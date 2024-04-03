Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FactSet Research Systems: Poor Outlook For FY24, And Likely FY25

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
961 Followers

Summary

  • FactSet Research Systems is facing challenges in FY24 and likely FY25, leading to a poor near-term outlook.
  • The company's revenue growth in 2Q24 was below expectations, and the business outlook continues to be challenging.
  • FDS is facing competition from AI and is forced to provide discounts to win deals, leading to pricing pressure and a weak operating margin.
Relational database tables on databases are placed on Structured Query Language code with server room background. Concept of Database server, SQL, Database diagram design. 3D render.

islander11

Summary

Following my coverage on FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), which I recommended a hold rating given the downwards revision of guidance and a weakened selling environment, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
961 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FDS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FDS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News