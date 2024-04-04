Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NNN REIT: A Good Income Producer At A Slight Discount

Apr. 04, 2024 1:57 AM ETNNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) StockO
Sanjay Chandiramani, CFA profile picture
Sanjay Chandiramani, CFA
687 Followers

Summary

  • The current spread between the cap rate of the Free Standing Retail subsector and the 10-year Treasury is only 233 basis points versus a historic average of 373 basis points.
  • Despite this, NNN is able to achieve a 100 basis point investment spread over their cost of capital.
  • In terms of equity, one measure suggests that it is available at a 76 basis point discount which translates to about an 8.6% discount to fair value.

Large 7-11 Convenience Building Store with customer service parking lot area against blue sky background at Samut Sakhon, Thailand - March 31, 2023

Prapat Aowsakorn/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

On June 16, 2023, we published a comparative article between Realty Income (O) and NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) and while both stocks were recommended, the article concluded that Realty Income offered

This article was written by

Sanjay Chandiramani, CFA profile picture
Sanjay Chandiramani, CFA
687 Followers
I am a CFA charterholder and a CIPM certificant. Professionally, I assist firms comply with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS). The GIPS Standards has to do with how investment performance is calculated and presented by asset managers, pension funds, endowments and foundations. Previous to my current profession, I owned and operated a small business. I helped built the business from the ground floor and diversified its revenue stream. I have a firsthand experience of looking for avenues to expand margins and manage costs. I also created a portfolio to reallocate capital externally. This increased my investment universe and mitigated the risk of a concentrated position in a private business. I have a fundamental, bottom-up approach to my research. I read 10-Ks and listen to earnings calls. I recast financial statements to focus on true economic earnings and avoid elaborate models that could lead to false precision. I believe my background and experience gives me the requisite tools to sift through the information and assess a company's competitive position. I have a meaningful amount of my net worth invested. I am a conservative, long-term investor and rely on dividends to pay for some expenses. My portfolio is tilted towards companies with above-average sustainable profitability that pass value-oriented criteria.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NNN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NNN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NNN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News