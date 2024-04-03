Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Service Sector Price Pressures Cool As Activity Slows

Summary

  • The March ISM services index was weaker than predicted while price pressures moderated to four-year lows.
  • With employment remaining in contraction territory this report should boost the case for interest rate cuts, but the breakdown in the relationship with official data means the Federal Reserve will remain wary of moving too soon.
  • The details show business activity holding steady at decent levels, but new orders cooled below the six-month average while employment remains in contraction territory as the backlog of orders fell markedly.

A chef is cooking in his restaurant"s kitchen

FilippoBacci

By James Knightley

ISM reports cooling activity and inflation in the service sector

The March ISM services index is weaker than expected, falling to 51.4 from 52.6 and coming in below the 52.8 consensus. Out of the 52 forecasts submitted

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.69K Followers
