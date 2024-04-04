Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Founded in 2007, NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) is a US-based company that designs and develops small and modular nuclear reactors.

Since going public in 2022 at a price of $10, all-time share performance has been underwhelming overall. However, SMR appears to have gained some momentum as of late. The stock still traded around $3 price level at the beginning of the year. But it trended upwards and rebounded to its debut day price level of $10 in March, a few days after the most recent Q4 earnings call. Nonetheless, SMR currently trades at $5.7 upon immediate correction. The stock is still down over -43% since going public, though still up 82% YTD.

I initiate my coverage with a buy rating. My 1-year price target of $7.2 presents over 22% upside from the current trading price of $5.8.

Financial Reviews

Due to its pre-commercialization stage today, I would note that SMR has moderately challenging fundamentals. Revenue has grown steadily overall, though slightly underperformed in the most recent quarter, Q4 2023. In FY 2023, SMR delivered just under $23 million of revenue. However, SMR has remained a cash-burning operation. Operating cash flow (OCF) has even been on a downtrend. In FY 2023, SMR burned through -$183 million of OCF. Likewise, SMR has continued making net losses. Though SMR has been able to deliver positive gross margin, the high R&D expense has continued to surpass revenue by a significant margin, effectively making bottom-line improvements highly difficult. In FY 2023, SMR's R&D expense was almost 7x its revenue.

The relatively weak financial outlook has continued to put pressure on SMR's liquidity. Having raised over $339 million from the SPAC transaction, SMR ended FY 2022 strongly with almost $268 million of liquidity. Due to the YoY increase in OCF burn, though, SMR ended FY 2023 with just over $120 million, losing more than half of its liquidity since 2022. Since SMR has not relied on debt financing, it has also continued to receive its liquidity from equity issuance. This has also resulted in a relatively pronounced dilution. In FY 2023, estimated dilution was over 44%.

Catalyst

Despite facing a recent setback where SMR had to terminate what would have been its first-of-a-kind SMR (Small and Modular Reactor) deployment project in Utah, I believe there continue to be secular growth opportunities that should benefit SMR. In my opinion, these opportunities are not only driven by potentially tripling energy demand by 2030 but also by clean energy transition across industries.

These secular trends remain strong today. One pocket of opportunity that is sensible for SMR, in my opinion, would be in the data center. The increasing electricity demand for data centers, due to the rise of AI applications requiring high compute power, should present attractive business opportunities for SMR.

As reported by the Washington Post recently, electricity consumption from data centers will continue to see an increasing share in the overall energy consumption in the US. IEA (International Energy Agency) projects data centers to make up 6% of the total energy consumption by 2026, up from just around 4% today. This creates an attractive market opportunity for SMR. Given the 32 GW demand projected in 2029 and the per-KWh nuclear energy project capital cost of $8-13k, my rough estimation suggests at least a $200 billion TAM.

I also believe that SMR still remains in a good position to capture any demand for clean energy deployment, where land usage optimization is critical. As such, SMR's very minimal land use and low carbon emission could make it a good fit for powering data centers, which already require a relatively significant land area to build.

Moreover, a potential bill that would allocate $800 million of grants to select SMR developers in the US should also present as a policy catalyst for SMR, as commented by the management:

There's a bill advancing in Congress that would allocate about $800 million to a competitive cost share award for not more than two SMR deployments in the U.S. Also an additional $100 million for SMR manufacturing that could be deployed no later than 2030. We're anticipating if it hasn't already been approved to be approved. So the U.S. government stays very strong behind this industry.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

I believe SMR remains in a good position to be selected for the award program, primarily due to its leading technology and position in the market today. The progress SMR has made in Q4, especially in the supply chain partnerships, further highlights its commitment to increase reliability and reduce manufacturing risk.

Risk

SMR remains a high-risk and high-return opportunity, in my view. My thesis relies on SMR's ability to not only land offtake agreements with data center operators but also successfully manufacture and deploy its SMRs.

As with many innovative renewable energy companies, achieving viable project economics has remained a challenge for SMR to-date, especially amid the rising inflation. As such, potential lack of commercial viability serves as a major risk to my thesis. Upon the termination of the Utah project due to financial challenges, there was even an article that pointed to the fundamental issue with SMR technology that may render it unable to achieve scale.

Moreover, there is also liquidity risk, in my opinion. The high R&D expenses have resulted in the lack of profitability and OCF generation so far, putting pressure on its liquidity. Starting FY 2024 with only $120 million of liquidity, SMR will need to work harder to reduce OCF burn while also raising external capital in parallel.

Valuation/Pricing

My target price for SMR is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect SMR to achieve an FY 2024 revenue of $60 million, a 163% growth. I conservatively adjust the figure to be $25 million lower than the market's estimate. I assign SMR a forward P/S of 18x, where it is trading today, driving share price appreciation to $11.9, near its YTD high. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - SMR to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $35 million, slightly lower than the market's estimate. In this scenario, I assign SMR a forward P/S of 6.3, which implies a correction to $2.4.

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $7.2 per share, projecting a potential upside of over 22%. I would rate the stock a buy.

Conclusion

I conclude that SMR is a high-risk and high-return opportunity. Though it faces a recent setback in Utah, where its first-of-a-kind project was terminated due to rising costs, there lies secular growth opportunities for the stock, driven by key trends in energy transition and rising electricity demand. Offtake opportunities in the data center industry remain attractive. SMR should be in a good position to capture them as well, in my view. Anticipated bill favoring nuclear energy development is also one of the catalysts for SMR. At $5.8 today, SMR appears undervalued, in my opinion. My price target of $7.2 projects a 22% upside. I rate the stock a buy.