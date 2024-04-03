Verve Therapeutics: An Update On Human CRISPR

DNY59

I wrote here almost two years ago about Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) and their plans to try human trials of a single-base editing CRISPR therapy. That post will give you plenty of background, but the short version is that Verve is targeting patients with genetically-driven high cholesterol levels, and they are making a single A-to-G change in the gene for the PCSK9 protein. That one is by now a well-known cardiovascular drug target, and there is abundant evidence that inactivating or depleting that protein can have a strong effect on cholesterol levels (and particularly levels of LDL). That evidence starts with a few rare human cases of natural knockout mutations, and goes on through several modes of drug therapy.

It's a solid target, which is a solid choice for an untried-in-humans therapeutic mode like selective base editing. Being able to call your shots to that degree is an idea with a lot of promise, but stepping in to rewrite cellular genomes on the fly in real patients is obviously not something that anyone has much experience in. With PCSK9 the mechanistic outcome of successful base editing is not really in doubt, because we know just what it looks like when PCSK9 function is ablated. That leaves all the uncertainty up to the method! And even there, some pharmacokinetic risk is already lessened, since for PCSK9 you'd want to be editing liver cells, and that's where all these exotic technologies are going to pile up when you inject them, anyway! So it really is a well-chosen proving ground.

Well, Verve announced their results yesterday, and it's a glass half-full story. They say that they've dosed 13 patients so far, six of them at the 0.45 mg/kg level. That was presumably the most effective (highest?) dose, because the press release says nothing about the other seven. But the first five of those six showed strong and significant cholesterol lowering, from 21% to 73% at 28 days after dosing, with the longest-running patient still responding at 270 days. That fits with the company's hope that this could be a one-and-done therapy - the edited cells will pass on this new genomic profile as they divide, naturally, and a patient should (in theory) be fixed for life.

That's the good news. The bad news is that the sixth patient showed elevated ALT liver enzyme levels along with severe thrombocytopenia after their dose. That's evidence of liver damage - fortunately, these resolved after several days with steroid treatment, and there appear to have been no other signs of damage (such as bleeding events). But one out of six showing this sort of trouble is obviously unacceptably high for a real-world therapy, and Verve has announced that they're suspending enrollment in the trial. Odds are excellent that this suspension will be permanent; it's hard to think of why it would ever restart.

Another good reason for that is that the company has a second PCSK9 editing therapy in the works (Verve-102). This one targets the gene in the exact same way, but it uses a different lipid nanoparticle delivery mix. There's a different ionizable lipid in there this time, one that has already been used in other human dosing without incident. This one also incorporates the carbohydrate derivative GalNAc, which is well-known to be picked up by at least two different receptor systems that are concentrated in hepatocytes. This should improve the hepatic delivery overall, and I'm sure that Verve is hoping to be able to use a lower dose for even more side effect avoidance.

These look like just the sort of changes one would want to make. It might be more by-the-numbers to do the new-ionizable-lipid one alone and have the new-lipid-plus-GalNAc in a separate trial of its own, but you only get a certain number of shots at this sort of thing. That is illustrated by the pounding that Verve's stock took yesterday on this news (down over 30% to what I believe is a new low). But really, this is just the sort of thing that you can expect to have happen with out-on-the-edge therapeutic ideas like this. You don't want to see it, and you certainly don't have to like it when it happens, and you'd better have some backup plans ready (as Verve did in this case), but anyone who thought that an adverse like this couldn't happen was delusional.

It looks like the company has a good shot with the second candidate, but just as before, you've got to dose patients and see what happens. I wish everyone involved good luck, and I remind investors and onlookers that some good luck is always necessary in this business no matter how amazingly technological we all get!

