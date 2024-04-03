Sundry Photography

Elevator Pitch

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFY) is rated as a Buy.

I wrote about Panasonic's shareholder capital return approach and portfolio restructuring potential in my prior update published on Nov. 16 last year.

My Buy rating for Panasonic stays unchanged in the current write-up. The stock has valuation re-rating drivers like portfolio rationalization and geographic expansion, which support my bullish view of PCRFY.

Investors can deal in the company's shares on the OTC (Over-The-Counter) market and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The 10-day average daily trading values for Panasonic's OTC shares and Japan-listed shares were $4 million and $85 million, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ data. Readers can buy or sell the company's Japanese shares with US brokerages like Interactive Brokers.

Sale Of Majority Interest In Automotive Business Is A Positive Move

A recent March 29, 2024, press release issued by Apollo Global Management (APO) revealed that Panasonic Holdings agreed to sell "a majority stake in Panasonic Automotive Systems Corporation, a global leader in advanced automotive solutions" to "funds managed by Apollo affiliates." I have a favorable opinion of this recent portfolio restructuring action taken by PCRFY.

Previously, I indicated in my mid November 2023 write-up that "Panasonic's valuation multiple can expand as the company completes more value-accretive portfolio optimization moves in the months and years ahead." The company's recently-announced proposed sale of its majority interest in Panasonic Automotive Systems is a portfolio rationalization move that's expected to boost shareholder value.

In its announcement disclosing this planned shareholding reduction in Panasonic Automotive Systems, PCRFY stressed that its recent corporate action is anticipated to help with the "concentration of management resources" and the "revision and replacement of its business portfolio."

Panasonic's management commentary at its most recent quarterly earnings briefing sends a clear message that it's highly probable that the company will make more of such portfolio rationalization actions in the future. Specifically, PCRFY highlighted at its Q3 FY 2024 (YE March 31, 2024) earnings call that "portfolio management" involving an analysis of "whether we are the best owner or not" for its various business units will continue.

A Snapshot Of The Multiple Businesses And Product Offerings For Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic's Corporate Factsheet

As outlined in the chart presented above, PCRFY operates multiple businesses and sells a diverse range of products. It's inevitable that investors attach a substantial conglomerate or holding company valuation discount to the stock as a result of the company's diversified operations.

Looking ahead, it's reasonable to think that Panasonic Holdings' shares can warrant a more demanding valuation as the company continues to divest non-core assets and businesses, as it intends to do with Panasonic Automotive Systems.

Growing Exposure To Emerging Markets

The market has pretty modest expectations about Panasonic's future top line growth prospects. There's an opportunity for PCRFY's actual revenue expansion to exceed expectations, assuming that it's successful in expanding its presence in emerging markets.

Based on the consensus financial forecasts taken from S&P Capital IQ, the sell side analysts are now forecasting a top line expansion CAGR (in JPY terms) of +3.8% for Panasonic in the FY 2023-2028 time frame.

A favorable change in Panasonic's geographical mix tilted toward fast-growing emerging markets might put the company in a good position to achieve above-expectations revenue growth.

Panasonic generated 39%, 25% and 12% of its 9M FY 2024 revenue from Japan (home market), Americas, and Europe (developed markets), respectively. This means that the company derived less than a quarter or 24% of its top line from Asia in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. These metrics were obtained from PCRFY's corporate factsheet.

Recent news flow indicates that Panasonic is actively expanding its business operations in emerging markets, or a number of key Asian markets to be specific.

Nikkei Asia recently reported on April 1, 2024, that PCRFY's energy business arm is "considering entering the Indian market for batteries used in motorcycles and energy storage" by partnering with "India's top refiner, Indian Oil." In early-March this year, Panasonic published a media release highlighting that it's growing "its water solutions business in Indonesia" with the introduction of several new offerings to the market. Earlier, an executive from Panasonic was cited in Chinese state media Xinhua's March 5, 2024, news article as saying that the company "has made several investment plans for China" in 2024.

As Panasonic's revenue growth outlook becomes more favorable with its expansion in key emerging markets, the stock is likely to command a higher valuation multiple going forward.

Key Risks

Investors should pay attention to specific risks that could affect the bullish case for Panasonic's stock.

One key risk is PCRFY takes a longer than expected time to execute on the company's portfolio rationalization initiatives. For example, if economic or market conditions are poor, Panasonic might possibly hold back on the planned divestitures of certain businesses and assets. In that case, Panasonic's shares will continue to carry a substantial holding company or conglomerate discount for a prolonged period of time.

The other key risk is that Panasonic's actual growth in key emerging markets turns out to be much slower than expected. It's possible that adverse regulatory or political developments in some of these emerging markets could result in PCRFY delaying its geographic expansion plans.

Final Thoughts

Panasonic is currently valued by the market at reasonably attractive (in absolute terms) consensus next twelve months' price-to-revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples of 0.38 times and 4.0 times (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively. My view is that continued portfolio rationalization and emerging markets expansion will drive a favorable re-rating of the stock's valuations in due course.

