund's largest positions might suggest that it is not hedging its interest exposure to the same extent as it previously was.

The fund's annual report confirms that the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund did reduce its interest rate hedging during the second half of the year. The annual report's schedule of investments shows the following swaps held on December 31, 2023:

Fund Annual Report

Here are the swaps that it held on June 30, 2023:

Fund Semi-Annual Report

We can indeed see that the fund appears to have reduced its hedging activity during the second half of the year. However, it is still hedging its interest rate risk, which could give it an advantage over those funds that do not use such hedges, especially if the Federal Reserve increases rates at its next meeting. The market is not expecting such a move, but if oil prices keep rising then inflation may come in much hotter than expected and the central bank could have no choice left but to try and slow the economy with more rate hikes.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund employs leverage as a means of boosting the effective yield that it earns from its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase preferred stock and bonds. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, that will normally be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage because that would expose us to too much risk. I do not usually like a fund's leverage to exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 34.50% of its portfolio. This is slightly lower than the 34.61% leverage that it had at the time of our previous discussion. After all, the fund's net asset value has increased since the publication date of the previous article. We can see that here:

Bar Chart

As we can see, the fund's net asset value per share has increased by 3.76% since the date of our previous discussion of the fund. All else being equal, this will result in the fund's leverage as a percentage of the portfolio being lower than it was previously. This is exactly what we see here.

As some readers may note, the fund's net asset value per share has increased by less than the fund's share price over the past three months. This was hinted at later and it is something that we will want to pay attention to in our discussion about the fund's valuation later in this article.

Here is how the leverage of this fund compares to that of its peers:

Fund Current Leverage Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income fund 34.50% First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund 33.43% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund 38.00% John Hancock Preferred Income Fund 37.93% Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund 37.82% Click to enlarge

As we can see, the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a slightly lower level of leverage than many of its peers. This is something that risk-averse investors should be able to appreciate as it should lower the fund's level of risk relative to that of its peers. The fund is still above the one-third level of assets that we would ordinarily prefer it to be under, but fixed-income funds can typically carry a higher level of leverage than equity funds because their assets are somewhat less volatile.

Overall, this fund is probably okay with respect to its leverage. It is not vastly over the one-third maximum level that we prefer, and it is lower than most of its peers.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund is to provide its shareholders with a high level of current income. In pursuance of this objective, it invests its assets into a portfolio that primarily consists of preferred stock, which delivers the majority of its investment return in the form of direct payments to its owners. In this case, that owner is the fund, and it collects these payments on behalf of its investors. The fund combines this money with any capital gains that it manages to realize by trading preferred stock and exploiting the price changes that typically accompany interest rate movements. The fund also borrows money in order to allow it to collect payments from more preferred stock than it would be able to control solely with its own equity capital, which boosts its income to the extent of the difference between the yield on preferred stock and the interest rate that it has to pay on the borrowed money. The fund then pays out all of the money that it earns from these various sources to its investors, net of its expenses. When we consider the relatively high yields available from preferred stock, we can make the assumption that this should allow the fund's shares to boast a fairly high yield.

This is indeed the case as the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1310 per share ($1.572 per share annually), which gives it a 7.85% yield at the current price. As we saw in the introduction, this is a respectable yield, but it is still quite a bit lower than that of many of its peers. The fund's long-term distribution history is also not particularly impressive as it has cut its payout three times since inception with no increases:

CEF Connect

The most recent distribution cut came in the middle of last year, causing investors to suffer an income decline at a time when inflation was ravaging the nation and the prices of most goods and services were surging rapidly. The fund's overall history seems almost certain to be a turn-off for any investor who is seeking to earn a safe and consistent level of income from the assets in their portfolios, although this fund has still been better than the Flaherty & Crumrine preferred stock funds in terms of consistency. It is overall not surprising that the fund has had to reduce its distribution recently, as the reversal of the Federal Reserve's longstanding zero-interest rate policy caused most closed-end funds investing in fixed-income securities to suffer realized or unrealized losses over the past two years. This one was certainly no exception as we saw in the previous article.

With that said, the fund's distribution history is not necessarily the most important thing for new investors today. This is because a new investor will receive the current distribution at the current yield and will not be adversely affected by actions that the fund had to take in the past. The most important thing for a new investor is how well the fund can sustain its current distribution going forward. Let us investigate this.

Fortunately, we have a relatively recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report available for the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. A link to this report was provided earlier in this article. This is a newer report than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, which is quite nice to see. This is because this report will include information about the fund's performance over the summer and fall months of 2023, which are two periods that were not included in the previous report. These periods were characterized by rising long-term interest rates that generally punished fixed-income security prices as various market participants began to accept that the Federal Reserve was not going to pivot in 2023. That resulted in realized and unrealized losses for holders of these securities as that realization meant that security prices were far too high. This report should give us a good idea of how well the fund handled that situation and the extent of the losses that its investors experienced.

For the full-year period, the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund received $48,755,298 in interest and $7,669,165 in dividends net of foreign withholding taxes. This gives the fund a total investment income of $56,424,463 for the full-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $30,559,103 available for shareholders. That was, unfortunately, not enough to cover the $46,410,437 that the fund actually distributed to its investors over the period. At first glance, this will almost certainly be concerning as we would ordinarily prefer a fixed-income fund such as this one to fully cover its distributions using its net investment income.

However, there are other methods through which the fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover its distributions. For example, the fund might be able to earn some capital gains by trading securities following a decline in the market interest rate. After all, preferred stock prices usually go up when interest rates decline. Realized capital gains are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they clearly do result in money coming into the fund that could be paid out.

The fund had mixed success at earning money via these alternative sources. For the full-year period, it reported net realized losses of $48,491,956 but these were fully offset by $56,872,588 in net unrealized capital gains. Overall, the fund's net assets declined by $7,470,702 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. The fund clearly failed to cover its distributions during the period.

This is quite concerning as it represents the second year in a row for which the fund failed to cover its distributions. Over the full-year 2022 period, the fund's net assets declined by a much larger $131,357,420 after considering all inflows and outflows. This certainly explains the distribution cut that we saw last year, as the fund is clearly struggling to cover its payout.

The fund's net asset value is up year-to-date, which tells us that it has managed to cover all of the distributions that it has paid out so far. However, there is still more risk with respect to the direction of interest rates than the market seems to appreciate. If the market is wrong and inflationary pressures continue then the price of the securities held by this fund could fall and pressure its ability to sustain the distribution. For now, though, it appears that this fund is okay.

Valuation

As of April 2, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a net asset value of $21.26 per share but the shares currently trade at $20.06 each. This gives the fund's shares a 5.64% discount on net asset value at the current price. This is a bit higher than the 4.58% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month, so the current price appears to be reasonable.

We do see though that the fund's discount is much smaller than it was the last time that we discussed it. This is because the shares have been outperforming the actual portfolio year-to-date. New investors today are not getting as good of a deal as they got a few months ago, but the shares are still at a discount.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund is a preferred stock fund that seems to be doing a reasonably good job at navigating the challenging fixed-income environment that has existed over the past few years. The fund's recent share price performance is misleading though, as its portfolio has not justified the gains that the shares have experienced. Preferred stocks in general have also exhibited some strange behaviors as they have not declined along with bonds year-to-date. This could suggest that both this fund and preferred stocks in general will decline in the near future if the Federal Reserve disappoints with respect to interest rates, which is a real risk.

I am going to maintain the "hold" rating on Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. If the Federal Reserve sticks to its guidance of three interest rate cuts, then this fund could be a winner over the remainder of this year. However, there are still too many risks to recommend that investors rush out and buy it right now.