Justin Sullivan

Introduction

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) could potentially see a plethora of positive tailwinds going forward. In the near term, a high dividend rate could be a catalyst for British American Tobacco as the macroeconomic conditions push the federal funds rate lower in the coming few quarters. Further, the slower and weaker-than-expected regulatory pressure in the tobacco market along with the resilient demand for tobacco even while in a secular decline could benefit the company. Then, in the long term, the company's bet on non-combustible products could sustain the level of growth and cash flow that the company is enjoying today. Therefore, considering these bullish catalysts, I believe British American Tobacco is a buy.

Resilient Tobacco Market

It is a well-known fact that the Tobacco market is in secular decline as both the consuming public and numerous government administrations around the world are aiming for a smokeless world. While this is true, the rate of the secular decline is proving to be much lower in magnitude than previously thought creating a tailwind for British American Tobacco.

New Zealand has announced that the country will become the world's first smoke-free society by enforcing a ban on smoking products for the country's youth eventually phasing out the smoking products. However, in November 2023, the plan was scrapped. Although the planned legislation was scrapped as a result of funding tax cuts from taxes collected through smoking product sales, the world's first smoke-free society plan has come to a failure potentially creating a continued lucrative environment for British American Tobacco.

Further, the Biden Administration has delayed the enforcement of banning menthol cigarettes. In 2022, the FDA proposed a ban on all menthol cigarette products as they are more addictive; yet, the current administration has delayed the enforcement of the legislation twice, once in December 2023 and once in March 2024, making it likely that the ban will not take place for the foreseeable future. The ban may also depend on the outcome of the 2024 presidential election making it even more unlikely for the ban to take place in the coming few quarters. Considering that British American Tobacco relies on menthol cigarettes for about 20% of the company's total revenue, the decision by the Biden Administration is highly favorable for the company.

Overall, the move towards a complete phasing out of cigarette products is proving to be difficult. Whether it is for a political reason or an economic reason, the potential political risks associated with smoking products are proving to be less hostile. Thus, I believe this political progress could be a near-term catalyst for British American Tobacco.

Macroeconomic Tailwind

Beyond the potential buybacks, British American Tobacco could see a macroeconomic tailwind as the Federal Reserve is expected to cut the federal funds rate by about 75 basis points in 2024 and by another 75 basis points in 2025. During the 2023 December FOMC meeting, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said that the organization is expecting three rate cuts in 2024. Then, during the March 2024 FOMC meeting, Jerome Powell, again, confirmed the stance of the Federal Reserve for 2024.

The reduction in the federal funds rate, in my opinion, could provide a significant tailwind to British American Tobacco's stock by making the company's dividend payout rate much more attractive.

Investors seeking steady income have numerous options. One could put money in a savings account, buy bonds, or buy high-yield dividend stocks. At the end of the day, an investor invests in an asset after weighing its risk and reward potential. For example, a treasury bond, one of the safest forms of investment as you cannot lose your principal investment unless the US government goes bankrupt, will likely still see high demand even if an alternative option has slightly higher return rates due to the safety of the asset. Then, in the case that this safe income investment option yields a high interest, more risky dividend stocks must yield even higher dividend payout rates to be more attractive relative to other safer forms of investment. As such, as the chart below shows, British American Tobacco's stock saw a sharp decline over the past few quarters as the federal funds rate increased making the British American Tobacco's dividend rates less attractive. Therefore, when the Federal Reserve starts cutting the federal funds rate, it is likely that British American Tobacco's dividend rate will become more attractive potentially leading to an increase in the stock price. After all, if the overall rates are cut, the company's stock could still be attractive at a lower dividend rate.

Data by YCharts

For the sake of argument, let's assume that the Federal Reserve cuts the federal funds rate by 75 basis points in 2024 and that British American Tobacco's current dividend rate of 9.63% is the fair value determined by the market. Then, theoretically, after the 75 basis point rate cut, the company's dividend rates will still be attractive at about 8.88%, which would mean that the company's stock will see a 9.4% appreciation (the dividend rate and the stock price have an inverse relationship). Therefore, I believe it is reasonable to argue that the potential federal funds rate cut could provide a meaningful tailwind for British American Tobacco's stock in the coming quarters. One should note, however, that this particular macroeconomic headwind is not unique to British American Tobacco, but is the case for all the industry peers of British American Tobacco with high levels of dividends.

Future and the Non-Combustible Products

As mentioned earlier in the article, the traditional tobacco industry is seeing a secular decline. As such, British American Tobacco is attempting to grow its non-combustible products to replace the declining tobacco revenue.

In the 2023Q4 earnings report, British American Tobacco reported a full-year revenue of 27.283 billion pounds where 3.347 billion pounds came from non-combustible or new categories. Today, the new categories still represent a small portion of British American Tobacco's business; however, the company has plans to increase the new categories' revenue contribution to 5 billion pounds by 2025, which would require an aggressive 49.38% growth from 2023 levels. Further, in terms of the bottom line, the management team said that the non-combustible products reached profitability in 2023, which is two years ahead of the internal expectations while expecting "new category profitability to continue to improve each year." The strong growth of the new category is being "driven by pricing, increased scale, and marketing spend" to capture the market share and generate long-term customer value. Overall, British American Tobacco is moving diligently through R&D and marketing toward a non-combustible future with promising signs of improving top and bottom lines in these new markets.

I believe this progress seen in non-combustible markets to be critical for British American Tobacco's future success as the expansion of the non-combustible product category is the company's key strategy for its future success. It is a well-known fact that the traditional tobacco market is seeing a secular decline. Thus, from the surface level, the company's ability to grow the non-combustible product market share is critical to the longevity of British American Tobacco.

Beyond this surface-level reasoning, I believe the growth and success of non-combustible products could prove to be extremely lucrative for British American Tobacco in the coming few years. As mentioned earlier in the article, the rate of the traditional tobacco market's secular decline is not steep. As such, with the growth of the non-combustible market in the coming years, British American Tobacco could benefit from both the combustible and non-combustible market seeing a strong growth and cash flow until there are meaningful contraction in the combustible tobacco market. Therefore, I believe the strong growth in top and bottom-line seen in the non-combustible products to be extremely beneficial for the company and its future.

Valuation

British American Tobacco is trading at an attractive valuation today. The company's forward price-to-earnings ratio is far lower than that of the industry peers providing an attractive potential for the valuation appreciation.

As the chart below shows, British American Tobacco is trading at a 6.432 forward price-to-earnings ratio compared to Altria's (MO) 8.547 and Philip Morris's (PM) 14.41.

Data by YCharts

In the case of Phillip Moris, it is understandable that the company is trading at a significantly higher valuation multiple as the company's expected bottom-line growth rate is far faster than Altria's and British American Tobacco's at 6.02% in fiscal year 2024, 9.55% in 2025, and 9.25% in 2026. This growth rate compares to British American Tobacco's -1.52% in fiscal year 2024, 3.29% in 2025 and 3.04% in 2026. However, Altria's forecasted growth rate of 1.42% in fiscal year 2024, 3.98% in 2025, and 3.04% in 2026 is in line with that of British American Tobacco. Yet, there is about a 32.88% discrepancy in Altria and British American Tobacco's valuation multiples hinting at British American Tobacco's undervaluation. Thus, I believe British American Tobacco should be trading near Altria's valuation multiple hinting at about 32.88% undervaluation.

British American Tobacco's operations are not in an unhealthy state to be undervalued either. During 2023Q4, excluding a one-time write-off resulting from a potential menthol ban in the United States, the company reported a gross margin of 80.88% with an operating margin of 48.44%. For the full year 2023, the company's gross margin was 82.07% with an operating margin of 46.33%. Compared to the full-year 2022 result of 82.63% in gross margin and 42.13% in operating margin there was no earnings deterioration to support a discrepancy in the valuation multiple among industry peers as British American Tobacco saw an improvement in the company's operating margin from 2022 to 2023.

Then, why is the company receiving such a low valuation multiple relative to Altria? I believe the primary reason behind this disparity is that British American Tobacco decided to write off $31.5 billion as a result of a menthol cigarette ban in the United States. However, as the enforcement of the menthol ban is delayed, I believe the current undervaluation creates a buying opportunity.

Therefore, I believe British American Tobacco is undervalued today relative to its industry peers, especially Altria. The company is trading at a much lower valuation multiple while expecting similar levels of bottom-line growth and is not experiencing an operational problem to justify this discrepancy.

Risk to Thesis

Federal Reserve continues to guide for a three rate cut in 2024 followed by three more rate cuts in 2025; however, some investors are skeptical if the Federal Reserve can follow through on their claims. If it is the case that the Federal Reserve cannot lower the federal funds rate in 2024, it could pose a significant risk to my bullish thesis as I foresee a major short-term catalyst to be a federal funds rate cut.

Some investors are starting to argue that there may not be a rate cut in 2024 due to the strength and resiliency of the US economy. S&P 500 Global economists have increased their US GDP growth forecast to 2.4% for 2024 from 1.5%, which reflects the strength of the economy. Further, as a result of this strength, the labor markets and the inflation rate have been stabilizing. The labor markets are not seeing any signs of weakness suggesting a slowing economy while the CPI data is showing no clear signs of a slowing inflation below the 3% level. Therefore, concerns regarding the possibility of a later-than-expected rate cut are arising.

I believe this argument to be reasonable. The recent CPI data have shown that inflation is sticky. As the chart below shows, in the past few months, after the inflation rate saw a quick decline from its peak, it has been struggling to fall below 3% as this level of inflation is being maintained. Unfortunately, because the target inflation is 2%, an argument for a later-than-expected rate cut is in the realm of reality. Therefore, investors should keep a close watch on the upcoming CPI data.

Data by YCharts

Summary

I believe British American Tobacco offers an attractive entry point today. Not only is the company likely undervalued relative to its industry peers, but the company will likely see numerous tailwinds in the coming years. In the near term, the setbacks in New Zealand's total ban on smoking along with the delayed US ban on menthol cigarettes could be beneficial for British American Tobacco. Further, the potential for rate cuts could support the valuation appreciation for the company as the dividend payout becomes more attractive. Finally, with an ongoing successful effort by British American Tobacco for the non-combustible future, the company will likely be able to maintain the current level of cash flow even years or decades into the future; therefore, I believe British American Tobacco is a buy.