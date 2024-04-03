Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GE Aerospace: GE Is Dead, Long Live GE

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
538 Followers

Summary

  • With the spin-off of its power divison Vernova, GE has completed its half a decade restructuring program, resulting in a streamlined entity fully focused on the attractive Aerospace market.
  • With the largest installed base and at peak profitability, current-gen engines including the best-selling CFM56 provide a highly profitable aftermarket sales stream that can last well into the 2030s.
  • With strong earnings visibility from rollout of next-gen and margin expansion as LEAP and GEnx mature, I see a credible runway for GE to deliver MDD EPS growth through 28E.
  • Management is highly committed to reward shareholders, I expect a ~0.8% initial dividend yield and total buyback potential worth ~9% of current capitalization through 26E.
  • I believe excellent fundamentals support 21% further upside on a 25.0x 26E FCF multiple. Initiate at Overweight with a $164 YE24 price target.
New General Electric logo installed on former Alstom building

creisinger

The old behemoth that was General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 90s and 2000s and that legendary CEO Jack Welch built is no more. Headed by CEO Larry Culp who took over a debt-ridden, bloated and inefficient entity in 2018, GE has completed

This article was written by

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
538 Followers
Finance professional with experience across investment banking and capital markets with a great passion for fundamental long-only investing. Sector agnostic but a special emphasis on the global oil patch and aerospace & defense.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News