Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Overview

My recommendation for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is a buy rating, as I believe MGNI can at least grow in line with the industry's growth rate and that the Disney deal impact is not going to be as bad as the market thinks. As MGNI shows the market that growth is not impacted through this deal and that valuation should improve back to where it was trading, and in line with peers, at 3x forward revenue.

Business

MGNI is an online advertising solution provider that helps businesses automate their purchase and sales of digital advertising inventory (particularly TV and mobile advertisements). Its revenue model is derived from a percentage (take rate) of the total digital advertisement budget. MGNI's main business focus is in the United States, which represented ~75% of total revenue as of FY23. In the latest quarter, 4Q23, MGNI saw total revenue excluding TAC growth of 6%, from $156.6 million to ~$165.3 million, mainly driven by strong mobile revenue (17% growth). Even more impressive was the expansion in gross margin, from 29% to 58%, driving gross profit from $46 million to $95 million. Consequently, this turned MGNI's negative EBIT performance in 4Q22 into a positive 21% EBIT margin in 4Q23. On a reported basis, EPS grew from -$0.27 to $0.16.

Concerns regarding the Disney deal

The major debate regarding MGNI is the deal that Disney (DIS) has done with its new DRAX Direct product, which will tie together its CTV and video ad inventory from Disney+ and Hulu and make it available directly for bidding through The Trade Desk's (TTD) OpenPath and GOOGL's DB360. The bear case that is forming against MGNI is that advertisers will now be able to bypass MGNI, as they will be able to save cost (MGNI charges the advertisers a take rate), and since MGNI is heavily exposed to TV ads, this could be a big growth headwind.

However, I think the market (which has punished MGNI stock by 9% so far) is overly worried about this deal. Note: Disney announced the launch of DRAX on 20th March 2024, and MGNI stock got hit by 3% intraday (open to close price), followed by a gradual fade to the current ~$10). First of all, MGNI is not going to lose all the revenue from this potential by passing because MGNI powers DRAX and supplies the tech stack and engineering talent. It could be argued that MGNI now becomes more important to Disney because of this, and it also makes the MGNI revenue stream less volatile as it is not tied to advertising budget cycles. At this point, the entire integration of OpenPath and DB360 directly into DRAX will be done by MGNI, and DIS will pay MGNI a fee for it. Future updates will also be done by MGNI, which means MGNI gets a re-occurring income stream.

Historically, we did it all through Magnite, and we will continue to work through Magnite," she told Digiday, noting how the SSP helps it aggregate demand across approximately 30 DSPs, and a relationship it intends to continue. Rita Ferro, President Disney Advertising

Last but not least, MGNI's industry is highly dependent on scale, as it propels a flywheel effect: more data leads to better algorithms and lower costs, which in turn attracts the next client, strengthens data density, etc. When it comes to CTV platforms, MGNI really dominates. They are the biggest CTV SSP on the planet. Therefore, for other advertisers reaching out to consumers, MGNI continues to play a crucial role in the CTV world. For reference, clients can easily utilize MGNI's programmatic ad tools because their CTV ad server, Spring Serve, is already connected to most ad servers. Additionally, publisher clients benefit from efficient return on advertising spend and upside monetization because MGNI owns both a supply-side platform and an ad server. We know this is working well for clients because, in 3Q21, fewer than half of MGNI's streaming partners utilized both the Spring Serve ad server and the supply-side platform services. In 4Q23, that number increased to over 75%.

Fundamental growth drivers

MGNI also has multiple growth catalysts ahead that should drive growth. For one, I am positive that Live Sports is going to be streamed eventually (Netflix has already started this), and this will be extremely positive for MGNI. The reason is because live sports attract a set audience that typically doesn't switch to other channels and stays through the entire program. MGNI is well positioned here because of its Live Sports Acceleration product, which supports major sports events, and because it has partnerships with most large broadcasters and cable partners.

We support all of the largest sporting events, including all of the major North American professional leagues, NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, College Football and Basketball, international events such as the Olympics, Cricket World Cup and World Cup Soccer, and other sports such as Tennis and Golf. from: 4Q2023 earnings call

The second catalyst is Amazon rolling out an ad tier for Prime TV. MGNI should benefit from this due to the increase in the number of ads placed programmatically. Keep in mind that broadcast and cable shows account for half of all AMZN Prime video views; these channels monetize their portion of the CTV ad inventory through MGNI. Thus, MGNI's revenues should rise in tandem with AMZN's ad-tier viewing.

Amazon syndicates more broadcaster and cable content than any other streaming service by some accounts, 50% of all Prime Video content consumed is broadcast and cable shows. 4Q2023 earnings call

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, NTNX is valued at $12.34, representing a 22% increase. This target price is based on my growth forecast of 10% in teens over the next two years. The rationale for the 10% growth rate is that I believe MGNI should at least grow in line with the industry, especially since it is the largest player in the CTV space. The main upside driver here is multiple trading ups. I believe MGNI should trade at 3x forward revenue instead of the current 2.7x. As I discussed above, I believe the market is over-punishing MGNI for the impacts of the Disney deal. As MGNI shows that it is able to continue growing with no major impacts, the market should start to value MGNI back toward its historical average multiple. I should also highlight that MGNI tends to trend in line with the average of where other adtech peers (DoubleVerify, Digital Turbine, Integral Ad Science, AppLovin, LiveRamp, etc.) trade. Currently, MGNI is trading at a 14% discount to the peer group's average of 3.1x, which I don't think is justified.

Risk

I could be wrong about the impact of this Disney deal. While Disney is reliant on MGNI, because of Disney's size, it could negotiate hard against MGNI when it comes to fees and payment terms, making the unit economics less attractive than I thought it would be. Macro-wise, MGNI is still largely dependent on advertisers' willingness to spend on marketing. In a recession, companies tend to cut marketing budgets because it is a variable expense; hence, MGNI could see growth decline if the macro backdrop gets worse.

Summary

Summarizing this post, the recommendation for MGNI is a buy rating. While the Disney deal allows advertisers to bypass MGNI, MGNI still benefits by powering the technology and receiving recurring fees. I would not discount the fact that MGNI is the largest player in the CTV space, and it has attractive growth catalysts like live-streamed sports, and Amazon's ad tier expansion that should fuel growth ahead. Because of the deal, valuation has gotten attractive, trading at a discount to peers and below its historical multiple. As MGNI shows that its business is not impacted, the market should start to re-value MGNI back to where it was trading before, and in line with peers.