Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was a stock I first seriously considered buying a few years ago when a friend in Zurich (who worked in finance) said it was one of her top ideas. I ended up buying some shares of this leading tech company and the stock went up. I sold it (a bit too early) and I watched it go even higher to around the $300 level. Since then I have been very firm about not buying any Chinese stocks and that has been a smart decision since there has been a major decline for many stocks that are based in China. There is clearly a lot of risk involved in buying just about any stock, but especially buying Chinese stocks, which seem to have elevated risks of accounting issues, as well as government crackdowns, and geopolitics. So that basically means I won't buy Chinese stocks as a general rule.

However, as they say, rules are meant to be broken, but in order to do so, I think there has to be a very compelling case. Right now, I see a reason to break my rules because Alibaba shares have been decimated from highs of about $300, and now trade in the $70 range. Since I have decided to break my rules, this is the first time I have written about Alibaba. These shares look so compelling in many ways, including valuation, future growth potential and also as a contrarian play with sentiment being extremely negative. But, while I am willing to break my rule and buy Alibaba shares, it comes with the caveat that I would never take a big position in Chinese equities. That's because there are too many great companies to invest in over here in the U.S.A. and Europe, which I believe offer reduced risks. Let's take a closer look at the potential opportunity with Alibaba shares below:

As the chart below shows, this stock was trading around the $300 level in late 2020, and it has been in a major downtrend ever since. However, more recently it appears to be forming a base in the $70 range. The 50-day moving average is $73.59 and the 200-day moving average is $81.04, so with a bit more time and some good news, the stock could rally above this level and create a Golden Cross" on the chart.

Billionaires Are Buying Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks

In mid-February, billionaire David Tepper's Appaloosa hedge fund was reportedly buying more shares of Alibaba. A Seeking Alpha news article dated February 14, 2024, said he increased his holdings in Alibaba from 3.6 million shares to around 4.35 million shares. Even with the share price being as low as it is now, 4.35 million shares represents a very sizable investment in Alibaba.

On April 2, 2024, a CNBC article stated that billionaire Ray Dalio was continuing to buy Chinese stocks (although it did not say which ones). The article detailed Dalio's bullish views on China by stating:

China's problems, however, are "manageable by Chinese leaders if they do their jobs well," Dalio said, adding there have been signals that Beijing will begin quantitative easing along with debt restructuring soon. "The time to buy is when everyone hates the market and it's cheap ... especially when it looks increasingly likely that the economic leadership is about to do something" Dalio said. Like all countries throughout history, they can restructure the financial system economy to be productive. They can also manage how to deal with political, geopolitical, nature, and technology forces well," he added.

Larry McDonald who is a best-selling author and CNBC contributor released a list of stocks in which he has high conviction, and Alibaba was one of the few that was on the list.

Even Alibaba Is Buying Its Shares And So Are Insiders

Alibaba has continued to buy back shares and in Q1 2024 it purchased $4.8 billion worth of shares. In January 2024, Jack Ma (the founder) reportedly purchased about $50 million worth of this stock and Joe Tsai (Chairman), was said to have purchased about $151 million worth of Alibaba shares. The billions of dollars' worth of shares the company is buying and the millions of dollars' worth of shares that insiders are buying are very encouraging. These well connected individuals know China and they know Alibaba and they seem to have high levels of conviction with a bullish investment outlook on Alibaba since they are buying so many shares.

China's Economy Shows Signs Of A Rebound

China's economy was deeply impacted by Covid shutdowns, and many investors expected a big rebound when restrictions were loosened. However, the Chinese economy did not get the immediate rebound that many Western countries experienced when shutdowns ended. China's economy was also impacted by a real estate crisis, and by increased tariffs, plus many major tech companies have decided to diversify and onshore manufacturing capabilities. All these factors have taken a toll in the past couple of years, but finally it seems that the Chinese economy could be regaining its footing. A Seeking Alpha news release by Meghavi Singh states that China's manufacturing PMI just hit a 13-month high. This is very good news for companies like Alibaba and a potential sign that the worst is over for China.

Taiwan Invasion Is A Potential Downside Risk, But Might Be A Bluff

It seems the talk of a potential invasion of Taiwan by China has been an overhang on Chinese equities for quite a while now, especially as tensions have heated up in that region for the past year or so. Seeing that the unthinkable (invasion) could occur in Ukraine, it is definitely a potential risk to consider, but so are many other devastating scenarios that could take place if a lack of common sense prevails in this world.

In terms of strategy, it could make sense in some ways for China to appear very serious about taking Taiwan by force if need be, but that has to be coming with the hopes that some type of negotiated and peaceful deal takes place. It is a far less risky strategy to say you will take Taiwan by force and sail a few warships to practice some naval exercises, than it is to actually carry through with this plan. The risks of an actual invasion of Taiwan appear to be exponential and some analysts believe it could even present existential risks to the current leadership, if it were to fail.

Many wargame scenarios suggest that China would not prevail, but even if it did "prevail", it would likely be turned into a pariah state, with sanctions, massive tariffs and outright product bans likely to be piled on by American and European countries. These actions could devastate the Chinese economy and result in massive unemployment and potential unrest. So the question becomes: do you want to keep peace and stability and everything else you have now or risk it all for a small (albeit economically powerful) island nation of Taiwan? The risk to reward ratio does not appear to favor invasion, which leads me to believe this threat could very likely be a bluff. Of course, talk of American forces defending Taiwan could also be a bluff, at least to some extent.

In another sign that talk of invading Taiwan could be a bluff, President Xi just recently met a number of top American executives in what NBC says was a "....bid to boost confidence in (China's) ailing economy." I think if President Xi cares this much about courting American businesses and with China's economy, it is hard to envision a scenario where he allows for the potential destruction of all these business and political relations just in order to gain Taiwan.

Earnings Estimates And The Balance Sheet

Analysts expect Alibaba to earn $8.70 per share in 2024, on revenues of about $130.65 billion. For 2025, earnings estimates are at $8.78 per share with revenues coming in higher at around $140.75 billion. In 2026, earnings estimates are $9.77 per share, and the company is expected to generate nearly $152 billion in revenues.

As for the balance sheet, Alibaba has about $86.56 billion in cash and nearly $28 billion in debt. This is an extremely strong balance sheet that puts Alibaba in a net cash position of nearly $60 billion. That's very impressive, especially considering the market capitalization of Alibaba is just around $182.7 billion. This cash-laden balance sheet reminds me of the fortress-like balance sheets that we see with American tech giants, which are often trading between 25 to 40 times earnings.

Potential Downside Risks

Competition is a potential downside risk. PDD Holdings (PDD) is also known as Pinduoduo and this company is another leading tech and commerce leader in China. It is a competitor to Alibaba in some categories and could be another ideal investment option, but I feel more comfortable investing in Alibaba because the management team and the company are more familiar to me. I have used Alibaba in business and it has a lot to offer in terms of product sourcing. Pinduoduo owns TEMU which is an e-commerce competitor not only for Alibaba, but for Amazon (AMZN) as well, and it recently took out Superbowl ads to increase business in the U.S.

There are numerous risks when investing in China, which include the elephant in the room - an invasion of Taiwan. It's important to remember that equity values all over the world could plunge in this scenario so it doesn't make sense to consider this risk as being only specific to Chinese stocks. Accounting standards can be different and pose potential downside risks, as could a trade war. However, offsetting these risks is what appears to be a rock-bottom valuation, coupled with a fortress-like balance sheet.

In Summary

I see a lot of positive reasons to start buying, including my belief that Alibaba is deeply undervalued, it has great growth potential and the "smart money" (billionaires and insiders) are buying. The chart also seems to indicate that Alibaba shares have formed a bottom. It's encouraging to see Alibaba going through with a robust level of share buybacks and to see insiders buying in a significant way as well. I would never buy a major position in Alibaba, but at this valuation and with the Chinese economy finally seeing some increased activity, the stock is a compelling buy for me as a small portion of my overall portfolio.