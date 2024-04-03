Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.58K Followers

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call April 3, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kate Duchene - CEO
Jenn Ryu - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Marcon - Baird
Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan
Marc Riddick - Sidoti

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Resources Connections, Inc. Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to remind everyone that management will be commenting on results for the third quarter ended February 24, 2024. They will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures.

An explanation and reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the press release issued today. Today's press release can be reviewed in the Investor Relations sections of RGP's website and filed today with the SEC. Also during this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding plans, initiatives and strategies and the anticipated financial performance of the company.

Such statements are predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Please see the Risk Factors sections in RGP's report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 27, 2023 for a discussion of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the company's business results of operations and financial condition to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made during this call.

I will now turn the call over to RGP's CEO, Kate Duchene.

Kate Duchene

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

In Q3, we delivered solid performance across the enterprise despite a macro environment that continues to be sluggish and uncertain. In the quarter, client engagement extensions

Recommended For You

About RGP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RGP

Trending Analysis

Trending News