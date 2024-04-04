Makhbubakhon Ismatova

It's Spring Time, and for many workers, it's also time for merit increases to kick into effect. While it may be nice to get a 5% raise, those living in high tax states like California may only see half of that flow into their pocket at the end of the day, considering federal, state, payroll, and sales taxes when they actually spend the money.

When considering that inflation is trending at 2.8% YoY, the aforementioned raise in a high-tax state can actually make an earner fall behind in real monetary terms.

That's why I've always advocated for supplementary income through income-generating stocks, as having a real passive flow of cash (not the fake passive income that actually require work, as pushed on some social media channels) can greatly buffer the effects of inflation.

This brings me to Golub Capital (NASDAQ:GBDC), which I last covered in April of last year, highlighting its portfolio quality and uptick in investment yields. GBDC has done well for investors, having risen in price by 29% and giving investors a 43% total return including dividends since then, far surpassing the 26% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

In this article, I revisit GBDC including updates on its recent business health and performance, and discuss why it remains an appealing stock for income investors, so let's get started!

Why GBDC?

Golub Capital is an externally-managed BDC that has a good track record of investor returns. It was founded in 1994 and has originated over $150 billion worth of loans in its history.

At present, its portfolio is diversified across 49 industries with higher exposure to growing segments like software and healthcare, which comprise just over one-third (35%) of its portfolio. As shown below, no other industry besides the top 2 represents over 6% of the portfolio, and GBDC has 40 industries that each represent less than 3% of portfolio total.

Investor Presentation

GBDC manages a conservative portfolio with 94% exposure to first-lien debt investments, which sit at the top of the capital stack for principal recovery in the event of a borrower default. This percentage sits higher than average 75% first-lien exposure among BDC peers. The remainder of the portfolio is comprised of Junior Debt (1%) and Equity investments (5%).

This portfolio strategy combined with a selective process for investment candidates has done well for GBDC from a portfolio loss standpoint. As shown below, GBDC's annualized loss rate of 0.22% sits well below the 0.9% peer median.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, GBDC continues to post solid results in its last earnings report released on February 5th with fiscal Q1 2024 (for 3 months ending 12/31/23) adjusted NII per share landing at its highest ever at $0.50 (tied with the prior quarter). This represents a significant $0.17 YoY increase over the prior year period when I last visited the stock, and is due in large part to higher interest rates with 99% of GBDC's debt portfolio investments being tied to floating rate.

At the same time, portfolio credit remains strong with investments on nonaccrual decreasing by 10 basis points sequentially since the prior quarter to 1.1% of portfolio total. As shown below, GBDC's internal performance ratings are back near pre-COVID levels with 86% of investments performing at or above expectations, sitting near the 91% from fiscal Q4 2019.

Investor Presentation

GBDC's strong credit performance combined with retained capital after paying the dividend resulted in steady NAV per share performance, with a $0.01 sequential quarter-on-quarter improvement to $15.03. As shown below, GBDC's NAV/share has meaningfully improved from $14.71 at the end of 2022 when I last visited the stock, during which GBDC had mark-to-market (unrealized) losses due to economic volatility.

GBDC NAV/Share (Seeking Alpha)

Looking ahead, GBDC is well-positioned to deliver strong shareholder returns with the support of lower management fees, which are shareholder-friendly. This is reflected by management's decision to reduce the base fee from 1.375% of total assets to 1%, effective in July of last year. This compares favorably to the 1.5% base fee that industry giant Ares Capital (ARCC) charges its investors.

In addition, GBDC carries a solid balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18x, sitting slightly lower than the 1.19x from 12 months ago when I last visited the stock, and well below the 2.0x regulatory limit. This makes GBDC well-positioned to pursue its strategy of being a go-to-choice for private equity sponsors.

GBDC has a high rate of repeat business with PE sponsors, at 92% of origination volume in 2023, and while volume has declined since the abnormally high years of 2021- 2022, it was more or less on par with the 2018-2019 range after years of growth in the preceding years, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Risks to GBDC include potential for lower interest rates down the road, should the Fed follow through on its goal of 3 rate cuts this year. This could result in lower NII/share for GBDC as most of its debt investments are floating rate. However, getting to the Fed's 2% inflation target likely won't be easy going forward, and interest rates should still remain meaningfully higher than 3 years ago even with measured rate cuts this year.

Other risks include potential for macroeconomic volatility from known risks such as global unrest and tensions, and unknown risks stemming from various factors, which could generate headwinds for GBDC's portfolio companies and raise the number of loan defaults. Over the next few quarters, I would pay attention to interest rate movements and GBDC's portfolio quality as well as changes to its non-accrual rate as these factors could change the outlook for the company for better or worse.

Meanwhile, GBDC's regular quarterly dividend rate of $0.39, which was raised by $0.02 on a sequential QoQ basis and by $0.06 compared to the prior year period, remains well-protected by a 128% adjusted NII-to-dividend coverage ratio. This gave GBDC the capacity to pay another $0.07 per share special dividend last month.

Turning to valuation, GBDC is admittedly no longer cheap at the current price of $16.61 with a price-to-NAV of 1.11x, which sits on the high-end since 2020, but lower than its pre-pandemic range of 1.1 to 1.2x. GBDC is also noticeably more expensive than the last time I visited the stock, when it traded at a price-to-NAV ratio of just 0.89x.

However, considering GBDC's strong track record of prudent investment management with NAV/share growth and high earnings in the current interest rate environment, as well as forward full-year benefits from a lower base management fee, I believe it's deserving of a 'Buy' at its current valuation for the high and well-covered dividend and conservative investment structure.

GBDC Price-to-NAV (Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

GBDC's solid credit performance, strong portfolio quality, and steady NAV growth make it a compelling BDC investment for investors seeking exposure to the private debt market with relationships to PE sponsors. While risks exist in the form of potential interest rate cuts and macroeconomic volatility, GBDC is well-positioned to weather these challenges with its conservative portfolio strategy, balance sheet strength, and improved management fee structure. As such, I continue to find GBDC to be attractive despite its run-up in valuation since I last visited the stock for income investors, and maintain a 'Buy' rating.