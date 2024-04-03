ElsvanderGun

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) operates restaurants under brands such as The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and Fox Restaurant Concepts, operating several restaurant concepts such as Grand Lux Café, Blanco, and Culinary Dropout. The company has 331 restaurants across North America under the brands and several internationally licensed locations.

Despite good growth in total restaurants, CAKE’s stock price hasn’t appreciated in the past decade. The stock has had a negative appreciation of -21% at the time of writing, and the current dividend yield of 2.95%, that has historically varied largely with no dividends paid out during the Covid pandemic, doesn’t make the total return good in the period. Prior to the past decade, the stock returned extremely well, but the trend has turned dire.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Good Growth in Alternative Concepts

CAKE has achieved constant revenue growth with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2003 to 2023. The company continues to grow its restaurant count with 13 restaurants opened in 2022, 16 restaurants opened in 2023, and up to 22 new restaurants planned for 2024 as told in the Q4 investor presentation.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The most notable growth opportunity for CAKE seems to be the alternative brands; in 2023, of the 16 new restaurants, only six were under the Cheesecake Factory brand. The company sees potential in the North Italia concept with 37 current restaurants but potential for 200 domestic locations seen by CAKE’s management, adding up to significant future growth potential. The company also tests new concepts under Fox Restaurant Concepts and scales the concepts in which CAKE sees potential – in 2023, the company opened one Flower Child location and six other FRC concept restaurants.

CAKE Q4 Investor Presentation

Falling Margins Deteriorate Earnings Growth

Worryingly for CAKE, the company’s operating margin has been on a choppy fall in the past decade, falling from 7.4% in 2014 into 4.4% in 2023. As a result, the restaurant location growth hasn’t been materialized in significant earnings growth – in 2014, CAKE achieved an operating income of $145.4 million, just 4.3 million shy of 2023’s operating income of $149.7 million. Revenues in the same period have risen by almost $1.5 billion, or by around 74%.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

It seems that underneath, same-store sales are performing poorly. In 2014, the company had 189 operational restaurants open at the end of the fiscal year, making same-store sales $10.5 million in the year. Currently, the company has 331 company-owned restaurants making same-store sales $10.4 million, lower despite inflation in the past decade, and not counting for revenues from the 32 international licensed restaurants.

Positively, the operating margin has increased in 2023, and seems to be guided to increase again slightly in 2024 – in the Q4 earnings call, CFO Matt Clark told that the company expects a net income margin of 4.25% based on revenues of around $3.6 billion, and low to mid-single digit inflation in costs resulting in flat SG&A as a percentage of sales. In 2023, the net income margin stood slightly lower at 4.1% when excluding asset writedowns and other unusual items. Still, the bad long-term margin trend seemingly caused by poor same-store sales trajectory is a major risk, and has been a large driver in the poor share appreciation in the past decade.

Investments Worsen Cash Flows

To fuel the restaurant growth, CAKE has needed to invest quite extensively – from 2003 to 2023, the company has spent $2.3 billion in capital expenditures, $774 million more than the company’s depreciation and amortization in the same period. Investments slowed down during the Covid pandemic but have picked up again with a significant amount of new stores planned. Currently, the company’s return on capital only stands at 4.34%, making the growth expensive.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

With falling operating margins in the past decade, as no significant earnings growth has been achieved, the investments have churned cash without growing shareholders’ bottom line. The company does have a good amount of share buybacks done in the past decade, but CAKE’s EPS is still up very modestly from a normalized $1.78 in 2014 into $1.83 in 2023, while cash flows are worse than earnings due to continuous capital expenditures.

Valuation is No Reason to Currently Invest

Currently, CAKE’s forward P/E multiple stands at 12.0. The multiple seems reasonable overall, but in my opinion, doesn’t really provide upside especially considering CAKE’s historical earnings growth and investments.

To estimate a fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model. In the DCF model, I estimate CAKE’s revenue growth to stay at a fairly good level with a 4.7% growth in 2024 corresponding to the management’s current outlook, and 5.5% growth in 2025. Afterwards, I estimate a gradual slowdown into a perpetual growth of 2.5%, representing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Although the historical margin trajectory has been poor, I estimate some margin leverage in the DCF model as CAKE has proven better margins in 2023 and guides for quite a good 2024 – I estimate leverage from an EBIT margin of 4.4% in 2023 into 5.0% from 2025 forward. The estimated growth requires capital expenditures, which I estimate to worsen the cash flow conversion. As the growth slows down, I estimate an improving conversion.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 9.55%, the DCF model estimates CAKE’s fair value at $31.88, around 14% below the stock price at the time of writing – despite a poor decade behind the stock’s appreciation, the stock doesn’t seem undervalued. The estimated scenario would still estimate some overvaluation, and a worse-than-estimated margin trajectory is a real and notable risk to the demonstrated scenario.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used weighed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q4, CAKE had $2.5 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, CAKE’s annualized interest rate comes up to 2.11% - the company has secured very cheap financing compared to current dollar interest rates. I estimate the debt-to-equity ratio to stay similar with a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 25%.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.39%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates CAKE’s beta at a figure of 1.50. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.25%, creating a cost of equity of 11.54% and a WACC of 9.55%.

How I’d Turn Bullish

For me to be more bullish on the stock, CAKE would need to improve its margin trajectory. With poor same-store sales seemingly being the problem underneath, the company needs to be more attractive to customers in the future. The company already has quite a good 2023 improvement behind with an even better 2024 margin guided, but for the time being, I still see high caution as justified. With continued improvements in margins, though, the stock could turn into a more worthy investment.

Takeaway

CAKE has grown its restaurant footprint with constant new openings, with alternative restaurant concepts being the main driver of future growth. Despite good revenue growth, though, the stock has performed poorly due to a worrying margin trend, which seems to be caused by a poor same-store sales trend. The company’s growth investments constantly eat cash flows, meanwhile very mediocre earnings growth is achieved. The current valuation doesn’t seem to provide a good risk-to-reward for an entry either, unless clear margin improvements are made. For the time being, I have a hold rating as some margin improvements have been made in 2023 and guided for 2024, although I am quite pessimistic on the stock.