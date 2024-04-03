Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Why I Am Buying The Drop Aggressively (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 03, 2024 4:54 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, TSLA:CA Stock8 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.58K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s Q1 delivery report fell short of expectations, causing shares to drop.
  • The dip in deliveries is likely temporary and does not change Tesla's long term delivery trajectory.
  • EPS estimates have reset to the downside as investors expect continual margin pressure.
  • Despite risks and concerns, Tesla's valuation and risk profile have become more attractive, making it a bargain for EV investors ahead of Q1.

The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) came under new selling pressure this week after the electric vehicle ("EV") maker disappointed with its latest delivery report. Tesla delivered "only" 386,810 cars in Q1 ’24, which drastically underperformed delivery expectations. However, Tesla saw a

This article was written by

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, BYD, LI, NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

