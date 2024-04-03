enot-poloskun

Introduction

This will be a continuation of my coverage from August of last year. Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is a manufacturing company focused on the production of satellites for civilian and defense applications. Over the last few years LLAP has seen a large increase in revenue from $40.9 Million in 2021 to $94.2 Million in 2022 and now up to $136 Million in 2023. This growth has not come profitably though, LLAP has struggled to produce satellites profitably with negative gross profit in 2022 and a barely positive gross in 2023. This signifies that they are unable to control costs at the manufacturing level and/or they incorrectly priced their products when selling them.

In March of this year, Lockheed made an offer to purchase the company for $500 million or $1 per share. Lockheed already has a 30% stake in the company and has nearly $100 million already in the company. In this analysis we will be reviewing LLAP as a whole, why we believe they are not worth investing in right now and what the future may hold for the company.

Operation Challenges

In a bit of a shock to us LLAP's management declined to have an earnings call to discuss their fourth quarter and full year performance. They decided that they couldn't participate because of an "ongoing strategic review." In our opinion management declining to go on an earnings call despite record revenue and a large increase in gross profit and backlog is alarming. To us this signifies LLAP's weak management and we believe that there is likely information that would have been brought out in the Q&A that would have caused the company to fall under the $1 per share bid price for Lockheed. While we can't be sure of this, we do believe it.

Moving along we will discuss what management couldn't, 2023 and the fourth quarter results:

Year over year we see a jump in revenue of roughly $41 million and an increase of gross profit by $26 million. This could be due to the development phase of the Rivada contract shifting to firm fixed production phase but we cannot be sure due to the lack of earnings call or definitive details in the 10k. With the following being the main portion of the revenue discussed in the 10k.

The increase in revenue was primarily due to the continued and increased level of progress made in satisfying our customer contracts and reflects the ongoing favorable impact from significant contract wins and modifications in recent periods. LLAP 10k

We believe the importance of communication at this time is critical. With Rivada making up an exceptionally large chunk of their backlog (88%) we believe it is vital to know the status of not only anymore payment issues, which they discussed in Q3, but also if this recent quarter's performance is indicative of production or the development phase.

While Terran did not disclose the exact payment amount, the company did say that Rivada is now up-to-date on all outstanding invoices. Terran added that it expects to receive additional incremental payments this year and that it is on track to deliver satellites in 2025 and 2026... As a result of the payment, Terran adjusted its anticipated year-end cash balance from $38.7 million as of the end of September to an excess of $70 million by the end of December. Techcrunch

However, we believe based on the Techcrunch quote, the dramatic change in 2023 gross profit and cash following the delayed Rivada payment that it's safe to assume that we are starting to see the entry of production vehicles for the Rivada contract. In the 10k LLAP states that they recognized $6.9 million under Rivada in 2023 but the increase in cash balance adjustment from $38.7 million to $70 million implies a payment of $31.3 million or ~22% of their yearly revenue. How can there be a difference there?

For those not familiar with revenue recognition there's typically 3 types of revenue recognition: Point of Sale, Percentage of Completion, and Installment. Point of sale is the most obvious where sales are made and the revenue is instantly recognized. Percentage of completion is based on progress made along a project. Finally there is installment where revenue is recognized as cash is received from the customer.

Based on the 10k and the Techcrunch quote we can deduce that the Rivada contract is likely based around a percentage of completion method and that the $6.9 million in recognized revenue from the Rivada contract is likely tied to actual products being shipped out the door. In the 10Q covering the period ending September 30th, 2023 that Rivada collected 5.4 million of for the Rivada contract.

Tying this all together what do we have?

1. We have Rivada paying LLAP a delayed payment of what we consider $31.3 Million based on the increase in cash at the end of the year.

2. Revenue recognition of ~$7 million in the back half of 2023

We believe that the Rivada payment was a cash payment for the transition from development to production for the Rivada contract. The $7 million revenue recognition was for satellites that were shipped to the customer likely in Q3 of 2023 and the transition to production has finally started in Q4. Probably asking why does this matter? We believe that it matters because we can take a look at Q3 and Q4 operational results and get an idea of what the gross margin on the Rivada contract could potentially be. While we don't have 10Q for Q4 we can analyze the 10Q for Q3 by the sales segment and compare it to the year-end numbers in the 10k.

If we take the difference between year end and Q3 for fixed price international contracts we can see that the jump in the fourth quarter of fixed price international commercial contracts from $730k to close to $7 million. What we believe we see is more than likely the fixed price production of Rivada's satellites in Q4.

This is where we believe things get interesting and problematic for LLAP. In Q4 LLAP did not produce a gross profit. In fact, they had a net loss of $500k for the quarter. This is concerning as we predict that roughly $7 million of revenue should be directly related to production of Rivada satellites. Assuming the mix of other contracts is proportionally the same we assume that the drop in profitability is due to production of these Rivada satellites. With the Rivada contract being the sole support of any valuation of LLAP we believe that investors should be extremely worried about LLAP's inability to produce these satellites profitably. While we are making a lot of assumptions here we believe the overall trends with LLAP's gross profit and management not having an earnings call back up our assumptions.

In summary, it appears that LLAP does not possess the capability to produce these satellites at a high gross profit level let alone an operating income level or a net income one. LLAP appears to continue to hemorrhage cash even as production for Rivada steps up. While this one quarter does not definitively signify core issues it is the continuation of a trend of unprofitability across the board

Debt and More Issues:

While the company continues to struggle share based compensation continues to remain elevated. With $8.5 million in gross profit for the year, share based comp was still nearly $6 million. In other words, for every $1 in the limited gross profit generated management was rewarded with $.68. Not only is this an issue due to the loss gross profit and lack of net income but also with the stock price so low they are heavily diluting the share count with near 6 million shares issued last year for just management against an average float of 143 million at the end of 2022.

In addition to share based comp dilution management is also using shares to attempt to strengthen their balance sheet. Increasing average share count from 143 million in Q4 2022 to nearly 200 million in Q4 2023. Diluting shareholders, burning cash and adopting a poison pill to keep investors away are all red flags that alarm us as potential investors.

On top of all of this there is an extremely high debt burden that the company must also keep in mind. With over $171 million in long term debt more or less around the corner in 2026 the only thing that we believe maters is profitable production of Rivada's satellites.

Prior to the payment that brought their cash on hand from $38.7 million to $70 million LLAP was close to their minimum liquidity requirements for their corporate debt agreements which states the following:

Our primary corporate debt agreements contain a liquidity maintenance financial covenant requiring us to have an amount of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of the greater of $20 million or 15% of certain aggregated funded indebtedness for each fiscal quarter end. 10k

With an aggregated debt of $171 million this means that they need to have $25.65 million of cash on hand at the end of any quarter to cover their debt covenants. If that payment had been delayed a quarter LLAP would have been underwater. Even with that payment of $31 million it only buys them a few quarters. With close to $70 million of cash on hand and an average net income cash burn of ~$38 million LLAP has 1 to 2 quarters of cash left before they are in breach of their covenants.

Conclusion

LLAP's management is in an incredibly difficult predicament. They are running out of cash, burning it like crazy and are close to breaching their debt covenants all while producing what we believe are barely profitable products. We believe LLAP has 3 main courses of action:

1. Issue more shares, diluting shareholders even more

2. Gain more debt, likely at incredibly high interest rates

3. Get satellite production incredibly profitable quickly

Each of these has its own unique challenges. If they issue more shares to help shore up the balance sheet the dilution will likely drive the share price lower. With LMT sitting in the background with their $1 offer they can't dilute to much or shareholders will likely demand the sale to LMT.

Gaining more debt will alleviate some pain in the short term but we believe the lack of profitability means that whatever debt they do take on is likely to be semi-predatory in nature. Likely to be tied to the Rivada contract in some way.

If they can pull a miracle and make satellite production incredibly profitable we believe it is one of their few paths to a future but the fixed price contract with Rivada limits their ability to increase prices. LLAP is in our opinion a sinking ship and we believe it is only a matter of time before they fall below $1 a share. We don't trust management and believe that the poison pill and lack of earnings call shows their weakness. We do not believe LLAP is worthy of a short because of the already low value associated with it. The risk of shorting is far too great considering there could be other buyers that could come in above the $1 LMT bid.