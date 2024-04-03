Kevin Winter

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) is probably the poster child for what has gone wrong in the U.S. cannabis market. The owner of Weedmaps, an online cannabis marketplace and SaaS operator, has struggled to gain momentum due to a lack of rational retail store expansion in the domestic cannabis space. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the stock, especially if a new market like New York opens up.

Source: Finviz

Cannabis Retail Expansion

WM Tech. offers an online cannabis marketplace to retailers. Unfortunately, most recreational cannabis markets have remained restricted to large multi-state operators, or MSOs, not necessarily in need of Weedmaps marketplace solutions in order to attract customers. Either the large MSOs have the internal technology, or the market has limited licenses restricting competition and the need for Weedmaps services.

The company obtains over 50% of sales from California with a few other unlimited license states in the mix contributing upwards of 80% of sales. In the last quarterly report, WM Tech listed a retail store count of 5,414 generating ~$3K in revenue per location.

Source: WM Tech. Q3'23 presentation

The major problem hitting WM Tech. the last year, has been the stagnant client base and reduction in monthly revenues per client. California has become a highly competitive market and most of the U.S. cannabis sales growth has occurred in states with limited licenses dominated by large MSOs.

Due to the dynamics of the market, Weedmaps is nearly 80% reliant on 4 states: California, Colorado, Michigan and Oklahoma. The plans in New York to open up to 1,000 stores would be a huge positive for WM Tech. and make the retail opportunity similar to the above states, but most major states continue struggling to implement new licenses and successfully have these stores operate in order to become prime customers of Weedmaps.

Source: dispense

New York only has 87 licensee operators now while just approving 114 new licenses to reach a total of 223 approved. A big problem is that the state has an estimated 2,000 illegal stores selling weed right now and WM Tech. isn't able to offer services to illegal operations.

Other states with large store counts to start 2024 either have restrictions against cannabis marketplaces or vertical integrations or the company hasn't provided updates on the expansion progress. WM Tech. hasn't provided a full corporate update since November 8, while no analysts asked questions on the last earnings call.

Crazy Cheap

WM Tech. is crazy cheap after the rally back above $1. Oddly, though, the stock has rallied despite the turmoil in the executive suite and the delay of reporting Q4'23 results.

The company provided updated financials for 2023 as follows:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of ~$185 million to $195 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of ~$33 million to $37 million.

Cash totaled ~$34 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of ~20% as compared to $28.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

The headline revenue number is initially concerning, but the company provides a massive $10 million fluctuation, while only suggesting the adjusted EBITDA metric flexes up to $4 million. WM Tech. reported revenues of $147.5 million through Q3 placing the Q4 estimate at $37.5 to $47.5 million with consensus estimates at ~$47.0 million where the company guided numbers back in November.

WM Tech. implemented a new dynamic pricing model on October 1, so the numbers are probably somewhat up in the air. The company hitting the low-end target would suggest a disastrously implementation of the new pricing model.

The part that doesn't really add up is the guidance for adjusted EBITDA of at least $33 million. WM Tech. produced $28 million in adjusted EBITDA through Q3 and the guidance for Q4 was $5 million for a $33 million estimate for 2023.

Management is now placing the adjusted EBITDA for Q4 to have topped guidance and hitting $6 to $10 million. In essence, the guidance suggests a revenue miss and a big adjusted EBITDA beat.

The cash balance at $34 million is a $6 million boost from the end of Q3 balance of just below $28 million. WM Tech. announced the replacement of the interim CFO, but the numbers would possibly suggest some accounting questions around the timing of reporting revenues from dynamic pricing while the company apparently collected cash already to boost the balance.

Either way, the stock trades with a market cap of $215 million. Based on the cash balance, WM Tech. trades at around 1x EV/S targets.

The stock recently traded below $1 for an extended period, so investors must prepare for a lower price. In addition, the company has failed to grow for several years now, and the lack of growth will limit the upside potential. Not to mention, the company hasn't had a permanent CEO or CFO for an extended period, increasing execution risk, if state cannabis markets like New York finally open up with more retail licenses.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that WM Technology, Inc. continues to offer a ton of promise due to the growing opportunity in cannabis and market penetration of in all practical purposes only 4 states. If the market finally opens up, the stock will see both sales growth and multiple expansion. Though, the recent history suggests sales will continue to struggle for the foreseeable future.

Investors should use weakness to build up a WM Technology, Inc. position for the long-term opportunity in cannabis marketplaces.