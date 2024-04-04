Lessons Learned: Everybody Plays A Fool

SIphotography

I’m taking us back to 1972 to begin this article. Back to the days of bell-bottomed pants, fall-colored fashions, and The Brady Bunch.

PBS began broadcasting that year. New York City transit fares skyrocketed from $0.30 to $0.35 per passenger per trip. And President Richard Nixon made his historic trip to Beijing, China.

On the musical side of life, Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water,” Rod Stewart’s “You Wear It Well,” and Elton John’s “Rocket Man” all topped the charts. As did The Main Ingredient’s “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the lyrics of which go like:

According to Wikipedia, which I don’t mind quoting for this kind of thing, the song was “the group’s highest charting hit single, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the fall of 1972.” And it even got a Grammy nomination despite losing out to “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” by Motown.

Incidentally, the song was rereleased as a cover in 1991 by Aaron Neville, where it hit No. 8. Apparently, the concept can span generations.

Everybody really does play the fool.

There’s More Than One Way to Be Foolish

There are plenty of other songs about falling for the wrong person.

“Run Around Sue” in 1961 (hardly the first song ever written on the subject, but one that comes to mind nonetheless)…

“I Will Always Love You” by first Dolly Parton and then Whitney Houston in 1992’s movie, The Bodyguard…

"Bye, Bye, Bye" by N’Snyc in 2000…

“We Can’t Be Friends” by Ariana Grande today.

And I’m sure there are similar songs in other cultures around the world. It’s just that universal of a problem.

But in my opinion, there should be just as many songs about playing the fool in business ventures and investments. Because that happens all the time too.

I’ve partnered with people who made poor choices. The news is filled with similar stories. And I’ve made too many mistakes myself.

Brad Plays the Fool for $500, please…

Back in my landlord days, I owned some great shopping centers in high-value locations. This meant I usually had a strong roster of tenants.

Even so, there was turnover and missed monthly revenue due to leasing gaps here and there. Which is why I decided to take myself on as a tenant for select spaces.

By that, I mean I became a franchisee for both Papa Johns and Athlete’s Foot, an ultimately foolhardy business decision. Just because I ate Papa Johns’ pizza and shopped at Athlete’s Foot did not make me qualified to run them.

That should have been obvious, right? Yet I figured I wouldn’t be actually managing the shops myself. I’d just pay the bills and collect the profits.

But boy, was I wrong. I learned that lesson very quickly.

If You Don’t Understand – in Detail – What You’re Getting Into, Don’t Get Into It

Here’s what I found out about running retail: You tend to work with teenagers. And teenagers are unreliable.

This shouldn’t have surprised me as much as it did, but it did nonetheless. I was constantly struggling with employee issues I never imagined.

It was an enormous hassle. And while I did make money, it wasn’t even close to being worth the time I spent. That’s why I’ll never try to operate my own retail shops again.

I’ll stick with what I know.

While it was a painful lesson learned both during my franchisee experience and after I lost those stores, I’m glad for the experience in the end. Because it was so disastrous that I’m now intensely and eternally aware of the need to stick with what I know.

This applies to investing as well as business ventures.

Too many people buy into whatever’s trending just because it’s trending. They hear the words “artificial intelligence,” for example, and put their money down. Or they see that Bitcoin is flying, so they pile into its cheaper competitors, certain those currency options will pay off, too.

This could work out just fine. The concept of “dumb luck” exists for a reason, after all.

But you’re at much greater risk of only qualifying for the first part of that term – as in the “dumb” part – when you blindly invest. You’re much more likely to buy too much of a stock when you’re running on feelings instead of facts…

To buy at unsustainable prices…

And/or to panic-sell.

These issues alone, much less combined, can and do cost investors significant chunks of change every year. That’s why, if I don’t research something and understand what I find, I don’t put my money into it.

It’s as simple as that.

Don’t play the fool!

Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires commercial properties across the globe, with a focus on sale-leaseback (“SLB”) deals involving net leased properties that are mission critical to operations and primarily leased to a single-tenant across the United States and Europe.

GNL internalized its advisory and property management teams in connection with its merger with Necessity Retail REIT (RTL) in September of last year. The combined company has become the third largest publicly traded net lease REIT that has a global footprint, with a 66.8 million SF portfolio consisting of 1,296 properties that are 96% leased with a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 6.8 years.

GNL leases its properties to over 800 tenants operating across 94 industries. Approximately 80% of its straight-line rent (“SLR”) is derived from the U.S. and Canada, while the remaining 20% comes from Europe.

The company receives around 58% of its SLR from tenants that are investment-grade rated or have an implied investment-grade rating, and its top 10 tenants makes up roughly 21% of its SLR.

Industrial & distribution represents 32% of the company’s portfolio, while multi-tenant retail makes up 27%, single-tenant retail makes up 21% and single-tenant office properties make up 20% of the REIT’s portfolio.

Additionally, 78% of the portfolio has contractual rent increases at an average rate of 1.3% annually.

GNL - IR

Global Net Lease is junk rated by S&P Global with a BB credit rating and is highly leveraged with a market cap of approximately $1.8 billion and roughly $5.5 billion in total debt, or a total debt to total enterprise value of 78.41%.

The company has a high leverage ratio with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 8.4x, and a low coverage ratio with an interest coverage ratio of 2.4x. Plus the company’s debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.8% and a weighted average term to maturity of 3.2 years.

At the end of 2023, the company had approximately $136.0 million of liquidity, but over 20% of its outstanding debt matures by 2025. This will likely force the company to refinance at higher rates.

GNL - IR

GNL has only achieved positive growth in its adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) once since 2017, and that was only +1% growth in 2018.

Back in 2017, the company generated $2.10 per share in AFFO, but that has steadily deteriorated, and at the end of 2023 the company reported AFFO per share of $1.40.

AFFO per share fell by -16% in 2023 and is expected to fall another -6% in 2024.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT©)

It should be no surprise that the company has not been able to sustain its dividend given its deteriorating earnings. GNL did not increase its dividend in 2017 or 2018, but then cut it by -16.67% in 2019, before the pandemic.

In 2020, the company cut the dividend again by -2.39% and then cut it by nearly -8.0% the following year. GNL maintained its dividend in 2022 at $1.60 per share, but then cut it last year by almost -3.0%, to $1.554 per share.

To add insult to injury the company just announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share, down from $0.354 per share paid in the previous quarter, representing a dividend cut of more than -22%.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT©)

I hate to be the guy that says, “I told you so,” but we wrote 2 articles so far in 2024 warning that GNL could likely cut its dividend. The excerpt below is from our article “8 REITs That Could Cut The Cheese.”

iREIT©

After the company’s most recent cut, it now pays a dividend yield of 14.32%, but ended 2023 with an AFFO payout ratio of 111.00%. The payout ratio should improve in 2024 due to its most recent dividend cut, but earnings / AFFO per share is expected to fall by 6% in 2024 so the sustainability of its new, latest reduced dividend remains to be seen.

The company is trading at a P/AFFO of 5.57x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 9.05x. Due to the discounted valuation we rate GNL a speculative buy, but it is not for the risk adverse and should be looked at as a speculative play.

We rate Global Net Lease a Spec Buy.

FAST Graphs

EPR Properties

EPR Properties (EPR) is a net lease REIT that invests in a portfolio of diversified experiential properties that promote out of home leisure, social, and recreational experiences.

Some of the company’s target experiential property types include movie theaters, golf driving ranges, RV resorts, ski resorts, museums, zoos, amusement parks, concert venues, and fitness centers.

EPR has a market cap of approximately $3.1 billion and a 19.8 million SF experiential portfolio that consists of the following property types:

166 Movie Theaters

58 Eat & Play Centers

23 Attractions (waterparks / amusement parks)

11 Ski Resorts

7 Lodging Properties

20 Fitness Centers

1 Gaming Property

3 Cultural Centers (Zoos / Museums).

At the end of 2023, the company’s experiential portfolio represented 93% of the company’s investments and was 99% leased.

In addition to its experiential portfolio, the company owns an education portfolio consisting of private schools and early childhood education centers. As of its most recent update, EPR intends to dispose of its educational portfolio.

EPR - IR

As most of my subscribers probably know, I like experiential real estate, in particular gaming / casino properties that have high-barriers-to-entry and are not easily replaced.

However, one exception I have is movie theaters, which just so happens to be EPR’s largest property type.

Experiential properties are tricky.

On one hand, they are the ultimate hedge against e-commerce, but on the other, by their very nature the properties are not fungible and tend to be single-purpose assets.

Now, this can be a good thing if your experiential real estate just so happens to be an iconic trophy property like Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip, which is virtually irreplaceable and mission critical to the operator’s business.

This can also be a bad thing if your non-fungible property is a car wash or oil lube. In this case, you would need to find an operator in one of these same industries to re-lease the property.

Movie theaters are not as specialized as an oil lube or car wash, but they are not as basic as a 4x4 box with vinyl flooring, either.

Additionally, as an experiential asset, movie theaters do not provide the same hedge against e-commerce as a casino or ski resort since more and more people are adopting streaming services.

While movie theaters continue to recover from the pandemic, it remains to be seen what impact the proliferation of streaming services will ultimately have on the industry.

Box office sales have improved each year since 2020, but still have a ways to go before getting back to 2019 levels. For the trailing-twelve-months (“TTM”) as of September 2023, box office sales reached $8.8 billion, compared to $11.4 billion for the year-end 2019.

EPR - IR

The company has a solid leverage ratio with a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.3x and a reasonable coverage ratio with a fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.2x.

Additionally, the company has a net debt to gross assets ratio of ~39.0% and a long-term debt to capital ratio of 52.80%.

The company’s debt is 99% unsecured, and all of its debt is either fixed rate or fixed through interest rate swaps with a W.A. interest rate of 4.3% and a W.A. term to maturity of 4.25 years.

Approximately $137 million of its outstanding debt matures in 2024, and the company had $78.1 million of cash on hand and full availability on its $1.0 billion credit revolver.

EPR - IR

Since 2017, the company has had an average AFFO growth rate of 1.23%. EPR achieved positive AFFO growth in 2017 and 2018, but AFFO fell by -12% in 2019 and then fell by -65% in 2020.

The company has since rebounded, with AFFO increasing by 72% in 2021 and 50% in 2022, but nonetheless AFFO per share in 2023 was only $0.11 cents higher than it was back in 2017.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT©)

The company’s dividend has shown a similar trajectory with a compound dividend “growth” rate of negative -2.14% over the last 7 years. Once again, we see the company increased its dividend in 2017, 2018, and 2019, but then had to cut it by ~66% in 2020.

As with earnings, the dividend has been recovering but still has a ways to go. In 2017 the company paid a dividend of $4.08 per share, compared to 2023 when the dividend rate came in at $3.30 per share.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT©)

Currently the stock pays an 8.18% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 63.22% and trades at a P/AFFO of 8.15x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 12.61x.

While the stock pays a high yield that is covered by its cash flow and has solid debt metrics, we are concerned about the composition of its portfolio, in particular the company’s movie theater concentration.

We rate EPR Properties a Trim.

FAST Graphs

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is a mortgage REIT that is managed internally and has a focus on securities related to mortgage financing.

Its portfolio of debt instruments is diverse and includes agency mortgage-backed securities (“Agency MBS”), mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) and other debt securities related to residential mortgages.

The mortgage REIT operates through 3 segments:

Annaly Agency

Annaly Residential Credit

Annaly Mortgage Servicing Rights (“MSR”).

Through the company’s Agency Group it invests in Agency MBSs which are secured by a pool of residential mortgages and guaranteed by a government sponsored enterprise (“GSE”) such as Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae.

Through its Residential Credit Group the company invests in Non-Agency residential mortgages that are not backed by a GSE. NLY invests in non-agency residential mortgages through both securitized products and whole loans.

Through its Mortgage Servicing Rights Group the company invests in MSRs that give NLY the right to service loans and receive a portion of the interest payments made on the residential loans.

NLY has a market capitalization of approximately $9.7 billion and a $74.3 billion investment portfolio that generated an average yield on its interest earning assets of 4.64% during 4Q-23.

As a percentage of its capital allocation, 62% of the company’s investment portfolio is represented by investments made through its Agency Group, 20% is represented by residential credit investments, while 18% of its portfolio is represented by investments in MSRs.

NLY - IR

Annaly has had an average adjusted operating earnings per share (“EPS”) growth rate of negative -6.20% since 2017. The company has a long history of paying dividends, but its earnings are volatile and sensitive to interest rate changes, prepayment risk, and credit risk.

Adjusted operating earnings per share came in at $4.88 in 2017, compared to $2.86 per share in 2023. In 2019 EPS fell by -17%, in 2022 EPS fell by -9% and in 2023 EPS fell by a whopping -32%, going from $4.23 to just $2.86 per share.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT©)

Since 2017 the mortgage REIT has not increased its dividend once, but it has managed to cut it 4 times. NLY cut its dividend by -12.50% in 2019, then by -13.33% in 2020, then by -3.30% in 2021, and then by -26.14% last year.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT©)

Moreover, analysts expect EPS to fall by -6% in 2024 and then fall by -2% in 2025. If analysts' estimates are on the mark and the dividend is maintained at $2.60 per share, it would result in a dividend payout ratio of 97.01% in 2024 and 98.86% in 2025.

This leaves very little room for error and could potentially be a red flag for a dividend cut down the road should economic conditions worsen.

NLY’s deteriorating earnings have led to multiple dividend cuts recently and its past performance does not give me confidence in the company’s near-term outlook.

Currently the stock pays a 13.37% dividend yield and trades at a P/E of 6.91x, compared to its normal P/E ratio of 7.89x.

However, as previously mentioned, analysts expect earnings to continue to fall over the next several years, which would push the dividend payout ratio to concerning levels and would likely lead to another dividend cut.

We rate Annaly Capital Management a Sell.

FAST Graphs

Don't Get Too Cute?

I know you've heard me say this one-thousand times, but it's worth repeating...

Don't Get Too Cute

When it comes to investing, I must always stress the importance of protecting your principal at all costs.

I hate to lose money (like I did with my franchises), and I know you hate losing money in the stock market.

My primary objective (when it comes to writing here on Seeking Alpha) is to help readers stay away from dangerous investments.