Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Braze: Sales Slowdown Is Because Of Change In Sales Strategy

Apr. 03, 2024 3:32 PM ETBraze, Inc. (BRZE) Stock
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
907 Followers

Summary

  • Braze's 4Q24 revenue and subscription revenue grew 33% y/y, in line with expectations.
  • The slowdown in growth in FY25 is attributed to a change in sales strategy, but growth is expected to accelerate back to 30%.
  • Braze's focus on capturing enterprise demand and upselling, along with product innovation in AI, are expected to support future growth.

Mixed Race Marketing Team Brainstorming For A New Product Release

AzmanL

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy as I believed Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) would continue to see >30% growth after reviewing how BRZE 3Q24 performance. I am reiterating my buy rating

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
907 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BRZE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRZE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRZE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News