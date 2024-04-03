genkur

Introduction

I wanted to take a look at Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to see if it would be a good time to start a position after declining over 30% in the last few years. The company's balance sheet is robust; however, its top line and profitability have experienced recent declines that do not appear to be improving in the near term. Despite this, the expected recovery in key business segments is anticipated to reverse the current trend. Nonetheless, I believe it is not advisable to initiate a position at this time due to the company's premium valuation.

A bit on the Company

Teradyne is in the semiconductor testing business. It provides machines for testing and assembly of components. It specializes in semiconductor testing, which tests entire wafers and individual chips during the manufacturing process. The second segment it specializes in is wireless testing. They test components in mobile phones and other similar modules. Over the last few years, the company decided to diversify away from what it does best and entered into a "high-growth" sector of robotics. They manufacture robotic arms and collaborative bots or cobots to assist humans so everything is more efficient.

The company makes most of its revenue from the testing side of the business, specifically semiconductors (around 70%), and expanding into an unrelated robotics segment is not the way to gain a competitive advantage, as it takes the focus off its main businesses and what they do best, which I will cover in the later section.

Financials

As of FY23, ended Dec 31 ´23, published Jan 31 ’24, the company had around $819m in cash and equivalents, against no debt. That alone should excite many investors, as that is already a very good balance sheet and a position to be in. This allows for a lot more flexibility in how the management wants to allocate the resources/ cash flow available without annual expenses on debt hanging over the head. Preferably the company uses all this capital available for further the growth of the company, which will benefit shareholders in the long run. Let’s look at how the other metrics have progressed over the years.

The company’s current ratio has been consistently high, which is a little too high in my opinion. This signals to me that the capital it has, mainly the cash position is not being utilized very efficiently, and it seems like the company is hoarding it for no reason. The management is open to using the available cash for further acquisitions and wants to maintain a minimum of $800m available for such activities, saying "Our strategy remains consistent, as we take a balanced approach to maintain a minimum cash level of $800 million, which enables us to run the business, have cash reserves set aside in the event of a significant downturn and have dry powder for M&A." I would like to see the company be more aggressive with the cash. However, it is a good problem to have. I’d like to see this ratio coming down to around 2.0 at the maximum. It’s safe to say, that the company is at no risk of insolvency since it has no debt, and doesn’t have any liquidity issues, since its current assets easily cover short-term obligations.

Current Ratio (Author)

In terms of revenues, the last two years have been tough, to say the least. In the last two years, the company’s top line declined 15% in FY22, and 15% in FY23. Even before the declines, we can see that the revenue growth was not there, as its 10-year CAGR is just over 5%, while in the shorter terms, this has decelerated further. The company needs to find a way to rejuvenate its top-line growth, or it will fall out of investors’ favor.

Revenue (Author)

I always say that even if the company may not show top-line growth, which is very important for a lot of investors, for me, efficiency and profitability are more important, so let’s see how margins have developed over the last while.

Unfortunately, on that front, it is not looking better either. Margins across the board have come down significantly especially if we compare them to the peaks in FY21. So not only is top-line growth in a massive decline but the company is losing profitability and efficiency. That is not what I wanted to see by looking at the big picture. In just 2 years, the company lost 13% in operating margins, and 10% in net margins, while gross margins remained consistent, although slightly down too.

Margins (Author)

Looking at the company’s efficiency and profitability further, it is not surprising that ROA and ROE have been down quite a bit too from peaks in FY21. The management has been worse at allocating the company’s assets and shareholder capital efficiently.

ROA and ROE (Author)

In terms of competitive advantage against its peers, the company isn’t doing particularly bad and is currently trailing only Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY), however, if we look at the graph below, we can see TER was the leader for a while, which may mean it is losing its competitive edge to the fierce competition like Advantest and Keysight (KEYS). So, what could be causing this? There could be a few things in play here. Firstly, the tough semiconductor environment started to go downhill sometime in 2022 and persisted through 2023. Secondly, the continual losses in its Robotics segment certainly aren't helping its bottom line, even if it doesn't account for much of the operating income, it's a loss nonetheless. The company lost around $54m in FY23 in the segment, so if it wasn't involved in it, that's at least an extra $54m or even more if it focused on what it does best.

ROTC vs Peers (SA)

Overall, I see a company dropped the ball somewhere along the way after FY21. This underperformance can be attributed to the negative sentiment that we have seen in the semiconductor industry in the recent past, which was plagued with an oversupply of inventories. However, with such a bad decline in profitability and revenues, I would have expected the company’s share price to come down more than it has, which is baffling. Let’s look at what’s in store for the company.

Comments on the Outlook

A pick-up in the smartphone and PC market should bode well for TER. One of its major clients, Qualcomm (QCOM) accounts for approximately 10% of consolidated revenues. The mobile and PC markets have had a tough couple of years too, so now that the smartphone market is looking to return to growth, as is the PC market, Qualcomm has a lot of innovative ideas in store for their upcoming chips that will be used in new smartphones and even laptops, that will harness the capabilities of on-device AI, which should translate to increased demand if these products are successful.

On the semiconductor side, TSMC (TSM) is known to be one of the largest clients of TER and is rather positive about the future in general, saying that “the revenue contribution will be much higher than in 2023.” We have heard many times before that the semiconductor industry has been greatly affected in the recent past, but many companies in the industry expect a solid recovery in the second half of 2024, which if it’s true, will help TER’s top-line growth.

Furthermore, all the innovations regarding AI should spur demand for testing as more and more companies design their products with AI specifically in mind. The question is, is the company going to capture a good part of that demand spurt, or will it drop the ball? Only time will tell.

I’ve seen many comments about the company’s diversification efforts away from testing, to getting into the supposedly “high growth” segment of robotics. I don’t see why the company decided to go that way. Is it just for the hopes that this high-growth industry is going to rejuvenate its top-line potential? I don’t see the synergies here, only acquisitions for the sake of inorganic growth, which is not a very smart way of expanding in my opinion. At least this part of the company is not very big yet, and hopefully, it stays that way, because it is not profitable yet and is burning resources. If the segment is supposed to be “high growth”, then why has it been struggling so far? Y/y it is down around 7%, but I will acknowledge that sequentially it is up 50%. I’d like to see this persisting going forward before I take this seriously. Does the management see something in this segment that will eventually synergize with the testing part of the business? Nothing is for sure yet, but that would be ideal. The management also provided quite a wide revenue growth for Robotics of 10%-20%, “enabling Robotics to be profitable”. On the whole, Robotics is projected to grow at a 20% to 30% CAGR through ´26, while test revenues are expected to see a 12% to 18% CAGR through ´26. These are some lofty ambitions, going from back-to-back declines of 15% to robust growth overall. When asked about such mid-term model numbers, the CEO Greg Smith said it is not uncommon to see significant growth following years of a downturn like in ´01, ´09, and COVID. Additionally, he also mentions what I said earlier about AI being a huge source of growth going forward and recovery in the PC and smartphone markets (transcript). Alright, now that we got some solid numbers from the management about the outlook, let’s put it all into a model.

Valuation

For revenue growth, I went with around 10% CAGR for the next decade, with around 17% CAGR through ´26 as the management modeled themselves. The management expects to see around $4.3B in revenues by ´26, so I went with such numbers too. After that, I linearly grew revenue down to around 5% by FY33. I went ahead and modeled a more optimistic and more conservative scenario on top of the base case, so I could get a range of possible outcomes. Below are the estimates, with their respective CAGRs.

I do believe that these are quite presumptuous assumptions that the management gave us, with not much solid proof of delivery, only that it is not uncommon to see such a snapback after times of downturn. On the other hand, the company has been around for a while, it has seen many downturns, so they may see a historical trend here. Furthermore, I would trust the management of the company to know a bit more than an analyst like myself. So, I think it's not a bad start to the model to go with management's assumptions, and maybe tone it down a little in the next periods.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

For margins and EPS, management expects to see a growth of around 30% CAGR through ’26, however, as I would like some margin of safety, went with slightly lower growth of around 26%. EBIT and Net margins will see a significant improvement going forward, while gross margins remain steady. I believe this is all possible if the company expects such robust growth in EPS, but I wouldn’t call this model very conservative. Below are those estimates.

Margins and EPS assumptions (Author)

For the DCF model, I went with the company’s WACC of around 10.7% as my discount rate. I usually go for 10% but given the rather optimistic assumptions above, a little extra discount will act as a further margin of safety and will give me more room for error in calculations. I also used 2.5% for the terminal growth rate. Below are my calculations of the company’s WACC.

WACC Calculations (Author)

Furthermore, I decided to add another 15% discount to the final intrinsic value calculation. I think it is enough given the fact that the company’s balance sheet is very strong the assumptions are optimistic but not overly. With that said, Teradyne’s intrinsic value is around $78 a share, which means the company is trading at a heavy premium in my opinion and it would not be a good time to start a position.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

It is not a good time to start a position in TER right now, in my opinion. The revenue growth is still very uncertain, and I can’t help but feel a little skeptical when it comes to the company’s mid-term model assumptions, which were night and day compared to what the company achieved in the last two years. So, why is the company trading at such valuations? Maybe investors are already pricing in a decent recovery in the segments, including robotics. The clean balance sheet is definitely a positive for the company, which should attract many investors who are more debt-averse.

Currently, I don’t think it is the right time to start a position or add to a current one, because I think the risk/reward is not particularly enticing. I would like to see actual improvements in top-line and profitability metrics before concluding that the company is out of the woods. But even then, with my model above which is on the positive end of assumptions, the company is still overvalued, even if it manages to achieve those numbers. For now, I am assigning the company a “hold” rating and will set a price alert for around $80 a share, and will check in on it on the next earnings report.

Since the company's share price is quite a ways away from my PT, there is very little I can do in the meantime but to set a price alert closer to the $80-$85 level before revisiting the company once again. The company will be reporting its numbers at the end of the month, so I will be tuning in for that, but until then, I don't see anything that will change my mind in the upcoming days, as I focus on the long-term