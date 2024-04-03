Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Steel Dynamics: Secular Tailwinds Are Consistent With Bullish Guidance

Apr. 03, 2024 4:57 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Stock
Seeking Profits
Summary

  • Steel Dynamics shares have performed well, returning over 30% in the past year and reaching a new 52-week high.
  • Despite weaker results in Q4 2023, the company still generated strong profits and free cash flow, with a solid balance sheet.
  • The future outlook for Steel Dynamics remains positive, with strong demand from sectors such as autos, nonresidential construction, and energy, as well as favorable political support for the steel industry.
Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) have been a solid performer over the past year, returning over 30% and sitting near a new 52-week high. The post-COVID environment has been favorable for steelmakers, and that appears set to continue through 2024. Since recommending shares in

Seeking Profits
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NUE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

