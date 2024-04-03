Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Magnite: Impact From The Disney Deal Is Not As Bad As It Sounds

Apr. 03, 2024 11:42 PM ETMagnite, Inc. (MGNI) Stock
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
819 Followers

Summary

  • Magnite is recommended as a buy, with potential for growth in line with the industry and a positive impact from the Disney deal.
  • Concerns about the Disney deal are overblown, as MGNI will still play a crucial role in powering the technology and receiving recurring fees.
  • The Company has multiple growth drivers, including live-streamed sports and Amazon's ad tier expansion, which should fuel future growth.

Digital marketing commerce online sale concept, Promotion of products or services through digital channels search engine, social media, email, website, Digital Marketing Strategies and Goals. SEO PPC

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Overview

My recommendation for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is a buy rating, as I believe MGNI can at least grow in line with the industry's growth rate and that the Disney deal impact is not going to be as bad

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
819 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MGNI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MGNI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MGNI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News