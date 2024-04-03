stocknshares

Continuing my research note series discussing multifactor equity exchange-traded funds, today I would like to dissect the Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM), a smart beta vehicle mixing quality, value, momentum, and low volatility factors in a portfolio consisting of the worthiest Russell Midcap index constituents.

Even though there is a sound factor mix under the hood and past performance was fairly interesting, I do not feel bullish about this vehicle. The issue here is that I have identified a few nuances concerning the size factor, growth credentials, and past performance that are unsupportive of a bullish view. All these will be discussed in today's article.

FLQM's Strategy

According to its website, FLQM "pursues low downside capture and strong risk-adjusted returns over the long term," with the essential ingredient of its strategy being the semiannually reconstituted LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity Index. Its idea is to select the worthiest constituents of the Russell Midcap Index using the following factor mix: "50% Quality, 30% Value, 10% Momentum and 10% Low Volatility." A few details on the exact metrics used are provided on page 14 of the prospectus. More specifically:

Quality is assessed using Return on Equity, gross profit over assets, and gross margin sustainability. Value characteristics are measured using forward earnings yield, EBITDA/Enterprise Value, Price/Book, and dividend yield. Momentum is based on 6-month and 12-month risk-adjusted price momentum. Low volatility is assessed using the beta coefficient.

Besides, a single-company weight is capped at 1%. Nevertheless, assuming that market values fluctuate between reconstitutions, it is hardly surprising that, as of April 1, 15 holdings out of 204 had a weight above 1%.

FLQM Is Essentially A Large-Cap ETF

I argue that FLQM is hardly a mid-cap ETF. And facts illustrate that clearly.

First, as of April 1, with 204 stocks and REITs in the portfolio, FLQM had a weighted-average market cap of $24.48 billion, as per my calculations, which is almost 1.5x higher than the highest reference point of the mid-cap universe. The median in its portfolio stood at $12.93 billion. Delving deeper, we see that 85% of the holdings had a market cap above $10 billion, with the largest name being Phillips 66 (PSX) valued at $69.88 billion; PSX had a 1.08% weight in the portfolio.

This is explainable, as the selection universe is the culprit. As of April 1, the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR), which tracks the index that represents FLQM's selection universe, had a $27.8 billion market cap, as per my calculations.

For a better context, I decided to check the overlap between the ETF and the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (MDY). MDY had a WA market cap of $9.15 billion, as per its website. And my calculations showed an insignificant overlap, with MDY's holdings having only 26.4% weight in FLQM.

At the same time, almost 69% of FLQM's net assets are allocated to S&P 500 stocks, as the comparison of its portfolio to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) illustrates.

So, as I frequently mention in my articles, mid-cap investors should either be prepared for compromises or opt for a different ETF. One of the examples to consider is the Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ), which I dissected in October 2023. Back then, it had just an $8.2 billion weighted-average market cap.

FLQM Has A Quality-Heavy Mix With Unideal Valuation And Soft Growth

With the quality factor being the cornerstone of its strategy, FLQM does offer solid profitability and capital efficiency exposures. Let me illustrate that with the key facts below.

First, FLQM has an 11% weighted-average Return on Assets, as per my calculations. This level is certainly healthy. Meanwhile, IWR's ROA is just 5.9%. The obvious reason is that FLQM has boosted exposure to high-ROA names. Below are a few of the most notable examples I have identified.

Symbol Weight, % (as of April 1) Weight in IWR, % (as of April 1) ROA Trane Technologies (TT) 1.12 0.59 10.4% Diamondback Energy (FANG) 1.1 0.31 10.8% Fastenal Company (FAST) 1.09 0.38 25.9% W.W. Grainger (GWW) 1.09 0.39 22.4% Builders FirstSource (BLDR) 1.07 0.22 14.7% Click to enlarge

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETFs. Financial data as of April 2

Second, while just 81.7% of IWR's net assets are allocated to companies with a B- Quant Profitability rating or higher, FLQM boasts an almost 93% allocation. It is important to note here that the FLQM and IWR portfolios have just a 29% overlap, as per my calculations.

Speaking of Return on Equity, it is complicated to provide a precise weighted-average result as both portfolios have exposure to companies with four-digit and triple-digit ROE that are skewed because of too-heavy borrowings on their balance sheets. So I decided to adjust the metric for both, removing firms with either bloated or negative ROE. The results are below:

ETF Adjusted ROE FLQM 24.8% IWR 16.9% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETFs

Again, the Franklin ETF clearly has an edge over IWR.

When it comes to valuation, FLQM is also a bit better than its less selective counterpart, as it has a larger share of holdings with a B- Quant Valuation grade or higher and stronger weighted-average earnings and dividend yields.

Metric FLQM IWR Quant Valuation B- or higher 18.48% 15.78% EY 5.41% 3.71% DY 1.69% 1.44% Revenue Fwd 3.92% 6.80% EPS Fwd 5.15% 9.61% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETFs

However, as FLQM does not target the growth factor, its portfolio has notably softer characteristics than IWR's.

Nevertheless, in terms of momentum, the Franklin ETF is confidently ahead.

Metric FLQM IWR Quant Momentum B- or higher 75.66% 69.71% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETFs

On the low volatility front, FLQM is also marginally better than IWR, with a 24-month weighted-average beta coefficient of 0.998 vs. IWR's 1.12, as per my analysis.

FLQM's Performance: Nuances Not To Ignore

As I have already mentioned above, the ETF "pursues low downside capture and strong risk-adjusted returns over the long term." And it has clearly delivered on that front, with an annualized return meaningfully higher than IWR's and a much smaller downside capture ratio.

Portfolio FLQM IWR Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $22,660 $19,490 CAGR 12.88% 10.39% Stdev 18.43% 19.65% Best Year 28.76% 30.23% Worst Year -12.95% -17.48% Max. Drawdown -25.06% -27.13% Sharpe Ratio 0.65 0.5 Sortino Ratio 0.99 0.75 Market Correlation 0.96 0.97 Downside Capture Ratio 98.23% 106.23% Upside Capture Ratio 97.26% 95.14% Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer. The period is July 2017–March 2024; it was shortened as data for May and June 2017 were unavailable

Since its inception, it has beaten IWR by almost 34% (as of April 3).

Seeking Alpha

However, to ensure an appropriate context, we should assess how the ETF stacked up against pure-play mid-cap funds like the Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM), MDY, and XMHQ, as well as against the market, which I usually proxy with IVV.

Portfolio FLQM IVV SCHM XSHQ MDY Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $22,660 $24,340 $18,711 $18,037 $19,026 CAGR 12.88% 14.09% 9.73% 9.13% 10.00% Stdev 18.43% 17.12% 20.67% 20.42% 20.74% Best Year 28.76% 31.25% 27.47% 24.01% 25.78% Worst Year -12.95% -18.16% -17.06% -15.02% -13.28% Max. Drawdown -25.06% -23.93% -29.57% -30.38% -29.63% Sharpe Ratio 0.65 0.74 0.46 0.43 0.47 Sortino Ratio 0.99 1.14 0.67 0.69 0.69 Upside Capture Ratio 97.26% 100.45% 95.59% 83.3% 95.2% Downside Capture Ratio 98.23% 97.24% 109.7% 95.96% 108.01% Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer. The period is July 2017–March 2024

So while FLQM beat pure-play mid-cap ETFs, it underperformed IVV by 1.21%, also delivering a higher downside capture ratio.

Investor Takeaway

At first glance, FLQM offers a well-calibrated take on passive multifactor investing in the mid-cap universe. It delivers on quality, value, momentum, and low volatility fronts, representing a leaner, more potent version of IWR with solid returns. However, I have identified a few nuances that welcome a more skeptical view, including the size factor, as this is a predominantly large-cap portfolio, soft growth characteristics that are hardly ideal for the current environment, and the ETF's inability to beat the market consistently in the past. In this regard, I initiate coverage with a conservative Hold rating.