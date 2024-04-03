Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Cheesecake Factory's Growth Hasn't Translated Into Stock Appreciation

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
529 Followers

Summary

  • CAKE operates multiple restaurant concepts, and continues to grow its locations with alternative concepts in addition to The Cheesecake Factory brand.
  • The stock has appreciated poorly despite good revenue growth, as margins have performed poorly.
  • The current valuation doesn't provide a good risk-to-reward in my opinion, and I see the stock as a weak investment unless clear improvements are made.
Cheesecake Factory sign

ElsvanderGun

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) operates restaurants under brands such as The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and Fox Restaurant Concepts, operating several restaurant concepts such as Grand Lux Café, Blanco, and Culinary Dropout. The company has 331 restaurants across North America under the brands and several

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
529 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CAKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAKE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAKE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News