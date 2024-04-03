SimplyCreativePhotography

Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) have been a solid performer over the past year, returning over 30% and sitting near a new 52-week high. The post-COVID environment has been favorable for steelmakers, and that appears set to continue through 2024. Since recommending shares in October, STLD has returned about 38%, significantly ahead of the S&P 500’s 21%. With this rally, shares have eclipsed my $140 price target, making now a natural time to reevaluate share. I remain bullish.

Financial Performance Has Been Strong

In the company’s fourth quarter reported on January 2023, Steel Dynamics reported strong but sequentially weaker results. STLD earned $2.61 on $4.2 billion of sales, down from $3.47 in Q3. Selling prices fell about 8% sequentially to $1,090. Volumes are typically seasonally softer in Q4, and there was also the headwind from the auto strikes. Given lower margins, gross profit fell from $988 million in 2022 to $731 million in Q4 2023.

Despite this weakening, it is important to remember how strong results are on an absolute basis. For the full year, STLD earned $14.64, down from $20.92 in 2022 when the recovery from COVID and supply-chain shortages boosted steel prices and profits to record levels. As you can see below, 2023 was still more than 3x profitable relative to pre-COVID levels. Even with $1.7 billion in cap-ex in 2023, STLD generated $1.86 billion of free cash flow. Thanks to its strong cash generation, the company spent $1.5 billion on buybacks, repurchasing 8% of shares. It still retains a strong balance sheet with $2.1 billion of cash and equivalents, down slightly from $2.3 billion a year ago and just 0.2x net debt to EBITDA.

Secular Tailwinds Support Solid Guidance

While it is important to understand this context, we invest based on our expectations of the future not the realities of the past. There are several reasons I expect the future to remain strong for STLD. Importantly, we received an early indication this is the case. On March 15th, Steel Dynamics released updated guidance that was quite strong given healthy shipment activity. Earnings will be $3.51-$3.55, and while this is down about 5% from last year, it is a meaningful acceleration from $2.61 in Q4. Steel Dynamics is seeing particularly strong demand from autos, nonresidential construction, and the energy industry.

There were reasons to expect business to reaccelerate this year. First, the auto strikes are behind us. Second, management has noted that its customers have below-average inventory levels. Lean inventories down the channel should support increased sales for STLD. Indeed, we had already been seeing signs of this as the company disclosed that steel fabrication orders accelerated during Q4, providing a backlog through H1 2024.

This demand the company is seeing is consistent with the macroeconomic and secular outlook I have been expecting. First, the auto sector is an important component of steel demand. Orders here have been a source of strength, and with operations normalized post-strike, we should see ongoing strength here. Indeed, auto demand is back above pre-COVID levels.

More important than this, the nonresidential construction sector is critical for steel demand, much more so than residential construction. Highways and factories requires much more steel than a single-family house. While steel demand has always been seen as very cyclical, I have viewed the industry as benefiting from a secular boost in nonresidential construction thanks to the CHIPs Act, Inflation Reduction Act, and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. With government funds already appropriated, there is a certain source of demand, separate from the vagaries of the economic cycle.

Indeed as you can see, nonresidential construction is extremely elevated, and while I do not expect the rate of growth in 2021 and 2022 to continue, with these programs only recently fully ramped up, I expect to see this level of activity persist for some time, pointing to ongoing steel demand at least through 2026. Additionally, this growth is being led by manufacturing construction, which has nearly tripled from pre-COVID levels to $223 billion. There will be second-round demand for steel beyond construction as equipment is needed to populate these factories, and some of these products use steel. All of this points to a long runway for steel demand.

Beyond this, as I wrote previously, protecting the steel industry is a rare piece of bipartisan agreement. President Trump put tariffs on steel to increase the competitive of the US producers, and President Biden has largely kept them in place. One of them is all-but-certain to be the next President meaning tariffs are likely to stay in place an additional four years, if not longer. Both have spoken out against Nippon Steel acquiring US Steel (X), even though Japan is a long-standing ally, which speaks to the ingrained protectionist attitude towards this industry across the political spectrum. I emphasize this not to talk politics, or debate the wisdom of this policy, but to note the steel industry enjoys a favorable political climate that is likely to persist. This is a positive for Steel Dynamics as it is relatively insulated from global competition.

Capital Returns Should be Strong

As such, we are likely to see ongoing strong free cash flow and shareholder returns. To that point, alongside updated guidance, it announced it has bought back $279 million of shares so far in Q1, reducing the share count by about 1.4%. About $1.1 billion remains on its buyback authorization. Steel Dynamics also raised its dividend by 8% to $0.46, and shares yield a modest 1.2%.

Much of the company’s cap-ex spending has been going to a new aluminum mill, which will cost about $2.7 billion. It remains on track for a mid-2025 opening and once fully operational, it should generate $650-$700 million in EBITDA. As this project is completed, cap-ex needs may decline, allowing for more buybacks. With limited net debt and just $3.1 billion of gross debt, I expect all free cash flow to be returned to shareholders.

Conclusion

With activity rebounding strongly in Q1 after a relative lull in Q4, 2024 is off to a strong start. Given these secular factors and the fact the US economy appears likely to avoid recession, I continue to expect this strength to persist. At today’s share count, I believe STLD has about $13.5-$14 in earnings power, and with a buyback that reduces the share count by about 8%/year, I expect about $15 in run-rate earnings as it exits 2024, particularly as the aluminum plant is operational, which can provide over $1.25 in incremental EPS.

Given the perceived cyclical nature of the steel industry, I value STLD at 10x earnings or about $140. On top of this, a $2.7 billion aluminum plant is worth about $17 a share, for a fair value of about $157. That provides about 6% today. However, with the share count steadily being reduced over the next twelve months, that can drive 8% of further value for a 12-month forward price target of $170, which is a ~15-16% total return inclusive of dividends.

This price target is higher than several months ago, for several reasons. First, there is the benefit of the passage of time. Each quarter, the company is repurchasing 1.5-2% of its shares thanks to ongoing strong free cash flow. As time moves on, its share count continues to steadily fall, increasing the per share value of the business, holding all else equal.

Additionally, within about 12 months, we will see the aluminum plant began to contribute earnings to the business. As this nears, we are likely to see shares increasingly reflect this value, which is why I am including it in my 12-month forward fair value estimate. Plus as this plant goes from needing cap-ex to generating cash, STLD free cash flow should accelerate, even if steel prices fall somewhat, which could increase the pace of buybacks.

Now, I value the base business at 10x earnings of $14.00, which is my earnings estimate prior to the benefits of share repurchases and assuming modest economic growth of ~2%. Repurchases are not contractually guaranteed, and the pace is uncertain, so I begin my valuation work excluding them. I layer onto this $17 for the aluminum plant, and then if buybacks occur as I expect over the next year, they should provide an additional $13 of value, to reach $170. If buybacks move more slowly or quickly, this $13 value creation should shift.

While I believe government spending makes the steel outlook less cyclical than it historically has been, steel demand is still cyclical, and given how elevated earnings are versus history, the market is likely to price in a risk that earnings could moderate at some point. This is why I expect shares to maintain a below-market multiple. With each year of strong earnings, this skepticism may continue to diminish.

I put steelmakers in the same category as homebuilders or refiners (other sectors I am broadly bullish on), as historically-cyclical business that have secular tailwinds, which years of elevated earnings. However, I view strong earnings and buybacks as the driver of share growth, more than multiple expansion, and generally see the sectors continuing to trade at 9-12x earnings as markets hesitate to fully price in this as a mid-cycle environment, which could otherwise support a multiple closer to 15x.

I have viewed Nucor (NUE) as the best-in-breed steel stock, given its larger size, excellent balance sheet, and diversification into niche, value-add businesses, like garage doors, which should reduce the volatility of earnings over time. I have viewed its fair value at 12-13x earnings, which is roughly where it trades today. Given STLD's smaller size and some execution risk around its aluminum mill, where economics have historically not been as strong as steel, I do believe a valuation discount is merited, which leaves me at ~10x. This likely errs to the side of conservatism, but with Fed policy still fairly tight, I believe investors should be cautious about assuming too much multiple expansion in cyclical stocks.

While NUE has historically been my top name in steel, given its rally towards my 12-13x fair value, STLD increasingly looks as the most attractive name in the sector. I am cautious on US Steel (X) given uncertainty about its M&A deal with Nippon while I view Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) as having an inferior balance sheet to STLD and NUE, creating downside if there is a downturn. I still view NUE positively, and as an investor with a large capital gain in a taxable account, I do not see the relative opportunity as sufficient to justify rotating, which is why I continue to own NUE. But in terms of allocating new capital, I would be a buyer of STLD. Its capital return program is highly accretive, and the operating environment is favorable. Further upside remains.