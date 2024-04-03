Halfpoint/iStock via Getty Images

We are always on the hunt for beaten-down names that may have the potential for a rebound. We look over tons of valuation metrics, and examine the charts, and we also plug data into models as part of our investing group to project target entries and exits. We were asked today about Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET), which just reported earnings, to see if there was an opportunity here.

The one-year chart seems to suggest the stock may be nearing a bottom in the current trading channel. Traders may be able to swing this stock back to over $15.50, a little over the average price in this trading range. However, the growth metrics and valuation of the stock here suggest the stock is trading at a pretty fair value. In short, we do think smaller trades can be made, but we aren't too motivated to try and put out a play on it. We would rate this neutral/hold. There is not enough here to justify a buy call (outside doing so for short-term trading), but we don't see too much downside, either.

Let us discuss briefly the company and its most recent performance.

Basic background of Bassett Furniture

So, perhaps not surprisingly, this is a company that produce and sells furniture and other home fixtures. It is a rather well-established American company with a rich history, dating back it its founding in 1902 in Virginia. In its humble beginnings, Bassett Furniture started by producing wooden dressers, and has evolved into a leading retailer offering a wide range of furniture and fixtures for homes. Some product offerings beyond dressers include various furniture categories like living room sets, dining tables, bedroom furniture, and mattresses as well.

In a move to modernize, Bassett Furniture has now embraced customization of products for customers to attract more business, and boost margins. Customers can choose from various fabric options, different wood finishes, and also how the furniture is configured depending on that product is being considered. The company operates through a network of retail stores with a strong online presence. We dare to say their name is associated with quality.

Valuation

Despite the stock having fallen back toward the lower end of its trading range, the Bassett Furniture Industries valuation overall here is rather fair.

So, the composite score is helped by favorable price to sales and a healthy yield. We do like buying BSET for income, but this is an established name and we like to look at EV/EBITDA, which gets poor grades, as well as traditional price to earnings, which is about on par with this pricey market. Overall, it is fair, but especially with the lack of growth.

Growth metrics

The composite grade here looks nice, but when examining each line we reveal a company that simply is in very low growth mode.

As you can see, with EPS growth, returns on equity, and sales growth, there's been contraction. This was evidenced in the recent earnings and outlook.

Bassett Furniture Q4 earnings show contraction

Now, if you read the press releases and such, management is citing that they are having a tough time comparing to inflated COVID years. We think in 2020 and 2021 that played, but we are in 2024 now. So, comparing their fiscal Q1 2024 to fiscal Q1 2023 and blaming COVID, while potentially in small part true, missed the mark. Sales are down, and it's because of the housing market, not COVID.

Sure, comparing today's sales to 2020-2021, yeah, that would show declines. This is all about how expensive the world is. Housing is unaffordable and consumer credit debt is massively high. This is why they are struggling, in our opinion. In the quarter, Bassett's total sales dropped by 19.6%. Wholesale and retail orders fell by 6.3% and 3.4%, respectively. The company also put some blame on the weather here. Some major storms did hit in late January in the country, but management cited this in the release by saying "we lost the historically strong MLK holiday event due to storms across several regions of the country."

Now, one good piece of news was margins. Consolidated gross margin was 55.3%, which was an all-time high. However, operational spending reductions were not enough to generate profitability with this level of sales. Operating loss was $2.4 million and net loss was $1.2 million, or $-0.14 in EPS. Ouch. We suspect the company will keep pursuing expense reduction strategies, but should be careful not to do so at the cost of losing market share to competition.

As we look ahead for the fiscal year, we think sales will be flat to down low single-digits. If margins hold up, then it is possible EPS remains flat from last fiscal year. Interest rate cuts could be a boon if it boosts housing, or makes financing easier. But that will be more of a 2025 story in our estimation. Given where Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is in its operations, the current macro landscape, the lack of growth, and the current valuation, we rate shares a hold.