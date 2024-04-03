leonello/iStock via Getty Images

According to a News Article on Seeking Alpha, Wells Fargo downgraded Wolfspeed (WOLF) the silicon carbide ("SiC") semiconductor company, citing its exposure to the electric vehicle market.

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley also noted that Tesla (TSLA) could see a decline in volume this year meaning the demand for silicon carbide could fall short of expectations.

Also troubling is that other electric vehicle companies such as BYD, Mercedes Benz or Hyundai may not pick up the slack, Mobley posited.

Equally important, Mobley expressed demand concerns could also be applied to the broader silicon carbide market, including companies such as ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON).

In this article, I take a deep dive analysis of the silicon carbide market with a focus on ON.

EV Demand

Headwinds in U.S. and Europe for SiC Chips

Demand for electric vehicles has continued to grow, with a record 317,000 EVs sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 in the U.S., up 40% from a year earlier, according to Cox Automotive. But the pace of that growth has slowed from 2021 and 2022, when the industry was seeing 70% and 80% year-over-year growth. The auto industry ended 2023 with EV inventory of 113 days, compared with 69 days for internal-combustion-powered vehicles, including hybrids. Sales growth is illustrated in Chart 1.

Cox Automotive

Chart 1

Electric vehicle ("EV") sales are not faring well, at least in the U.S., according to a February 13, 2024 article in Benzinga. The article reiterated what has been in the news since late 2023, namely:

Ford Motor (F), is considering a shift in EV strategy as even the electric version of its best-selling pickup, F-150 wasn't enough to fuel Ford into the electric future. Although Ford topped estimates with its fourth quarter results and guided for a strong year ahead, its EV losses worsened and the legacy automaker is scaling back its EV efforts.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) CEO warned of an EV bloodbath as Ford lowered its F-150 outlook in response to weaker sales. The Stellantis boss warned that cutting EV prices too fast and on models where they make little money is a race to the bottom and one that Stellantis is trying to avoid.

Tesla admitted challenges in ramping up the production of its Cybertruck. Like General Motors (GM), even Tesla paused some of its EV expansion plans. Moreover, Tesla clearly showed it is expecting significantly lower growth this year compared to 2023 with its annual outlook.

But it's not just a slowdown in the U.S. According to the German Association of the Automotive Industry (or VDA, Verband der Automobilindustrie,) the nation braces for a 14% drop in EV sales, a dip to roughly 451,000 units.

In concert to the above information, according to EV Volumes, EV uptake has weakened in North America, while recent subsidy cuts in European markets like Germany, Sweden and the UK have damaged demand, particularly for PHEVs. Accordingly, the global EV share is predicted to be lower throughout the decade than previously forecast, reaching 23.5% in 2025, then 45.3% in 2030, and 68.4% in 2035.

Silicon Carbide Supply Chain

SiC substrate prices are rapidly falling in China, as new SiC wafer companies expand production. The top SiC wafer companies in China, according The Information Network's report entitled Power Semiconductors: Markets, Materials and Technologies, are:

Ningbo Jiangfeng Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.: This company is involved in the SiC sector through its affiliation with Jingfeng Xinchi (Shanghai) Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd., focusing on SiC epitaxial wafers.

SICC Materials Co., Ltd.: This company is another leading player in the SiC industry, focusing on the manufacturing of high-purity SiC materials for various applications, including semiconductors and industrial uses.

TanKeBlue Semiconductor Co., Ltd.: Specializes in the production of SiC crystals and wafers. TanKeBlue is known for its significant R&D efforts and has established itself as a leading producer of high-quality SiC materials.

But newer, smaller companies are increasing development and capacity shown below. That means that ON will be able to secure SiC wafers at lower prices. ON uses 70% to 80% of its SiC wafers for internal use. That leaves about 20% to 30% additional SiC wafers needed from external sources. These companies are candidates for supply partnerships.

Boya New Materials: With a diverse product line that includes SiC single crystals, Boya New Materials stands out for utilizing both gas phase (PVT method) and liquid phase (TSSG method) for producing SiC substrate materials. The ability to mass-produce 4-inch, 6-inch, and 8-inch SiC products with a stable yield rate is a notable achievement, reflecting advanced technical capabilities and market readiness.

Ciko Semiconductor: Boasting over 15 years of experience in mass-producing SiC epitaxial wafers, Ciko Semiconductor's focus on high uniformity and low defect rates addresses key quality concerns in semiconductor manufacturing. Their expertise underscores the importance of epitaxial layer quality in semiconductor performance.

Jingfeng Xinchi (Shanghai) Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd.: A newcomer established in January 2023, affiliated with Ningbo Jiangfeng Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., Jingfeng Xinchi focuses on SiC semiconductor epitaxial wafers. Its establishment reflects the ongoing expansion and investment in the SiC semiconductor sector within China.

Hangzhou Haiqian Semiconductor Co., Ltd.: Specializing in the R&D, production, and sales of SiC epitaxial wafers, Haiqian Semiconductor is indicative of the high-tech focus on third-generation semiconductors. Epitaxial wafers are crucial for high-performance semiconductor devices, requiring precise manufacturing techniques.

Hesheng New Materials: Established in 2018 and affiliated with Hesheng Silicon Industry, this company dives into the R&D and production of new materials, notably focusing on SiC wafers. Its connection to Hesheng Silicon Industry suggests a strong background in silicon-based technologies, now pivoting towards the advanced SiC market.

Tiancheng Semiconductor: This company has made significant strides in the R&D and production of SiC substrate materials, also venturing into crystal growth equipment manufacturing. Their achievement in 6-inch and 8-inch SiC single crystal substrates indicates a leading edge in large-scale production capabilities, essential for meeting the demands of high-power applications.

QoQ Slowdown Among SiC Chip Companies

I first brought this slowdown and how it was impacting companies in the EV supply chain, specifically Silicon Carbide ("SiC") chips, in a January 10, 2024 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Tracking A 2024 Slowdown In Silicon Carbide For EVs With Eyes On ON Semiconductor And Wolfspeed."

Chart 2 shows quarterly growth in SiC chip shipments for six top manufacturers between Q4 2021 and Q4 2023. X-Fab XFABF) is the only company showing QoQ growth in Q4 while the downtrend over the past four quarters continues. So, the slowdown in EV sales is impacting the SiC supply chain. The largest QoQ drop was registered by onsemi.

The Information Network

Chart 2

YoY Slowdown Among SiC Suppliers with ON Dominating Growth

Chart 3 shows that ON's growth dominated all competitors over the past two years, with only Rohm (OTCPK:ROHCF) showing positive YoY growth in 2023. ON's CEO Hassane El-Khoury made comments at its Q4 earnings call that corroborate my analysis, which comes from my report entitled Power Semiconductors: Markets, Materials and Technologies, available from The Information Network.

"It was a great year for silicon carbide. We shipped more than $800 million in 2023 or 4 times 2022 revenue. Our silicon carbide revenue had the highest growth in the industry, both in terms of dollars and percentage in 2023, delivering an estimated 25% market share. We increased our customer base to more than 600 customers in 2023."

The Information Network

Chart 3

Investor Takeaway

Some regions or markets have experienced slowdowns in EV sales due to specific challenges, such as reduced government subsidies, increased competition, economic downturns affecting consumer spending, and in the case of the U.S. market, a lack of a charging infrastructure east of the West Coast.

Demand for EVs is crashing in the U.S. Only 6% want an EV for their next vehicle but 67% want an ICE up from 58% in 2023, as shown in Chart 4. according to Misch Talk.

MishTalk

Chart 4

A recovery in 2H2023

While the naysayers would suggest that a YoY EV sales growth in the U.S. of 40% in 2023 is still strong, it compares to a growth of 86% in 2022. And as noted above, the global EV share (of all light vehicles) is predicted to be lower throughout the decade than previously forecast.

For 2024, a Press Release from Cox Automotive states:

"with more electric vehicle models available, more incentives, more discounts, more advertising, and greater sales efforts, Cox Automotive still expects that electric vehicle sales in the U.S. will exceed the 1-million-unit record set in 2023."

In 2023, ON's revenue growth was 1.7x the total SiC growth. To reach that growth, ON's YoY growth was 297%. For expecting 2x growth of the SiC market in 2024, El-Khoury suggests another banner year of sales growth.

Since the last quarter earnings call on February 5, 2024 for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, ON has shown a -6.4% growth in its share price, as shown in Chart 5.

YCharts

Chart 5

I expect ON's recovery in H2 2024, from soft demand in 2023 (Chart 2) from a period of inventory digestion and slowing end demand. I expect the Q1 2024 call to report a continued slowdown in revenues in concert with its Q1 guidance. But I expect ON to guide Q2 2024 revenues and EPS higher. The company and SiC industry will see a recovery in 2024, primarily coming from China and Europe sales. These YoY sales will make up for weaker sales in the U.S. with the industry transitioning to PHEV vehicles due to lack of an battery EV infrastructure (lack of charging stations and an electric grid that won't handle strong EV growth).

I rate the company a Buy, with time to accumulate shares during this period of stagnant share growth.