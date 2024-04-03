Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Investment Thesis

The iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) features a 22.25% three-year dividend growth rate, making it a compelling buy for DGI investors. However, as the saying goes, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. That's certainly the case with DIVB, as a December 2022 strategy change renders the dividend growth rates below meaningless.

Seeking Alpha

However, that doesn't mean DIVB won't deliver decent dividend growth moving forward. Today, I will demonstrate that DIVB ranks quite well on dividend growth, dividend consistency, and dividend yield compared to most large-cap value ETFs, and its robust diversification features indicate it indeed can be a "core" holding for value investors. While there are some flaws to discuss, particularly regarding earnings growth estimates and dividend safety features, DIVB deserves a spot on your watchlist alongside other established funds like the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), and the Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV). I look forward to comparing DIVB's performance and fundamentals with these three ETFs in more detail and answering any questions you might have in the comments section afterward.

DIVB Overview

Strategy Discussion

DIVB tracks the Morningstar U.S. Dividend and Buyback Index, selecting stocks based on total shareholder yield. Total shareholder yield includes a company's trailing twelve-month dividend yield and the average buyback yield over the prior eight quarters. Additional screens include the following:

Be included in the Morningstar US Market Index

Have a total shareholder yield above 0.1%

Have a total shareholder yield not in the top 5% of eligible securities

The last screen is designed to push out deeply-valued yield traps. The 5% screen is low compared to other funds like VIG, which filters out the top 25% of eligible securities (15% for current constituents). DIVB's approach improves dividend yield while sacrificing dividend safety. I believe 5% is negligible, as that only filters out high-yielding REITs, a sector VIG already excludes.

The Index strategy changed in December 2022, and one new feature was the inclusion of securities that constitute 50% of the total shareholder payout dollars of the selection universe compared to 90% previously. Constituents are weighted based on total shareholder payout dollars, and the following graphic briefly summarizes the selection process:

Morningstar

The weighting scheme is similar to WisdomTree's domestic dividend ETFs, except that DIVB's Index uses total shareholder payout dollars instead of dividend dollars. This approach tends to assign higher weights to larger companies, as they distribute more cash to shareholders even if their yields are comparatively low. The switch from 90% to 50% also eliminated low-yielding stocks like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL), which formed 11.30% of the portfolio before the strategy change. I'm confident the strategy change was made with this in mind, as many investors find it odd to see low-yielding stocks in dividend ETFs.

Performance Analysis

Since January 2023, the first month following its strategy change, DIVB has gained 22.90% compared to 21.98%, 10.93%, and 27.06% for VIG, SCHD, and FDVV, respectively. All three ETFs lagged behind the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), but that's primarily due to the success of the Magnificent Seven (MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA). There's no indication that the same level of success will continue into 2024, and besides, SPY has different investment objectives, so it's not an appropriate benchmark.

Portfolio Visualizer

DIVB's 13.29% gain in 2023 ranked #34/86 in the large-cap value category. Through Q1 2024, DIVB's 9.02% total return ranks #31/97, and among those with dividend yields above 2.50%, DIVB ranks #6/31 since January 2023, so these results are pretty solid.

DIVB Analysis

Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

The following table highlights DIVB's sector exposures alongside VIG, SCHD, and FDVV. DIVB and FDVV are the best-diversified of the group, but DIVB arguably has the edge because it has exposure to every sector.

Morningstar

DIVB is also well-diversified at the company level, with its top ten holdings totaling 28.10% of the portfolio. Cisco Systems (CSCO) is the largest holding, at 4.70%, and offers an impressive 5.82% total shareholder yield.

iShares

Broadcom (AVGO) is DIVB's #2 holding. As discussed here, the stock was dropped last month from SCHD due to its low dividend yield. However, it should remain in DIVB for quite some time, as AVGO's buyback yield (1.70%) exceeds its trailing dividend yield (1.46%). It's a nice demonstration of how the total shareholder yield strategy works.

DIVB Rankings By Metric

Seeking Alpha provides Dividend Safety, Growth, Yield, and Consistency grades for nearly every U.S. stock. Below are the grades for CSCO (the top weighted holding in DIVB).

Seeking Alpha

These grades aren't available for ETFs, but we can derive them since an ETF is just a basket of individual stocks. I've done that for about 850 ETFs, including 97 in the large-cap value category. Here is how DIVB ranks:

Dividend Safety: 7.50/10 (#50/97)

Dividend Growth: 7.34/10 (#39/97)

Dividend Yield: 6.10/10 (#25/97)

Dividend Consistency: 7.89/10 (#30/97)

These scores suggest DIVB is average dividend safety and above average on dividend growth, dividend yield, and dividend consistency. In other words, it's well-rounded. In contrast, VIG ranks #96/97 on dividend yield, and SCHD ranks #73/97 on dividend safety. FDVV is also well-rounded, offering slightly better dividend safety in exchange for less dividend yield.

DIVB Fundamentals By Company

While DIVB is a solid dividend-paying ETF, dividend investors should also focus on growth metrics since healthy growth rates are required to drive future dividend growth and total returns. Considering that, let's examine the following table highlighting selected fundamental metrics for DIVB's top 25 holdings, which total 47.72% of the portfolio.

The Sunday Investor

Here are four observations:

1. Growth rates have substantially declined for most U.S. stocks over the last three years. To illustrate, only 58/609 size and style ETFs have one-year sales and earnings per share growth rates greater than their three-year growth rates. Furthermore, none are in the value category, which makes sense. Value investing involves buying stocks whose price is below fair value. However, it's also true that these stocks' share prices are depressed because their growth rates have declined substantially.

We can use each fund's three- and one-year trailing earnings per share growth rates to derive the annualized growth from 2021-2022. As shown, the drop is vast for all four ETFs (2021 / 2022 / 2023):

DIVB: 20.26% / 20.62% / -3.39%

VIG: 15.60% / 15.60% / 7.12%

SCHD: 17.08% / 17.08% / -7.32%

FDVV: 27.65% / 27.65% / 4.64%

DIVB and SCHD's constituents delivered negative earnings growth last year, which is a red flag for me. Moreover, expectations are low for the next twelve months (2.07% and -0.97%), so if dividend growth is part of your strategy, I believe VIG and FDVV are better options.

2. DIVB's Index dividend yield is 3.06%, and after deducting the fund's 0.05% expense ratio, the expected dividend yield is 3.01%. In comparison, the expected dividend yields for VIG, SCHD, and FDVV are 1.78%, 3.78%, and 3.00%, respectively. Since an ETF's expense ratio directly impacts dividend yield, it should be low. I find this to be the case with all four of these ETFs, while I try to steer investors away from higher-fee products like the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) and the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM).

3. DIVB trades at 17.26x forward earnings using the simple weighted average method or 14.76x using the harmonic weighted average method. This valuation ranks #33/97 in the large-cap value category and, as shown above, is about 3-5 points below FDVV and VIG and one point more than SCHD.

4. DIVB's 15.23% weighted average free cash flow margin figure ranks #17/97, though it doesn't rank as well on other profitability measures like:

Return on Equity: #39/97

Return on Assets: #47/97

Return on Total Capital: #40/97

Debt-Equity: #73/97

Debt-Free Cash Flow: #42/97

Interest Coverage: #71/97

Overall Profit Score: #40/97

The debt measures are somewhat concerning, so DIVB should benefit from decreasing interest rates. However, in prepared remarks last month, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell made clear that policymakers wanted more confidence inflation was moving toward the 2% target rate before cuts were appropriate. While also acknowledging that waiting too long to cut rates could "unduly weaken economic activity and employment," value investors should prepare for rates to remain higher for longer. For me, that means limiting exposure to high-debt stocks. VIG has the best debt metrics of the four ETFs discussed today, so it's a solid play for this scenario.

Investment Recommendation

DIVB is a well-diversified core dividend fund that yields 3.01% at current prices. My analysis revealed solid dividend growth, dividend yield, and dividend consistency scores compared to other large-cap value ETFs. Still, DIVB ranks below-average on dividend safety and estimated earnings growth and holds stocks with above-average debt loads. The ETF has done reasonably well since its Index change in December 2022. However, I'm concerned with the sharp decline in earnings growth rates since three years ago, so I'm more comfortable with higher-growth funds with a value-lean like VIG and FDVV. Therefore, I've assigned a "hold" rating to DIVB, and I look forward to answering your questions in the comments section below.