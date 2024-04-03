Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoundThinking: Niche SaaS Company With Huge Operating Leverage To 40% EBITDA Margins

Apr. 03, 2024 5:25 PM ETSoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) Stock
Cobiaman profile picture
Cobiaman
2.55K Followers

Summary

  • SoundThinking is a cheap SaaS company at 2x sales.
  • Huge operating leverage in the business can lead to 40% EBITDA margins.
  • New SafePointe acquisition can lead to enhanced growth.
Modern semiautomatic hand gun, Glock pistol firearm

Nataly Hanin/iStock via Getty Images

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI), formerly known as ShotSpotter, offers a suite of SaaS offerings to make law enforcement more effective and efficient. Trading at 2x sales with a $200 million market capitalization, SoundThinking is cheap for a SaaS company with a history of

This article was written by

Cobiaman profile picture
Cobiaman
2.55K Followers
25 year veteran of the small-cap technology hedge fund sector.  Focused on smaller technology companies with new products and / or new management teams to drive accelerating revenue and operating profit growth.  Just opinions here, no investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SSTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SSTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SSTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SSTI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News